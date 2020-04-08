Apex Swing VWAP MT4


📊 ADVANCED TRADING INDICATOR WITH VWAP & SWING POINTS  

Why is APEX Swing VWAP different?  
Unlike traditional VWAPs that reset daily, APEX Swing VWAP calculates VWAP from significant swing points, delivering much more accurate and market-relevant support and resistance levels.

🎯 KEY FEATURES  
✅ Automatic Swing Point Detection  
Advanced algorithm that automatically identifies significant highs and lows  
Configurable swing length (recommended 8–15 for maximum accuracy)  
Clear visual markers on chart  

✅ Dynamic VWAP from Swing Points  
Bullish VWAP from swing lows (lime green color)  
Bearish VWAP from swing highs (blue color)  
Real-time updates with each new candle  

✅ Historical VWAPs  
Keeps up to 5 historical VWAPs simultaneously  
Dashed lines for clean chart visualization (no clutter)  
Memory of past key levels  

✅ Real-Time Informational Dashboard  
Current trend status (BULLISH / BEARISH / NEUTRAL)  
Active swing high and swing low values  
Current VWAP value  
Volume strength in percentage  
Fully customizable (position, colors, size)  

✅ Smart Alert System  
VWAP breakout alerts  
Trend change notifications  
Compatible with sound, email, and push alerts  

💼 IDEAL TRADING STYLES  
🔥 SWING TRADING (RECOMMENDED)  
Timeframes: H1, H4, D1  
Strategy: Entries on pullbacks to VWAP from swing points  
Advantage: High-probability levels with technical confluences  

📈 ADVANCED DAY TRADING  
Timeframes: M15, M30, H1  
Strategy: Scalping on bounces from dynamic VWAP  
Advantage: Greater precision than traditional VWAP  

📊 POSITION TRADING  
Timeframes: H4, D1, W1  
Strategy: Tracking major trends  
Advantage: Early identification of trend changes  

⚡ PROFESSIONAL SCALPING  
Timeframes: M5, M15  
Strategy: Quick entries in confluence zones  
Advantage: Reduced false signals  

🌍 COMPATIBLE FINANCIAL INSTRUMENTS  
💱 FOREX (HIGHLY EFFECTIVE)  
Majors: EUR/USD, GBP/USD, USD/JPY, AUD/USD  
Minors: EUR/GBP, EUR/CHF, GBP/JPY  
Exotics: All available pairs  
Advantage: Especially powerful in high-liquidity pairs  

📈 STOCK INDICES  
US: S&P500, NASDAQ, DOW JONES  
Europe: DAX30, FTSE100, CAC40  
Asia: NIKKEI, HANG SENG  
Advantage: Excellent for tracking institutional trends  

🥇 PRECIOUS METALS  
Gold: XAU/USD (highly effective)  
Silver: XAG/USD  
Advantage: High volatility = better opportunities  

🛢️ COMMODITIES  
Energy: WTI, BRENT  
Agricultural: Wheat, Corn, Soybeans  
Advantage: Swing points highly respected by institutions  

₿ CRYPTOCURRENCIES  
Major: BTC/USD, ETH/USD  
Altcoins: All available  
Advantage: Extreme volatility = extreme profits  

⏰ RECOMMENDED TIMEFRAMES  
Trading Style Optimal Timeframes Swing Length Max Historical VWAPs  
Scalping M1, M5, M15 5–8 2–3  
Day Trading M15, M30, H1 8–12 3–4  
Swing Trading H1, H4, D1 10–15 4–5  
Position Trading H4, D1, W1 15–20 3–5  

🏆 COMPETITIVE ADVANTAGES  
vs Traditional VWAP:  
✅ Doesn't reset arbitrarily every day  
✅ Levels more relevant to current price  
✅ Higher accuracy in identifying supports/resistances  

vs Other Swing Indicators:  
✅ Includes volume factor (institutional insight)  
✅ Multiple simultaneous VWAPs  
✅ Built-in informational dashboard  

vs Free Indicators:  
✅ Proprietary optimized algorithm  
✅ No repainting or redrawing  
✅ Professional technical support  

📊 RECOMMENDED SETTINGS  
For Beginners:  
Swing Length: 10  
Show Swing Markers: true  
Show Historical VWAP: true  
Max Historical VWAPs: 3  
Show Dashboard: true  

For Experts:  
Swing Length: 12–15 (depending on volatility)  
Show Historical VWAP: true  
Max Historical VWAPs: 5  
Enable Alerts: true  
Alert On Break: true  

🎨 FULL CUSTOMIZATION  
Configurable Colors:  
Bullish trend (default: Lime Green)  
Bearish trend (default: Dodger Blue)  
Historical VWAPs (Dark Green/Dark Blue)  
Fully customizable dashboard  

Flexible Dashboard:  
Available in 4 corners  
Adjustable X/Y position  
Customizable text & background colors  
Configurable font size  

💡 INCLUDED TRADING STRATEGIES  
📋 STRATEGY #1: "Swing Bounce"  
Wait for swing point formation  
Enter on pullback to VWAP  
Stop loss behind the swing point  
Take profit at next opposite swing  

📋 STRATEGY #2: "VWAP Break"  
Wait for confirmed VWAP breakout  
Enter on pullback to broken VWAP  
Stop loss at VWAP level  
Take profit using Fibonacci extension  

📋 STRATEGY #3: "Confluence Zone"  
Identify confluence: VWAP + Fibonacci + Swing  
Enter at confluence zone  
Tight stop loss  
Stepped take profit  

Apex WilliamsR MT5
German Pablo Gori
Indicateurs
Overview The Apex Williams %R MT5 is a professional technical indicator that revolutionizes the traditional Williams %R oscillator with advanced technical analysis features, automatic signal detection, and a complete trade confirmation system. Designed specifically for traders seeking precision and reliability in their trading decisions. Key Features   Smart Signal System   Reversal Signals: Automatically detects exits from overbought/oversold zones with multi-factor confirmation   Centerl
