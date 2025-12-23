Flashpip Scalper
- Experts
- Alex Amuyunzu Raymond
- Version: 1.93
- Activations: 5
Core System Overview
Flashpip Scalper is an AI-powered multi-symbol scalping system designed for the MetaTrader 5 platform. It employs advanced algorithmic trading strategies with real-time market analysis, risk management protocols, and session-based filtering to execute high-frequency trades across multiple currency pairs and gold (XAUUSD). The system is engineered for both validation testing and live trading environments.
Primary Trading Strategy
The EA implements a multi-timeframe trend-following scalping strategy that operates primarily on the M5 timeframe with confirmation from higher timeframes (M15, H1). The system uses a combination of technical indicators including EMA crossovers, RSI, Stochastic, ADX, and MACD to identify high-probability trade entries with strict confidence thresholds.
Key Technical Features
1. Multi-Symbol Trading Capability
-
Simultaneously monitors and trades up to 6 symbols: EURUSD, GBPUSD, USDJPY, USDCHF, AUDUSD, XAUUSD
-
Symbol-specific parameter optimization
-
Independent analysis per symbol with shared risk management
2. AI-Powered Signal Generation
-
Confidence Scoring System: Each trade signal receives a 0-100 confidence score
-
Multi-Indicator Fusion: Combines signals from 7+ technical indicators
-
Adaptive Thresholds: Minimum confidence requirement (default: 70%)
-
Trend Filtering: Uses H1 and M15 timeframes to confirm M5 signals
3. Advanced Risk Management System
Position Sizing
-
Dynamic Lot Calculation: Based on account balance and risk multiplier
-
Symbol-Specific Limits: Separate maximum lot sizes for forex (0.1) and gold (0.01)
-
Emergency Hard Caps: Forces 0.01 lots for gold on accounts under $5000
-
Broker Compliance: Proper volume normalization for netting accounts
Risk Controls
-
Daily Loss Limit: Configurable percentage (default: 3%)
-
Maximum Drawdown: Equity-based protection (default: 12%)
-
Concurrent Trade Limit: Maximum open positions (default: 1-2)
-
Correlation Protection: Limits trades on correlated symbols
4. Session-Based Filtering
-
Major Session Only Mode: Trades only during London (8-16 GMT) and New York (13-21 GMT) sessions
-
Asian Session Avoidance: Optional filter to skip 0-7 GMT
-
Weekend Gap Protection: Avoids trading near weekend market close
-
Time-Based Restrictions: Configurable trading hours
5. Trade Management Features
-
Fixed Stop Loss & Take Profit: Symbol-specific pip distances
-
Risk-Reward Ratios: 1:2 for forex (15 SL / 30 TP), 1:2 for gold (150 SL / 300 TP)
-
Trade Retry Logic: Automatic retry on failed order placement
-
Slippage Protection: Configurable maximum slippage allowance
6. Loss Recovery System
-
Consecutive Loss Pause: Automatic trading pause after 3 losses
-
Dynamic Risk Adjustment: Reduces lot sizes after losses
-
Cool-down Periods: Configurable pause duration (default: 30 minutes)
7. Technical Infrastructure
Indicator Framework
-
Real-time Data Processing: Simultaneous monitoring of all enabled symbols
-
Handle Management: Efficient indicator handle allocation and release
-
Buffer Synchronization: Proper time-series data alignment
-
Error Handling: Comprehensive validation of all indicator data
Symbol Management
-
Dynamic Initialization: Automatic symbol validation on startup
-
Broker Compliance: Proper symbol name formatting with suffix support
-
Volume Validation: Detailed lot size verification for each broker
-
Margin Calculation: Real-time margin requirement checking
8. Performance Tracking & Reporting
-
Real-time Statistics: Win rate, profit factor, P/L tracking
-
Daily Performance Reset: Automatic at market open
-
Comprehensive Logging: Detailed trade execution records
-
Dashboard Display: On-chart visual status panel
9. Market Validation Mode
-
Restricted Testing: Trades only the chart symbol during validation
-
Limited Frequency: Prevents trade flooding during tests
-
Log Control: Configurable logging for validation vs live trading
-
Alert Management: Disables unnecessary alerts during testing
Technical Architecture
Code Structure
-
Modular Design: Separated functional components
-
Object-Oriented Approach: Uses MQL5 standard libraries (CTrade, CPositionInfo, CSymbolInfo)
-
Memory Management: Proper handle release and array management
-
Error Handling: Comprehensive validation at all execution points
Key Data Structures
-
SymbolData Struct: Per-symbol configuration and state
-
PerformanceStats Struct: Trade performance tracking
-
TradeOpportunity Struct: Signal prioritization and management
Execution Flow
-
Initialization: Symbol validation, indicator creation, parameter validation
-
Market Analysis: Real-time indicator data processing across all symbols
-
Signal Generation: Confidence scoring and trade signal creation
-
Risk Assessment: Margin checking, position sizing, risk validation
-
Order Execution: Trade placement with retry logic
-
Position Management: Open trade monitoring (future enhancement for trailing stops)
-
Performance Tracking: Real-time statistics updating
Parameter Optimization Areas
Trading Parameters
-
Confidence Threshold (70-85)
-
ADX Strength Minimum (25-35)
-
RSI Period (10-20)
-
EMA Periods (Fast: 10-20, Slow: 40-60, Trend: 150-250)
Risk Parameters
-
Risk Multiplier (0.005-0.02)
-
Daily Target Percentage (3-8%)
-
Maximum Concurrent Trades (1-3)
-
Stop Loss/Take Profit ratios
Session Parameters
-
London Session Hours (adjust for broker timezone)
-
New York Session Hours
-
Asian session avoidance settings
System Requirements
Platform Requirements
-
MetaTrader 5 Build 2000+
-
MQL5 Language Support
-
Netting Account Type (required for proper volume validation)
Broker Requirements
-
Support for all 6 trading symbols
-
Reasonable spreads (max 4 pips forex, 8 pips gold)
-
Standard lot sizes (0.01 minimum typically)
-
Adequate historical data for indicator calculation
Account Requirements
-
Minimum recommended balance: $100 (forex only), $500 (including gold)
-
Sufficient leverage for intended position sizes
-
No trade restrictions during major sessions
Validation & Testing
Backtesting Features
-
Strategy Tester compatible
-
Multi-symbol testing capability
-
Detailed error logging
-
Performance metric generation
Live Testing Features
-
Paper trading mode via Market Validation Mode
-
Real-time performance tracking
-
Comprehensive logging system
-
Alert and notification system
Development History
Version Evolution
-
v1.0: Initial release with basic multi-symbol capability
-
v1.9: Added gold trading with improved margin calculation
-
v1.91-1.93: Emergency fixes for small account gold trading
-
v1.94: Complete volume validation fix for netting accounts
Critical Fixes Implemented
-
Gold margin calculation for small accounts
-
Volume normalization for netting account requirements
-
Error handling for "Invalid volume" broker rejections
-
Proper symbol validation and initialization
-
Comprehensive risk management for mixed symbol portfolios
Usage Guidelines
Initial Setup
-
Attach to M5 chart of any symbol
-
Configure enabled symbols based on account balance
-
Set risk parameters appropriate for account size
-
Enable/disable session filters based on trading style
-
Configure logging level for debugging vs production
Monitoring Requirements
-
Regular review of trade logs
-
Performance metric tracking
-
Margin usage monitoring
-
Session timing awareness
Risk Management Compliance
-
Never override emergency hard caps
-
Maintain adequate account balance for intended positions
-
Monitor correlation during multi-symbol trading
-
Regular review of loss recovery system performance
Performance Characteristics
Expected Trade Frequency
-
2-10 trades per day per symbol during active sessions
-
Variable based on market conditions and confidence thresholds
Risk Profile
-
Controlled risk per trade (0.5-2% of balance)
-
Daily loss limits prevent catastrophic losses
-
Drawdown protection preserves account equity
Profitability Targets
-
Daily target percentage configurable (default 5%)
-
Realistic expectations based on market conditions
-
Consistent application of risk management rules
Support & Maintenance
Regular Checks
-
Symbol availability and data feeds
-
Indicator calculation accuracy
-
Trade execution reliability
-
Performance metric validity
Update Requirements
-
Broker symbol name changes
-
MT5 platform updates
-
Regulatory requirement changes
-
Performance optimization opportunities
This system represents a sophisticated approach to algorithmic scalping with particular attention to risk management, broker compliance, and multi-symbol coordination. The architecture supports both validation testing and live trading while maintaining strict risk controls appropriate for various account sizes.