XG Gold Robot MT4

4.39

The XG Gold Robot MT4 is specially designed for Gold. We decided to include this EA in our offering after extensive testing. XG Gold Robot and works perfectly with the XAUUSD, GOLD, XAUEUR pairs. XG Gold Robot has been created for all traders who like to Trade in Gold and includes additional a function that displays weekly Gold levels with the minimum and maximum displayed in the panel as well as on the chart, which will help you in manual trading. It’s a strategy based on Price Action, Cycle Strength, SMA Strength, RSI and another two custom indicators (built-in within the strategy). There is also a time filter (defined trading days and hours), news filter (EA does not open positions 60 minutes before and after important data, high impact news), spread filter (additional protection of trading during important news and events) and many other parameters. All parameters for trades and functions are settable in the parameters of the EA. You will receive all new updates for free and can easily download new files from MT4-MT5. XG Gold Robot is available in two versions for MetaTrader 4, MetaTrader 5, and can be used with any broker and account. If you click on my profile, you can find the other versions there. The detailed manual is available in 9 languages: English, Chinese, Japanese, German, Korean, French, Spanish, Italian, and Arabic. You can use the XG Gold with any Forex Broker and Prop Trading Firms. Please send me a private message after purchasing the Robot, and I will give you access to the group where you will receive support and be able to discuss about the robot.

The discounted price of $1199 is available until 26 September 2025. The price without a discount is $1999. Please send me a private message after purchasing the Robot.

After purchasing or renting XG Gold Robot, you can receive One of our Tool for Free (Bitcoin Robot Grid, Scalping Robot, GbpUsd Robot, DS Gold Robot or AX Indicator)

How to properly test the XG Gold Robot in the MetaTrader 4 tester?

  • Please select a deposit of 1000, custom date, select Every tick, Spread of 5.0, Select risk to Low or Medium, Risk Percent 10 and click the start button in the MetaTrader 4 tester.

How do I start:

  • After purchase the EA, please send us a private message with a screenshot of your purchase confirmation. Go to the Purchases tab and take a screenshot. After you confirm, we'll send you the manual and access to private group where our support and other users will help you with all the settings and you can talk about this EA.
  • Please read the manual you got. It's available in English, Arabic, Chinese, Dutch, French, German, Italian, Japanese, and Spanish. All of the robot's functions are described there, and you only need to change a few parameters to make it work with your broker. If you need help, please post your questions in the group and our support will be help you with the settings.
  • Turn on AutoTrading in your platform, Add an EA to the H1 chart on the recommended pairs, make the settings according to the manual, and that's it.
  • We suggest using the EA with a broker who has a low spread, a minimum deposit of $1000, a leverage of 1:30 up to 1:1000, and an active news filter. We recommend running the robot on a VPS so that it stays connected for 24 hours and testing the robot on a demo account before adding it to a real account.

Parameters:

  • Trading Pairs - GOLD, XAUUSD, XAUEUR
  • FIFO - matching the functions of the robot to FIFO brokers
  • Filter volumen - a filter that checks the volumen size on Gold
  • Weekly Gold Levels - information on weekly gold levels, as well as visible lines on the chart, optional feature that will help you in manual trading
  • Risk percent – selecting the size of the lots based on the risk percentage
  • Select risk mode – three modes to select the risk, low, medium and high
  • Trade Comments - the ability to add your own comment that will be visible to each order in MT4-MT5
  • Trade Hours - choose hours that EA will work
  • MaxSpread (spread filter is an additional safeguard for trading)
  • NewsFilter (true/false) – activation of news filter for blocking new trades during high-impact news
  • doNotTradeBefore/AfterInMinutes (number) – minutes before and after the news during which EA cannot place new trades
  • ReportFor USD/EUR (true/false)  - choice of the currency for which the news are included in the filter
  • AllowTradingOnHolidays (true/false)  - when news filter is active, this function allow to open new trades from new cycles during holidays
  • Show panel - we used the same panel design for all of our robots, with daily profit, daily pips, current session, forex calendar and spread displayed, as well as buttons for manually closing positions.
  • All our robots are unique, but we use the same panel to display news and other information.

Information:

  • Timeframe: H1
  • Minimum lots: 0.01
  • Platform: MetaTrader 4
  • Minimum deposit: 1000
  • Leverage: 1:10 up to 1:1000
  • Pairs: GOLD, XAUUSD, XAUEUR
  • Type of account: Raw, Hedging, Zero, Micro, Cent, Standard, Premium or ECN

Updates:
The current version of this robot is 9.2. We provide all new updates for free and the most recent version is always available directly from the MT4 platform.

Price:
The robot costs $1199, and it can be used with any Broker and Prop Trading FirmsIf you have any interesting ideas for what else we can incorporate into this EA, please contact our team. If you have any questions, feel free to get in touch and we will gladly assist you. 


Dave Lehoumbou
130
Dave Lehoumbou 2025.09.11 15:11 
 

Bought this EA recently so still in progress mode but I feel reassure when I see that i can reach the support team quite easily and the setup/settings, very easy to follow.

Johannes Tertel
500
Johannes Tertel 2025.08.28 16:16 
 

I have already tested many Expert Advisors from the developer and have also purchased some of them. I am very satisfied with the customer support. Assistance is provided quickly. Keep up the good work

Victor Che
63
Victor Che 2025.08.28 11:52 
 

This EA has exceeded my expectations. Overnight it delivered solid profits while trading steadily and without reckless moves. The strategy is disciplined—no random entries, just smart execution. If you let it run and trust the process, the results speak for themselves. Customer support is also responsive and professional, making the whole experience even better. Highly recommended for anyone serious about automated gold trading.

