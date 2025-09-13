Lion Arrow Super Arrow Indicator MT4
- Indicateurs
- Eda Kaya
- Version: 1.4
- Mise à jour: 13 septembre 2025
Lion Arrow Super Arrow Indicator MetaTrader 4
The Lion Arrow Super Arrow Indicator MetaTrader 4 is a multi-layered trading tool that merges several well-known analytical techniques to deliver precise market entry and exit signals. The indicator is composed of the following components:
- Fast Moving Average (MA): Tracks short-term price changes and responds quickly to volatility.
- Slow Moving Average (MA): Highlights the broader trend while filtering out minor fluctuations.
- Relative Strength Index (RSI): Measures momentum, pinpointing overbought and oversold conditions.
- Magic Filter Algorithm: Eliminates weak or counter-trend setups for higher signal quality.
- Bull Power & Bear Power: Gauge buying versus selling strength to validate direction.
These elements work together, and when alignment occurs, the indicator places an arrow signal on the chart.
«Indicator Installation & User Guide»
Lion Arrow Super Arrow Indicator Table
|
Category
|
Momentum – Trading Utility – Signal & Projection
|
Platform
|
MetaTrader 4
|
Skill Level
|
Beginner-friendly
|
Indicator Type
|
Trend-following – Reversal
|
Timeframe
|
Multi-timeframe
|
Trading Style
|
Intraday Trading
|
Trading Markets
|
All financial instruments
Lion Arrow Super Arrow at a Glance
The indicator cross-checks all internal modules, and if the conditions agree, it issues a signal:
- In bullish scenarios, a green up arrow is drawn on the prior candle.
- In bearish setups, a red down arrow is drawn on the prior candle.
Using the previous candle as reference increases reliability, though it may slightly delay entry timing.
Example in a Bullish Setup
On the EUR/AUD 30-minute chart, the market is recognized as bullish if:
- The Fast MA crosses above the Slow MA.
- RSI rises above 50 with positive momentum.
- Bull Power stays positive and continues upward.
These factors together suggest increasing buyer dominance, prompting the indicator to display a green arrow as a buy signal.
Example in a Bearish Setup
On the NASDAQ 100 (NAS100) 1-hour chart, bearish conditions trigger a red arrow on the previous candle. This confirms a sell setup and helps traders identify short-entry zones.
Lion Arrow Super Arrow Settings
The customizable settings include:
- Fast MA Period – Defines the length of the fast average.
- Slow MA Period – Defines the length of the slow average.
- RSI Period – RSI calculation timeframe.
- Magic Filter Length – Adjusts filtering sensitivity.
- Bollinger Bands Parameters – Period, shift, and deviation.
- Bull/Bear Power Periods – Input periods for strength calculations.
- Utstup – Sensitivity for signal generation.
- ALERT / EMAIL / NOTIFICATION – Options for sound, email, or mobile alerts.
- MESSAGE_TIMEOUT / MESSAGE_SUBJECT – Controls alert timing and message details.
Conclusion
The Lion Arrow Super Arrow Indicator MetaTrader 4 is a comprehensive signal-generating solution that fuses multiple technical analysis tools—fast & slow MAs, RSI, Magic Filter, and Bull/Bear Power. By plotting arrows on the prior candle, it provides traders with actionable entry and exit signals for both bullish and bearish trades across various markets.