Obsidian Lantern Syndicate AI

ENGLISH DESCRIPTION (MQL5 Standard Optimized)

Product Name: Obsidian Lantern Syndicate (MT5)

[Subtitle: Alligator Trend | Fractal Breakout | Money Flow MFI]

Introduction Obsidian Lantern Syndicate is an elite trading system that integrates Chaos Theory (Bill Williams) with modern Volume Flow analysis. It illuminates the market using "The Lantern" (Alligator Indicator) to define the trend structure, identifies precision entry points via "The Obsidian" (Fractals), and filters everything through "The Syndicate" (MFI Money Flow) to ensure institutional backing.

Version 1.00: Silent Fortress Core Equipped with the "Silent Fortress" safety architecture, this EA guarantees 100% Market Validation compliance. It features an intelligent Trailing Stop that maintains a dynamic "Safety Wall" (min 400 Points), ensuring trades are never choked by noise or rejected by broker execution limits.

Trading Strategy (The Syndicate Logic)

  1. The Lantern (Trend): Uses the Alligator (Jaws/Teeth/Lips) to determine market direction.

    • Uptrend: Lips > Teeth > Jaws.

    • Downtrend: Lips < Teeth < Jaws.

  2. The Obsidian (Entry): Scans for the breakout of the most recent valid Fractal (High/Low). This confirms the resumption of the trend.

  3. The Syndicate (Volume): Validates the move using MFI (Money Flow Index).

    • Buy: MFI must NOT be Overbought (< 80).

    • Sell: MFI must NOT be Oversold (> 20).

Key Features

  • Chaos Theory Integration: A faithful automation of Bill Williams' classic strategy, enhanced with volume filters.

  • Silent Fortress Trailing: A robust exit mechanism that protects profits while respecting broker limits (StopLevel + FreezeLevel).

  • Institutional Risk Management: Built-in Dynamic Lot Sizing based on account equity.

  • Prop-Firm Safe: 100% No Grid, No Martingale. Every trade has a hard Stop Loss and Take Profit.

Recommendations

  • Timeframes: H1, H4 (Best for Chaos Theory logic).

  • Symbols: Trending Pairs (GBPUSD, EURUSD, USDJPY) and Gold (XAUUSD).

  • Account Type: ECN or Standard.

  • Minimum Deposit: $100.

Input Parameters

  • === THE LANTERN (ALLIGATOR) ===

    • InpJaw/Teeth/Lips : Period and Shift settings for the Alligator lines.

  • === THE SYNDICATE (MFI) ===

    • InpMfiPeriod : Money Flow Index period.

    • InpMfiOverbought/Oversold : Levels to filter exhaustion (default 80/20).

  • === SILENT FORTRESS (SAFETY) ===

    • InpStopLoss / InpTakeProfit : Hard targets in Points.

    • InpTrailStart / Dist : Trailing settings (Min 400 Points recommended).

  • === RISK MANAGEMENT ===

    • InpUseDynamicLot : Enable auto-risk calculation.

    • InpRiskPercent : Risk per trade.

Installation Guide

  1. Download the .ex5 file to your MQL5\Experts folder.

  2. Restart MT5 or right-click Navigator and select Refresh.

  3. Drag the EA onto a chart (Recommended: H4).

  4. Adjust InpRiskPercent to match your risk appetite.

  5. Ensure "Allow Algo Trading" is enabled.

🛡️ AUTHOR & COPYRIGHT
✍️ AstracodewolfAlgorithmic Trading Systems Developer © 2025. All algorithms and designs are the proprietary intellectual property of Astracodewolf.


