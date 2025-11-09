Secura Smart Scalper

Secura Smart Scalper - Advanced Dual Direction Trading EA

🚀 Next-Generation Smart Trading Technology

Secura Smart Scalper represents the evolution of automated trading systems, combining sophisticated progression algorithms with intelligent risk management to deliver consistent performance in various market conditions. This isn't just another grid or martingale EA - it's a carefully engineered system designed for sustainable growth.

🔥 Key Features That Set Us Apart

🎯 Smart Progression System
Choose from three progression modes tailored to your risk preference:

  • Smart Mode: Balanced approach with controlled increments

  • Pure Multiplier: Advanced position sizing for experienced traders

  • Fixed Increment: Predictable, linear growth pattern

🛡️ Advanced Risk Management

  • Dynamic Drawdown Reduction (DDR): Our proprietary technology that automatically reduces risk exposure during challenging market conditions

  • ATR-Based Position Sizing: Adapts to current market volatility

  • Comprehensive Basket Management: Monitors entire position groups as single entities

📊 Intelligent Market Filters

  • Live News Filter: Avoids trading during high-impact economic events (Note: This feature significantly enhances live performance beyond backtest results)

  • Volatility Control: Automatically adjusts to market conditions

  • Time-Based Trading: Operates during optimal market hours

⚡ Performance Optimized for GBP/USD

Default settings are meticulously optimized for GBPUSD on the H1 timeframe, leveraging the pair's characteristic movements and volatility profile. The EA's algorithms are specifically tuned to capitalize on GBPUSD's unique price action patterns.

💡 Important Trading Notes

For Small Accounts ($1,000 - $5,000):

  • Use Stop Loss between 100-500 pips based on your risk tolerance

  • Recommended: Start with 100 pips SL and adjust as you gain confidence

  • Perfect for cautious growth with controlled risk

For Larger Accounts ($10,000+):

  • Can operate effectively WITHOUT stop loss

  • EA's internal risk management handles position safety

  • Ideal for maximum capital utilization

🕒 Flexible Timeframe Compatibility

Primary Recommendation: H1 Timeframe

  • Optimal balance between signal quality and trade frequency

  • Perfect for the EA's daily level breakout strategy

Also Works Excellent On:

  • M1, M5, M15, M30 for more active trading

  • All timeframes from M1 to H1 are fully supported

🎨 Professional Dashboard & Controls

Monitor everything at a glance with our comprehensive dashboard:

  • Real-time basket status and P/L tracking

  • Live filter status (News, Volatility, Trading Hours)

  • Performance metrics and risk monitoring

  • Manual controls for pausing progression or closing baskets

⚠️ Critical Performance Note

Live trading performance will significantly OUTPERFORM backtest results due to our advanced news filter technology. While backtests show solid performance, the live avoidance of economic news events provides substantial additional protection and improved win rates that cannot be replicated in historical testing.

🔧 Technical Specifications

  • Platform: MetaTrader 5

  • Currency Pairs: Optimized for GBPUSD, works on most majors

  • Minimum Deposit: $1000 (recommended $10,000+ for optimal performance)

  • Timeframes: M1 to H1 (H1 recommended)

  • Trading Style: Daily breakout with smart progression

🛡️ Safety First Design

  • Maximum drawdown protection

  • Margin level monitoring

  • Emergency stop functionality

  • Comprehensive error handling

  • Automatic recovery systems

Ready to experience the next level of automated trading? Secura Smart Scalper combines sophisticated technology with practical risk management to deliver what others promise but rarely deliver - consistent, sustainable growth.

Note: Trading involves risk. Past performance is not indicative of future results. Use proper risk management and only trade with capital you can afford to lose.

Plus de l'auteur
Secura Multi Dashboard
KINGSLEY IFEANYI IWUFRED
Utilitaires
# Secura Multi Dashboard - Advanced Trading Assistant ## **Professional Multi-Indicator Analysis Platform** Secura Multi Dashboard is a comprehensive trading assistant designed for traders who demand clarity, precision, and efficiency. This powerful EA integrates multiple technical analysis tools into a single, intuitive interface, helping you make informed trading decisions without overwhelming complexity. ### ** Key Features:** ** Multi-Indicator Consensus System** - Simultaneous anal
Advanced Neural Breakout
KINGSLEY IFEANYI IWUFRED
Experts
**Neural Breakout - AI-Powered Portfolio Manager**   ** Turn Your MT5 Terminal into a Self-Learning Trading Hub. Manage Multiple Forex Pairs with Institutional-Grade Risk Management from a Single Chart.**   Tired of EAs that overpromise and underdeliver? Neural Breakout isn't just another robot; it's a sophisticated trading system engineered for traders who demand **adaptability, transparency, and uncompromising risk control.**   GET SETFILES HERE:  https://tinyurl.com/3vkms93z   WHY TRAD
Secura Gold
KINGSLEY IFEANYI IWUFRED
Experts
Secura Gold 2.1: AI-Powered Adaptive Trading System The Evolution of Gold Trading is Here Secura Gold 2.1 represents a quantum leap in automated trading technology. This isn't just another EA - it's   7 expert systems in one , powered by a self-learning neural network that continuously adapts to market conditions. What Makes Secura Gold 2.1 Revolutionary? Multi-Strategy AI Brain Unlike single-strategy EAs, Secura Gold employs   7 distinct trading methodologies   that work in concert: AI Neur
Secura Reversal
KINGSLEY IFEANYI IWUFRED
Experts
Secura Reversal EA – Catch market reversals with precision! RSI + Volume + ATR-based money management, with built-in Break-Even protection. Safe, smart, and ready-to-trade out of the box. Recommended for forex major pairs. contact me for set files Secura Reversal is an Expert Advisor designed to identify potential reversal points in the market using a combination of RSI, Volume, and ATR filters. It provides flexible money management, including fixed lot or risk-based lot sizing, and includes
Filtrer:
Aucun avis
Répondre à l'avis