Lion Arrow Super Arrow Indicator MT4

The Lion Arrow Super Arrow Indicator MetaTrader 4 is a multi-layered trading tool that merges several well-known analytical techniques to deliver precise market entry and exit signals. The indicator is composed of the following components:

  • Fast Moving Average (MA): Tracks short-term price changes and responds quickly to volatility.
  • Slow Moving Average (MA): Highlights the broader trend while filtering out minor fluctuations.
  • Relative Strength Index (RSI): Measures momentum, pinpointing overbought and oversold conditions.
  • Magic Filter Algorithm: Eliminates weak or counter-trend setups for higher signal quality.
  • Bull Power & Bear Power: Gauge buying versus selling strength to validate direction.

These elements work together, and when alignment occurs, the indicator places an arrow signal on the chart.

«Indicator Installation & User Guide»

Lion Arrow Super Arrow Indicator Table

Category

Momentum – Trading Utility – Signal & Projection

Platform

MetaTrader 4

Skill Level

Beginner-friendly

Indicator Type

Trend-following – Reversal

Timeframe

Multi-timeframe

Trading Style

Intraday Trading

Trading Markets

All financial instruments

 

Lion Arrow Super Arrow at a Glance

The indicator cross-checks all internal modules, and if the conditions agree, it issues a signal:

  • In bullish scenarios, a green up arrow is drawn on the prior candle.
  • In bearish setups, a red down arrow is drawn on the prior candle.

Using the previous candle as reference increases reliability, though it may slightly delay entry timing.

 

Example in a Bullish Setup

On the EUR/AUD 30-minute chart, the market is recognized as bullish if:

  • The Fast MA crosses above the Slow MA.
  • RSI rises above 50 with positive momentum.
  • Bull Power stays positive and continues upward.

These factors together suggest increasing buyer dominance, prompting the indicator to display a green arrow as a buy signal.

 

Example in a Bearish Setup

On the NASDAQ 100 (NAS100) 1-hour chart, bearish conditions trigger a red arrow on the previous candle. This confirms a sell setup and helps traders identify short-entry zones.

 

Lion Arrow Super Arrow Settings

The customizable settings include:

  • Fast MA Period – Defines the length of the fast average.
  • Slow MA Period – Defines the length of the slow average.
  • RSI Period – RSI calculation timeframe.
  • Magic Filter Length – Adjusts filtering sensitivity.
  • Bollinger Bands Parameters – Period, shift, and deviation.
  • Bull/Bear Power Periods – Input periods for strength calculations.
  • Utstup – Sensitivity for signal generation.
  • ALERT / EMAIL / NOTIFICATION – Options for sound, email, or mobile alerts.
  • MESSAGE_TIMEOUT / MESSAGE_SUBJECT – Controls alert timing and message details.

 

Conclusion

The Lion Arrow Super Arrow Indicator MetaTrader 4 is a comprehensive signal-generating solution that fuses multiple technical analysis tools—fast & slow MAs, RSI, Magic Filter, and Bull/Bear Power. By plotting arrows on the prior candle, it provides traders with actionable entry and exit signals for both bullish and bearish trades across various markets.

