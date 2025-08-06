Accuracy M1 Scalper MT5

Here's the English translation of your trading indicator description:

🚀 Accuracy M1 Scalper - Professional Trading Indicator  

📊 Overview  

The Accuracy M1 Scalper is an advanced trading indicator specifically designed for scalping operations on the M1 timeframe, though it's fully adaptable to other timeframes. This system combines multiple technical analysis techniques to provide high-precision signals with robust confirmations.  

✨ Key Features  

🎯 Dual Signal System  

- Confirmed Signals: Large arrows (green/red) indicating high-probability entries  

- Potential Entries: Diamonds (blue/orange) alerting to potential opportunities before confirmation  

- Smart Spacing: Minimum distance control between signals to avoid noise  


📈 Multi-Timeframe (MTF) Analysis  

- Trend confirmation from higher timeframes (M5, M15, H1, etc.)  

- Configurable moving average filtering on higher timeframes  

- Trend alignment for greater accuracy  


🔄 Exponential Moving Average (EMA) System  

- Fast EMA: Configurable (recommended 5-10 periods)  

- Medium EMA: Configurable (recommended 20-21 periods)  

- Slow EMA: Configurable (recommended 50-100 periods)  

- Detection of crossovers and trend alignment  


📊 Oscillator Confirmation Filters  

- RSI: Short periods (<14) optimized for M1  

- Stochastic: Recommended 5,3,3 configuration from specialized literature  

- Detection of overbought/oversold zone exits  


🎚️ Advanced Quality Filters  

- ADX: Configurable trend strength filter  

- ATR: Minimum volatility filter in pips  

- Spread Monitor: Market condition control  


🔍 Advanced Functionalities  

📉 Divergence Detection  

- Regular Divergences: Bullish and bearish  

- Hidden Divergences: For trend continuation  

- Strength Calculation: Quantitative measurement of divergence  

- Visualization: Automatic lines on the chart  


🎯 Automatic Risk Management  

- Stop Loss: Automatically calculated using ATR  

- Take Profit: Configurable risk/reward ratio  

- Visual Lines: Immediate SL/TP projection  


🏢 Support and Resistance Zones  

- Dynamic: Based on EMAs and recent levels  

- Multi-Timeframe: S/R from M5, M15, H1  

- Alerts: Notifications when approaching key levels  


🌍 Market Session Monitoring  

- Automatic identification of current session (Sydney, London, New York)  

- GMT time adaptation  

- Visual indicators of active session  


🖥️ Advanced Dashboard  

📱 Comprehensive Information Panel  

- Market Status: Real-time M1 and MTF trend  

- Signal Strength: Visual progress bar (0-100%)  

- Active Filters: Status of all applied filters  

- Candle Counter: Time remaining until close  

- Spread Information: Trading condition monitoring  


⚙️ Flexible Configuration  

- 4 dashboard positions (screen corners)  

- Optional transparent mode  

- Adjustable font sizes  

- Customizable colors  


🎛️ Configuration Parameters  

📊 Moving Averages  

- Fast EMA Period: 10 (suggested range: 5-10)  

- Medium EMA Period: 21 (suggested range: 20-21)  

- Slow EMA Period: 50 (suggested range: 50-100)  


🔄 Oscillators  

- RSI Period: 7 (optimized for M1)  

- RSI Levels: 30/70 (customizable)  

- Stochastic: 5,3,3 (professional configuration)  

- Stochastic Levels: 20/80 (adjustable)  


🎯 Risk Management  

- SL ATR Multiplier: 1.5 (conservative)  

- TP ATR Multiplier: 2.0 (1:1.33 ratio)  

- Signal Gap: 3 bars minimum  


🚀 Professional Use Cases  

💹 Pure M1 Scalping  

- 1-5 pip profit trades  

- Multiple entries per session  

- Automatic risk management  


📈 Intraday Swing Trading  

- Use on M5/M15 for longer trades  

- MTF confirmations for greater accuracy  

- Divergence analysis for reversal points  


🔄 Continuation Trading  

- Hidden divergence detection  

- Identification of pullbacks in strong trends  

- Entries in value zones  


🎯 Multi-Timeframe Analysis  

- Setup confirmation across multiple timeframes  

- Alerts near important S/R levels  

- Market condition monitoring  


🎓 User Level  

- Beginners: Intuitive dashboard and clear signals  

- Intermediate: Advanced filter configuration  

- Experts: Complete parameter customization  


📱 Alerts and Notifications  

- Platform sound alerts  

- Mobile push notifications  

- Detailed log in expert log   


📚 Competitive Advantages  

✅ Enhanced Precision  

- Multiple confirmations before signals  

- Market noise filtering  

- Advanced divergence analysis  


✅ Ease of Use  

- Intuitive professional interface  

- Optimized default settings  

- Real-time informative dashboard  


✅ Total Flexibility  

- Adaptable to any timeframe  

- Multiple currency pairs  

- Complete parameter customization  


✅ Multi-Timeframe Support  

- Confirmations from higher timeframes  

- Complete context analysis  

- Reduced false signals  


🎯 Recommended Strategies  

🔥 M1 Scalping Strategy  

- Use all filters activated  

- Trade only confirmed signals (large arrows)  

- Close positions at automatic TP or manually at 3-8 pips  

- Avoid high-impact news  


📊 M5/M15 Swing Strategy  

- Use MTF confirmation from H1  

- Wait for divergences for reversal points  

- Hold positions for larger targets  

- Combine with MTF S/R analysis  


⚡ Session Trading  

- Trade during main sessions (London/NY)  

- Monitor spread and volatility  

- Adjust filters per currency pair  

- Use alerts to avoid missing opportunities  


💼 Ideal For  

✅ Professional scalpers seeking precise M1 signals  

✅ Day traders needing quick confirmations  

✅ Beginner traders wanting automated tools  

✅ Technical analysts valuing multiple confirmations  

✅ Fund managers requiring consistent systems  

Main Forex symbols: EURUSD, GBPUSD, USDJPY, AUDUSD, etc.

High-liquidity, low-spread symbols: The indicator has a spread filter and speed, so it works best on pairs with fast execution and low transaction costs.

Gold (XAUUSD): Includes support for metals, but is only recommended if the spread is low and there is sufficient volume.

Indices and other liquid assets: US30 and GER40, but the ATR and spread settings must be adjusted.

"The Accuracy M1 Scalper represents the evolution of automated technical analysis, combining the precision of multiple indicators with the simplicity of use every professional trader needs."  


Produits recommandés
Owl Smart Levels MT5
Sergey Ermolov
4.07 (30)
Indicateurs
Version MT4   |  FAQ L' indicateur Owl Smart Levels est un système de trading complet au sein d'un seul indicateur qui comprend des outils d'analyse de marché populaires tels que les fractales avancées de Bill Williams , Valable ZigZag qui construit la structure d'onde correcte du marché et les niveaux de Fibonacci qui marquent les niveaux exacts d'entrée. sur le marché et les endroits où prendre des bénéfices. Description détaillée de la stratégie Mode d'emploi de l'indicateur Conseiller-Assis
TRI Visualizer
Yoshimi Mon 三 Ura
Indicateurs
TRI Visualizer MT5 – Thermodynamic Market Analysis Overview The TRI (Thermal Range Indicator) Visualizer Enhanced is a rare market analysis indicator that goes beyond conventional technical analysis, applying principles of thermodynamics from physics. It interprets market price fluctuations as “thermodynamic energy,” enabling the highly accurate detection of subtle market changes that are often overlooked. Innovative Mechanisms 1. Dual Calculation Engines Classic TRI Mode Formula: |Close
Noize Absorption Index
Ekaterina Saltykova
Indicateurs
Noize Absorption Index - is the manual trading system that measures the difference of pressure between bears forces and bulls forces. Green line - is a noize free index that showing curent situation. Zero value of index shows totally choppy/flat market.Values above zero level shows how powerfull bullish wave is and values below zero measures bearish forces.Up arrow appears on bearish market when it's ready to reverse, dn arrow appears on weak bullish market, as a result of reverse expectation.
Visual CrossPulse Dynamics Indicator
AL MOOSAWI ABDULLAH JAFFER BAQER
Indicateurs
Visual CrossPulse Dynamics: Trade with the Market's True Rhythm Unlock a new level of market insight with Visual CrossPulse Dynamics, a sophisticated trading indicator designed to adapt to ever-changing volatility and reveal the true direction of the trend. Are you tired of indicators that lag in fast-moving markets or give false signals during consolidation? The Visual CrossPulse Dynamics indicator solves this problem by using an advanced, adaptive algorithm that intelligently adjusts to the m
Long island reversal MT5
Dmitry Fedoseev
Indicateurs
An indicator of pattern #31 ("Long Island") from Encyclopedia of Chart Patterns by Thomas N. Bulkowski. The second gap is in the opposite direction. Parameters: Alerts - show alert when an arrow appears   Push - send a push notification when an arrow appears (requires configuration in the terminal) GapSize - minimum gap size in points ArrowType - a symbol from 1 to 17 ArrowVShift - vertical shift of arrows in points   ShowLevels - show levels ColUp - color of an upward line ColDn - color of a d
Maximum Trend Arrows OT MT5
Mulweli Valdaz Makulana
Indicateurs
STRICTLY FOR BOOM INDEX ONLY!!!!! Here I bring the Maximum Trend Arrows OT1.0 MT5 indicator. This indicator is made up of a combination of different trend indicators for entries and exits, for entries an orange arrow will paint on the chart below the current market and a red flag for closing of trades and it produces buy arrows only. When the orange arrow appears, it will appear along with it's sound to notify you. The 1H timeframe is recommended, don't use it anywhere else than on the 1H timefr
Mac Binary Options Signals MT5
Satya Prakash Mishra
Indicateurs
Mac-Binary option Signals is unique mathematical concept to trade iqoptions,binary,rocketoptions specter or any other binary options company 1 min 5 expiry run robot 30min everyday and fill profit and loss ratios inside mt2iq/mt2binary and run or 1min to 5min expiry ...go to setting in mt2iq robot allow otc and digital options. and select risk 500and profit 300$ per day it can stop automatically after profit or loss... If it can close after loss restart and Reset profit and loss button run again
US30NinjaMT5
Satyaseelan Shankarananda Moodley
Indicateurs
US30 Ninja is a 5 minute scalping indicator that will let know you when there is a trade set up (buy or sell). Once the indicator gives the trade direction, you can open a trade and use a 30 pip stop loss and a 30 pip to 50 pip take profit. Please trade at own own risk. This indicator has been created solely for the US30 market and may not yield positive results on any other pair. 
Crash index scalping indicator
David Chokumanyara
Indicateurs
Crash 1000 Scalping Indicator for the Crash 1000 Deriv Synthetic Index. Introduction The Crash 1000 Scalping Indicator is a specialized tool designed for the Crash 1000 index on the Deriv Synthetic market. This indicator is particularly useful for scalping on the M1 timeframe, helping traders to identify precise entry and exit points for buy positions. It is designed to be non-repainting, providing clear signals with audible alerts and push notifications, and is compatible with mobile devices th
GoldX Pro
Aleksandr Makarov
Indicateurs
GoldX PRO is a good trend indicator. The indicator's unique algorithm analyzes the asset price movement, taking into account technical and mathematical analysis factors, determines the most profitable entry points and issues a signal to open a BUY or SELL order. Special offer -  https://www.mql5.com/en/users/bossik2810 Advantages of the indicator: The indicator produces signals with high accuracy. The confirmed indicator signal does not disappear and is not redrawn - after the signal is confirm
Granite Anvil NQ MT5
Marco Mendez Antuña
Experts
This system was created for the NASDAQ-100 (NQ) in intraday trading (H1). Its logic is based on detecting breakouts after phases of relative calm and riding the momentum with risk management defined from the very start.The design was validated over 10 years of historical data, using in-sample/out-of-sample analysis, Walk Forward, and various robustness tests.It’s a slow, low-frequency bot that tends to trigger about ~9 times per month on average. It is aimed at experienced algorithmic traders w
Volume Profile V6
Andrey Kolesnik
4.5 (2)
Indicateurs
The volume profile indicator of the market + a smart oscillator. It works on almost all instruments-currency pairs, stocks, futures, cryptocurrency, on real volumes and on tick ones. You can set both the automatic definition of the profile range, for example, for a week or a month, etc., and set the range manually by moving the boundaries (two vertical lines red and blue). It is shown as a histogram. The width of the histogram at this level means, conditionally, the number of transactions condu
Fibaction
Abdelkhalek Orabi
Indicateurs
Indicator Name: Fibaction – price action candle Detector Description: Fibo Signal Boxes is a powerful Smart Money Concept (SMC)-inspired indicator that auto-detects price action candles. bullish hammers and shooting stars, then draws precise Fibonacci entry zones and multiple take-profit levels directly on the chart. as for the SL personally i use 40 pips rules  Key Features: Detects bullish hammer and shooting star reversal candles. Automatically draws Fibonacci entry and TP boxes. as
Alpha Trend MT5
Evgeny Belyaev
Indicateurs
Alpha Trend MT5 is a trend indicator for the MetaTrader 5 platform; it has been developed by a group of professional traders. The Alpha Trend MT5 indicator finds the most probable tendency reversal points, which allows making trades at the very beginning of a trend. This indicator features notifications, which are generated whenever a new signal appears (alert, email, push-notification). This allows you to open a position in a timely manner. Alpha Trend does not redraw, which makes it possible t
Volality Index Scalper
Lesedi Oliver Seilane
5 (1)
Indicateurs
Volality Index scalper indicator  Meant for Volality pairs such as Volality 10, 25, 50, 75 and 100 The indicator works on all timeframes from the 1 minute to the monthly timeframe the indicator is non repaint the indicator has 3 entry settings 1 color change on zero cross 2 color change on slope change 3 color change on signal line cross Orange line is your sell signal Blue line is your buy signal.
Riko Trend mt5
Nadiya Mirosh
Indicateurs
The Riko Trend indicator is a revolutionary trend trading and filtering solution with all the important features of a trend tool built into one tool! The Riko Trend indicator is good for any trader, suitable for any trader for both forex and binary options. You don’t need to configure anything, everything is perfected by time and experience, it works great during a flat and in a trend. The Riko Trend indicator is a technical analysis tool for financial markets that reflects the current price f
Atomic Analyst MT5
Issam Kassas
4.14 (21)
Indicateurs
Tout d'abord, il convient de souligner que cet indicateur de trading n'est ni repainting, ni redrawing et ne présente aucun délai, ce qui le rend idéal à la fois pour le trading manuel et automatisé. Manuel de l'utilisateur : réglages, entrées et stratégie. L'Analyste Atomique est un indicateur d'action sur les prix PA qui utilise la force et le momentum du prix pour trouver un meilleur avantage sur le marché. Équipé de filtres avancés qui aident à éliminer les bruits et les faux signaux, et à
Big Black Shark MT5
Yaroslav Varankin
Indicateurs
Tool for Identifying Potential Reversal Points and Trend Direction This tool is excellent for identifying potential market reversal points and trend direction. It works well in combination with confirming indicators such as MACD, Stochastic, RSI, which are standard on all MT5 platforms. Together, they form a reliable trading strategy. The settings allow for adjusting the channel’s distance and period. It is recommended to enter a trade when the signal line crosses the upper channel boundary and
HMA Trend Professional MT5
Pavel Zamoshnikov
4.25 (4)
Indicateurs
Improved version of the free HMA Trend indicator (for MetaTrader 4) with statistical analysis. HMA Trend is a trend indicator based on the Hull Moving Average (HMA) with two periods. HMA with a slow period identifies the trend, while HMA with a fast period determines the short-term movements and signals in the trend direction. The main differences from the free version: Ability to predict the probability of a trend reversal using analysis of history data. Plotting statistical charts for analyzi
Your Trend Friend
Luigi Nunes Labigalini
5 (1)
Indicateurs
The trend is your friend! Look at the color of the indicator and trade on that direction. It does not  repaint. After each candle is closed, that's the color of the trend. You can focus on shorter faster trends or major trends, just test what's most suitable for the symbol and timeframe you trade. Simply change the "Length" parameter and the indicator will automatically adapt. You can also change the color, thickness and style of the lines. Download and give it a try! There are big movements w
Inverted Chart EA
Samuele Borella
Utilitaires
Inverted_Chart_EA Utility Expert Advisor Inverted_Chart_EA creates and maintains a mirror-inverted chart of any symbol and timeframe. It automatically generates a custom instrument (e.g. US30_INV ) and keeps its price history updated in real time, with bars mirrored around a chosen pivot. This utility gives traders a new way to analyze the market from a different perspective by flipping the chart upside down. Why use an inverted chart? Highlight hidden patterns – price formations that look ordin
Liquidity Oscillator
Paolo Scopazzo
3 (2)
Indicateurs
A powerful oscillator that provide Buy and Sell signals by calculating the investor liquidity. The more liquidity the more buy possibilities. The less liquidity the more sell possibilities. Please download the demo and run a backtest! HOW IT WORKS: The oscillator will put buy and sell arrow on the chart in runtime only . Top value is 95 to 100 -> Investors are ready to buy and you should follow. Bottom value is 5 to 0 -> Investors are ready to sell and you should follow. Alert + sound will appe
Magic Finger Singal
Hui Zhao
5 (1)
Indicateurs
Magic Finger can help you identify trends and trading opportunities clearly. The finger points to the open position signal, and the discoloration line is confirmed by the trend. If you are a day trader, you can choose to trade during a period of active trading, referring to the discoloration line as the basis for the next order, finger signal as a filter. If you are a trend trader, you can choose a period above H1, wait for the appearance of the finger signal in the key price area, and enter th
SMC Drawing tool
Yue Li
Utilitaires
Due to limitations in MetaTrader 5, this indicator cannot be run in the Strategy Tester. To see it in action, you can download the demo version. SMC Drawing Tool User Guide Function Overview The SMC Drawing Tool is a professional technical analysis indicator for MetaTrader 5 that provides a variety of drawing tools, a smart labeling system, and supports multi-timeframe display and chart synchronization features. Main Functions Drawing Tools Trendline (Q key): Draws trendlines and adds labels.
ML Price Target Prediction
Nguyen Huu Chung
Indicateurs
Introducing the Machine Learning Price Target Predictions, a cutting-edge trading tool that leverages kernel regression to provide accurate price targets and enhance your trading strategy. This indicator combines trend-based signals with advanced machine learning techniques, offering predictive insights into potential price movements. Perfect for traders looking to make data-driven decisions with confidence. What is Kernel Regression and How It Works Kernel regression is a non-parametric mach
Laguerre SuperTrend Clouds MT5
Libertas LLC
Indicateurs
Laguerre SuperTrend Clouds   adds an Adaptive Laguerre averaging algorithm and alerts to the widely popular SuperTrend indicator. As the name suggests,   Laguerre SuperTrend Clouds (LSC)   is a trending indicator which works best in trendy (not choppy) markets. The SuperTrend is an extremely popular indicator for intraday and daily trading, and can be used on any timeframe. Incorporating Laguerre's equation to this can facilitate more robust trend detection and smoother filters. The LSC uses the
SMC Venom Model BPR MT5
Ivan Butko
Indicateurs
L'indicateur SMC Venom Model BPR est un outil professionnel pour les traders travaillant dans le concept Smart Money (SMC). Il identifie automatiquement deux modèles clés sur le graphique des prix: FVG   (Fair Value Gap) est une combinaison de trois bougies, dans laquelle il y a un écart entre la première et la troisième bougie. Forme une zone entre les niveaux où il n'y a pas de support de volume, ce qui conduit souvent à une correction des prix. BPR   (Balanced Price Range) est une combinaiso
Heiken Ashi Candle Color Change Alerts Serie MT5
Boris Armenteros
5 (1)
Indicateurs
Be notified of every color change of Heiken Ashi (HA) candles. The indicator will trigger past and new signals every time that HA candles change their colors. ( Note : this tool is based on the code of Heiken Ashi indicator developed by MetaQuotes Software Corp.) Features The signals are triggered at closing of last bar/opening of a new bar; Any kind of alerts can be enabled: Dialog Box, Email message, SMS notifications for smartphones and tablets, and Sound alerts; By default, up arrows are pl
Trend Reversal Scanner MT5
Reza Aghajanpour
5 (6)
Indicateurs
**   All Symbols   x   All Timeframes   scan just by pressing scanner button ** Discount: The price is $50$, But now it is just $35, Limited time offer is active. *** Contact me  to send you instruction and add you in "Trend Reversal group" for sharing or seeing experiences with other users. Introduction: Trendlines are the most famous technical analysis in trading . Trendlines continually form on the charts of markets across all the different timeframes providing huge opportunities for traders
Les acheteurs de ce produit ont également acheté
Divergence Bomber
Ihor Otkydach
4.98 (65)
Indicateurs
Chaque acheteur de cet indicateur reçoit également gratuitement : L’outil exclusif « Bomber Utility », qui accompagne automatiquement chaque opération de trading, fixe les niveaux de Stop Loss et de Take Profit, et clôture les positions selon les règles de la stratégie Des fichiers de configuration (set files) pour adapter l’indicateur à différents actifs Des set files pour configurer le Bomber Utility selon différents modes : « Risque Minimum », « Risque Équilibré » et « Stratégie d’Attente » U
Trend Screener Pro MT5
STE S.S.COMPANY
4.87 (91)
Indicateurs
Indicateur de tendance, solution unique révolutionnaire pour le trading et le filtrage des tendances avec toutes les fonctionnalités de tendance importantes intégrées dans un seul outil ! Il s'agit d'un indicateur multi-période et multi-devises 100 % non repeint qui peut être utilisé sur tous les symboles/instruments : forex, matières premières, crypto-monnaies, indices et actions. Trend Screener est un indicateur de suivi de tendance efficace qui fournit des signaux de tendance fléchés avec des
RelicusRoad Pro MT5
Relicus LLC
5 (22)
Indicateurs
Combien de fois avez-vous acheté un indicateur de trading avec d' excellents backtests, des preuves de performance sur compte réel avec des chiffres fantastiques et des statistiques partout , mais après l'avoir utilisé, vous finissez par faire sauter votre compte ? Vous ne devriez pas faire confiance à un signal seul, vous devez savoir pourquoi il est apparu en premier lieu, et c'est ce que RelicusRoad Pro fait de mieux ! Manuel d'utilisation + Stratégies + Vidéos de formation + Groupe privé ave
Gold Stuff mt5
Vasiliy Strukov
4.92 (189)
Indicateurs
Gold Stuff mt5 est un indicateur de tendance conçu spécifiquement pour l'or et peut également être utilisé sur n'importe quel instrument financier. L'indicateur ne se redessine pas et ne traîne pas. Délai recommandé H1. Contactez-moi immédiatement après l'achat pour obtenir les réglages et un bonus personnel !   Vous pouvez obtenir une copie gratuite de notre indicateur Strong Support et Trend Scanner, veuillez envoyer un message privé. moi!   RÉGLAGES Dessiner la flèche - on off. dessiner d
Entry In The Zone and SMC Multi Timeframe
Sirikorn Rungsang
4.85 (20)
Indicateurs
Entry In The Zone and SMC Multi Timeframe est un outil d’analyse de marché en temps réel développé sur la base du cadre Smart Money Concepts (SMC). Il analyse automatiquement les points de retournement et les zones clés sur plusieurs périodes, en mettant l’accent sur la fourniture de signaux sans repaint et en mettant en évidence les Points d’Intérêt (POI). De plus, il dispose d’un système de niveaux Fibonacci automatiques qui trace automatiquement les lignes de Fibonacci pour aider à détecter
Grabber System MT5
Ihor Otkydach
5 (15)
Indicateurs
Je vous présente un excellent indicateur technique : Grabber, qui fonctionne comme une stratégie de trading "tout-en-un", prête à l'emploi. En un seul code sont intégrés des outils puissants d'analyse technique du marché, des signaux de trading (flèches), des fonctions d'alerte et des notifications push. Chaque acheteur de cet indicateur reçoit également gratuitement : L'utilitaire Grabber : pour la gestion automatique des ordres ouverts Un guide vidéo étape par étape : pour apprendre à installe
Trend indicator AI mt5
Ramil Minniakhmetov
5 (11)
Indicateurs
L'indicateur Trend Ai est un excellent outil qui améliorera l'analyse du marché d'un trader en combinant l'identification des tendances avec des points d'entrée exploitables et des alertes d'inversion. Cet indicateur permet aux utilisateurs de naviguer dans les complexités du marché forex avec confiance et précision Au-delà des signaux primaires, l'indicateur Trend Ai identifie les points d'entrée secondaires qui surviennent lors des retraits ou des retracements, permettant aux traders de capit
FX Volume MT5
Daniel Stein
4.84 (19)
Indicateurs
FX Volume : Découvrez le Sentiment du Marché tel que perçu par un Courtier Présentation Rapide Vous souhaitez faire passer votre approche de trading au niveau supérieur ? FX Volume vous fournit, en temps réel, des informations sur la manière dont les traders particuliers et les courtiers sont positionnés—bien avant la publication de rapports retardés comme le COT. Que vous visiez des gains réguliers ou recherchiez simplement un avantage plus solide sur les marchés, FX Volume vous aide à repére
Smart Trend Trading System MT5
Issam Kassas
4.63 (40)
Indicateurs
Tout d'abord, il convient de souligner que ce système de trading est un indicateur non repeint, non redessiné et non retardé, ce qui le rend idéal pour le trading manuel et automatisé. Cours en ligne, manuel et téléchargement de préréglages. Le "Système de Trading Smart Trend MT5" est une solution de trading complète conçue pour les traders débutants et expérimentés. Il combine plus de 10 indicateurs premium et propose plus de 7 stratégies de trading robustes, ce qui en fait un choix polyvalent
TPSpro RFI Levels MT5
Roman Podpora
4.53 (19)
Indicateurs
Zones de retournement - niveaux / Zones actives d'un acteur majeur INSTRUCTIONS RUS   /   INSTRUCTIONS   ENG   /   Version MT4 CHAQUE ACHETEUR DE CET INDICATEUR       OBTENEZ EN PLUS   GRATUITEMENT   : 3 mois       accès aux signaux de trading du service       SUPER SIGNAUX       — points d’entrée prêts à l’emploi selon l’algorithme TPSproSYSTEM. 3 mois       accès à des supports de formation avec des mises à jour régulières - immersion dans la stratégie et la croissance professionnelle. Assist
Algo Pumping
Ihor Otkydach
4.74 (19)
Indicateurs
PUMPING STATION – Votre stratégie personnelle «tout compris» Nous vous présentons PUMPING STATION – un indicateur Forex révolutionnaire qui transformera votre façon de trader en une expérience à la fois efficace et passionnante. Ce n’est pas seulement un assistant, mais un véritable système de trading complet, doté d’algorithmes puissants pour vous aider à trader de manière plus stable. En achetant ce produit, vous recevez GRATUITEMENT : Fichiers de configuration exclusifs : pour un réglage auto
TPSproTREND PrO MT5
Roman Podpora
4.72 (18)
Indicateurs
VERSION MT4        —        ИНСТРУКЦИЯ RUS           —        INSTRUCTIONS  ENG Fonctions principales : Signaux d'entrée précis SANS RENDU ! Si un signal apparaît, il reste d’actualité ! Il s'agit d'une différence importante par rapport aux indicateurs de redessinage, qui peuvent fournir un signal puis le modifier, ce qui peut entraîner une perte de fonds en dépôt. Vous pouvez désormais entrer sur le marché avec plus de probabilité et de précision. Il existe également une fonction de coloration
Matrix Arrow Indicator MT5
Juvenille Emperor Limited
5 (16)
Indicateurs
Matrix Arrow Indicator MT5   est une tendance unique 10 en 1 suivant un indicateur multi-période   100% non repeint   qui peut être utilisé sur tous les symboles/instruments:   forex ,   matières premières ,   crypto-monnaies ,   indices ,  actions .  Matrix Arrow Indicator MT5  déterminera la tendance actuelle à ses débuts, en rassemblant des informations et des données à partir d'un maximum de 10 indicateurs standard, qui sont: Indice de mouvement directionnel moyen (ADX) Indice de canal de m
AriX
Temirlan Kdyrkhan
1 (2)
Indicateurs
AriX Indicator for MT5 A powerful trend-following and signal-evaluation tool AriX is a custom MT5 indicator that combines Moving Averages and ATR-based risk/reward logic to generate clear buy/sell signals. It visualizes dynamic SL/TP levels, evaluates past trade outcomes, and displays win/loss statistics in a clean on-chart panel. Key features include: Buy/Sell signals based on MA crossovers ATR-based SL/TP1/TP2/TP3 levels with visual lines and labels Signal outcome tracking with real-time stat
Atbot
Zaha Feiz
4.67 (51)
Indicateurs
AtBot : Comment ça fonctionne et comment l'utiliser ### Comment ça fonctionne L'indicateur "AtBot" pour la plateforme MT5 génère des signaux d'achat et de vente en utilisant une combinaison d'outils d'analyse technique. Il intègre la Moyenne Mobile Simple (SMA), la Moyenne Mobile Exponentielle (EMA) et l'indice de la Plage Vraie Moyenne (ATR) pour identifier les opportunités de trading. De plus, il peut utiliser des bougies Heikin Ashi pour améliorer la précision des signaux. Laissez un avis ap
Gold Entry Sniper
Tahir Mehmood
5 (1)
Indicateurs
Gold Entry Sniper – Tableau de Bord ATR Multi-Unités de Temps pour Scalping et Swing Trading sur l'Or Gold Entry Sniper est un indicateur avancé pour MetaTrader 5 qui fournit des signaux d'achat/vente précis sur XAUUSD et autres actifs, basé sur la logique de Trailing Stop ATR et l' analyse multi-unités de temps . Caractéristiques et Avantages Clés Analyse Multi-Unités de Temps – Affiche les tendances en M1, M5, M15 sur un seul tableau. Trailing Stop Basé sur l'ATR – Ajuste automatiquement selon
Quantum TrendPulse
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
5 (16)
Indicateurs
Présentation de   Quantum TrendPulse   , l'outil de trading ultime qui combine la puissance de   SuperTrend   ,   RSI   et   Stochastic   dans un seul indicateur complet pour maximiser votre potentiel de trading. Conçu pour les traders qui recherchent précision et efficacité, cet indicateur vous aide à identifier les tendances du marché, les changements de dynamique et les points d'entrée et de sortie optimaux en toute confiance. Caractéristiques principales : Intégration SuperTrend :   suivez f
Risk Killer AI Navigator MT5
Christophe Pa Trouillas
5 (1)
Indicateurs
RiskKILLER_AI Navigator est un Assistant de Direction de Marché et de Stratégie Multi-timeframe basé sur l'IA. La performance en trading consiste à comprendre le marché comme le font les professionnels. C'est exactement ce que propose le RiskKILLER_AI Navigator : Bénéficiez d'analyses institutionnelles avec l'analyse de tendance, de sentiment et macro driven par l'IA externe à MQL5 , adaptée à votre style de trading. Après l'achat, pour obtenir le Manuel de l'Utilisateur : 1. postez un commentai
Smart Breakout Channels MT5 Scanner
Duc Hoan Nguyen
5 (1)
Indicateurs
Offre spéciale : ALL TOOLS , seulement 35 $ chacun ! Nouveaux outils   à   30 $   pendant la   première semaine   ou pour   les 3 premiers achats  !  Chaîne Trading Tools sur MQL5  : rejoignez ma chaîne MQL5 pour recevoir mes dernières actualités Cet indicateur trace des zones de détection de rupture, appelées “Smart Breakout Channels”, basées sur un mouvement des prix normalisé par la volatilité. Ces zones sont affichées sous forme de boîtes dynamiques avec superpositions de volume. L’outil dé
Italo Arrows Indicator MT5
Italo Santana Gomes
Indicateurs
BUY INDICATOR AND GET NEW EXCLUSIVE EA FOR FREE AS A BONUS! ITALO ARROWS INDICATOR  is the best reversal indicator ever created, and why is that? Using extreme reversal zones on the market to show the arrows and Fibonacci numbers for the Take Profit, also with a panel showing all the information about the signals on the chart, the Indicator works on all time-frames and assets, indicator built after 8 years of experience on forex and many other markets. You know many reversal indicators around t
FX Power MT5 NG
Daniel Stein
5 (20)
Indicateurs
FX Power : Analysez la force des devises pour des décisions de trading plus intelligentes Aperçu FX Power est l'outil essentiel pour comprendre la force réelle des principales devises et de l'or, quelles que soient les conditions du marché. En identifiant les devises fortes à acheter et les faibles à vendre, FX Power simplifie vos décisions de trading et révèle des opportunités à forte probabilité. Que vous suiviez les tendances ou anticipiez les retournements à l'aide de valeurs extrêmes de D
Smart Price Action Concepts MT5
Issam Kassas
4 (13)
Indicateurs
Tout d'abord, il convient de souligner que cet outil de trading est un indicateur non repeint, non redessiné et non retardé, ce qui le rend idéal pour le trading professionnel. Cours en ligne, manuel utilisateur et démonstration. L'indicateur Smart Price Action Concepts est un outil très puissant à la fois pour les nouveaux et les traders expérimentés. Il regroupe plus de 20 indicateurs utiles en un seul, combinant des idées de trading avancées telles que l'analyse du trader Inner Circle et le
MTF Supply Demand Zones MT5
Georgios Kalomoiropoulos
5 (1)
Indicateurs
Nouvelle génération de zones d'approvisionnement et de demande automatisées. Algorithme nouveau et innovant qui fonctionne sur n'importe quel graphique. Toutes les zones sont créées dynamiquement en fonction de l'action des prix du marché. DEUX TYPES D'ALERTES --> 1) QUAND LE PRIX ATTEINT UNE ZONE 2) QUAND UNE NOUVELLE ZONE SE FORME Vous n'obtenez pas un indicateur inutile de plus. Vous obtenez une stratégie de trading complète avec des résultats prouvés.     Nouvelles fonctionnalités:   
Dynamic Scalper System MT5
Vitalyi Belyh
Indicateurs
L'indicateur « Dynamic Scalper System MT5 » est conçu pour la méthode de scalping, permettant de trader au sein des vagues de tendance. Testé sur les principales paires de devises et l'or, il est compatible avec d'autres instruments de trading. Fournit des signaux pour l'ouverture de positions à court terme le long de la tendance, avec un support supplémentaire pour les fluctuations de prix. Principe de l'indicateur : De grandes flèches déterminent la direction de la tendance. Un algorithme de
ARICoins
Temirlan Kdyrkhan
Indicateurs
ARICoin is a powerful trading companion designed to generate high-probability entry signals with dynamic TP/SL/DP levels based on volatility. Built-in performance tracking shows win/loss stats, PP1/PP2 hits, and success rates all updated live. Key Features: Buy/Sell signals with adaptive volatility bands Real-time TP/SL/DP levels based on ATR Built-in MA Filter with optional ATR/StdDev volatility Performance stats panel (Success, Profit/Loss, PP1/PP2) Alerts via popup, sound, push, or email Cust
Blahtech Market Profile MT5
Blahtech Limited
5 (10)
Indicateurs
Was: $249  Now: $149   Market Profile defines a number of day types that can help the trader to determine market behaviour. A key feature is the Value Area, representing the range of price action where 70% of trading took place. Understanding the Value Area can give traders valuable insight into market direction and establish the higher odds trade. It is an excellent addition to any system you may be using. Inspired by Jim Dalton’s book “Mind Over Markets”, this indicator is designed to suit the
ACB Breakout Arrows MT5
KEENBASE SOFTWARE SOLUTIONS
5 (1)
Indicateurs
L’indicateur ACB Breakout Arrows fournit un signal d’entrée crucial sur le marché en détectant un modèle de rupture spécifique. Il analyse en continu le graphique à la recherche d’un momentum établi dans une direction et déclenche un signal précis juste avant le mouvement principal. Obtenez le scanner multi-actifs et multi-unités de temps ici - Scanner pour ACB Breakout Arrows MT5 Fonctionnalités principales Les niveaux de Stop Loss et Take Profit sont fournis par l’indicateur. Inclut un table
Support and Resistance Screener Pro MT5
STE S.S.COMPANY
4.81 (21)
Indicateurs
Support And Resistance Screener est dans un indicateur de niveau pour MetaTrader qui fournit plusieurs outils à l'intérieur d'un indicateur. Les outils disponibles sont : 1. Filtre de structure de marché. 2. Zone de repli haussier. 3. Zone de recul baissier. 4. Points pivots quotidiens 5. points pivots hebdomadaires 6. Points pivots mensuels 7. Support et résistance forts basés sur le modèle harmonique et le volume. 8. Zones au niveau de la banque. OFFRE D'UNE DURÉE LIMITÉE : L'indicateur de sup
FX Levels MT5
Daniel Stein
5 (7)
Indicateurs
FX Levels : Des zones de Support et Résistance d’une Précision Exceptionnelle pour Tous les Marchés Présentation Rapide Vous recherchez un moyen fiable pour déterminer des niveaux de support et résistance dans n’importe quel marché—paires de devises, indices, actions ou matières premières ? FX Levels associe la méthode traditionnelle « Lighthouse » à une approche dynamique de pointe, offrant une précision quasi universelle. Grâce à notre expérience réelle avec des brokers et à des mises à jour
ARIPoint
Temirlan Kdyrkhan
Indicateurs
ARIPoint is a powerful trading companion designed to generate high-probability entry signals with dynamic TP/SL/DP levels based on volatility. Built-in performance tracking shows win/loss stats, PP1/PP2 hits, and success rates all updated live. Key Features: Buy/Sell signals with adaptive volatility bands Real-time TP/SL/DP levels based on ATR Built-in MA Filter with optional ATR/StdDev volatility Performance stats panel (Success, Profit/Loss, PP1/PP2) Alerts via popup, sound, push, or email Cu
Plus de l'auteur
Stoch Quad Rotation Signal MQL5
German Pablo Gori
5 (2)
Indicateurs
Stoch Quad Rotation Signal – Professional Multi-Stochastic Signals Indicator Stoch Quad Rotation Signal is an advanced technical indicator designed for demanding traders seeking precise and reliable buy and sell signals. This innovative system combines the power of four stochastic oscillators, trend analysis, candlestick pattern detection, volume, and multi-timeframe filters into a single highly customizable tool. Ideal for both traditional markets (Forex, indices, commodities) and digital asse
GoldMiner EA Pro MT5
German Pablo Gori
Experts
**GoldMiner EA Pro MT5 – Elite Expert Advisor for Gold Trading (XAUUSD)**   WARNING: TIERED PRICING SYSTEM – BUY NOW OR PAY MORE LATER   ️ INTRODUCTORY PRICE WITH EXPIRATION DATE   GoldMiner EA Pro implements an incremental pricing model that rewards traders who trust the product from launch. Final Tip: The best traders know that timing is everything—both in the market and in opportunities. Bot Features: **Recommended Timeframe: M15 (15 minutes)**   *Ready to trade – Pre-configured an
Basic Support and Resistance Indicator
German Pablo Gori
Indicateurs
What is this indicator? This Basic Support and Resistance Indicator -Free-   is designed to help traders automatically identify key market levels, such as supports and resistances, across multiple symbols and timeframes within the MetaTrader 5 (MT5) platform. It is an essential tool for trading in different financial markets, such as forex, indices, commodities, and cryptocurrencies. Main Features Automatic Detection of Support and Resistance Levels: Automatically analyzes key levels based on lo
FREE
Basic RSI Divergence detector MQL5
German Pablo Gori
2 (1)
Indicateurs
Basic RSI Divergence Detector – The Professional Trading Tool We are delighted that you've chosen our Indicator product. We've put great effort and dedication into developing high-quality trading tools to support you on your journey. While we offer this product free of charge, maintaining and improving our services, as well as developing new tools, involves significant costs. If you find value in our work and would like to support us so we can continue delivering exceptional products, please
FREE
ApexSR MQL5
German Pablo Gori
Indicateurs
Enjoy your free product! We are delighted that you have chosen our product [product name]. We have put a lot of effort and dedication into developing quality trading tools to help you on your journey.While we offer this product for free, maintaining and improving our services, as well as developing new tools, involves significant costs. If you find value in our work and wish to support us so we can continue offering exceptional products, please consider making a donation or a voluntary contribu
FREE
Basic Support and Resistance Indicator MQL4
German Pablo Gori
Indicateurs
What is this indicator? This   Basic Support and Resistance Indicator   -Free-   is designed to help traders automatically identify key market levels, such as supports and resistances, across multiple symbols and timeframes within the   MetaTrader 5 (MT5)   platform. It is an essential tool for trading in different financial markets, such as forex, indices, commodities, and cryptocurrencies. Main Features Automatic Detection of Support and Resistance Levels: Automatically analyzes key levels bas
FREE
Basic RSI Divergence detector MQL4
German Pablo Gori
Indicateurs
Free RSI Divergence Indicator for MetaTrader 4 This  RSI Divergence Indicator for MetaTrader 4 is designed to help you automatically identify key market opportunities through precise detection of divergences between price and RSI. It’s ideal for both beginner and advanced traders looking to enhance their technical analysis strategy. Main Features: Automatic RSI Divergence Detection (Bullish & Bearish): Automatically identifies bullish and bearish divergences between price action and RSI valu
FREE
ApexSR MQL4
German Pablo Gori
Indicateurs
ApexAR - Complete Multi TimeFrame Support and Resistance Systems. Enjoy your free product! We are delighted that you have chosen our product [product name]. We have put a lot of effort and dedication into developing quality trading tools to help you on your journey.While we offer this product for free, maintaining and improving our services, as well as developing new tools, involves significant costs. If you find value in our work and wish to support us so we can continue offering exceptional p
FREE
Stoch Quad Rotation Signal MQL4
German Pablo Gori
Indicateurs
Stoch Quad Rotation Signal  The Stoch Quad Rotation Signal (MQL4) is an advanced technical indicator for MetaTrader 4 that integrates multiple Stochastic oscillators with powerful trend, volume, and pattern filters, along with a scoring system and multi-timeframe analysis. Designed to identify high-probability trading opportunities with clarity and precision. Main Features: Quadruple Stochastic Analysis: Utilizes four distinct configurations of the Stochastic oscillator (with customizable K, D,
RSI Momentum Shift Detector MQL4
German Pablo Gori
Indicateurs
RSI Momentum Shift Detector is designed to detect significant changes in price momentum using the Relative Strength Index (RSI) and divergence patterns, with the goal of providing visual signals and useful alerts for trading in financial markets. Main Features RSI Divergence Detection: Identifies four types of divergence: Regular Bullish Divergence: when price makes a lower low, but RSI makes a higher low. Regular Bearish Divergence: when price makes a higher high, but RSI makes a lower high.
Smart Divergence Volume MQL4
German Pablo Gori
Indicateurs
Presentation of the Indicator: Volume Divergence Pro Discover hidden market opportunities at a glance. Volume Divergence Pro is an advanced technical analysis tool specifically designed for the MetaTrader 4 platform. This powerful indicator combines three of the most widely used volume indicators — OBV , ADL , and VPT — along with automatic divergence detection, visual lines, entry signals, and a complete alert system, all in one intuitive interface. Perfect for both beginner and professional
Apex Arrow MQL4
German Pablo Gori
Indicateurs
# Apex Arrows – Professional Trading Signals Indicator ## General Description **Apex Arrows** is a powerful technical indicator specifically designed for advanced traders seeking accurate and automated real-time signals. This indicator combines multiple technical strategies into a single visually intuitive tool, ideal for trading markets such as forex, indices, and commodities on the **MetaTrader 4/5** platform. Based on Exponential Moving Averages (EMA), RSI, Stochastic, ADX, and auto
Apex Swing VWAP MT4
German Pablo Gori
Indicateurs
ADVANCED TRADING INDICATOR WITH VWAP & SWING POINTS   Why is APEX Swing VWAP different?   Unlike traditional VWAPs that reset daily, APEX Swing VWAP calculates VWAP from significant swing points, delivering much more accurate and market-relevant support and resistance levels. KEY FEATURES   Automatic Swing Point Detection   Advanced algorithm that automatically identifies significant highs and lows   Configurable swing length (recommended 8–15 for maximum accuracy)   Clear visual mar
Apex WilliamsR MT4
German Pablo Gori
Indicateurs
Apex Williams %R Advanced Trading Indicator Overview The Apex Williams %R is an advanced technical indicator based on the classic Williams %R, completely redesigned with professional trading functionalities. This tool combines momentum analysis, divergence detection, multiple confirmations, and a comprehensive visual dashboard to maximize the accuracy of trading signals. Key Features Intelligent Signal System Reversal Signals: Detects exits from overbought/oversold zones with automatic
Stochastic Divergence Pro MT5 short day trading
German Pablo Gori
Indicateurs
Stochastic Divergence Pro 1h 4h 1D+ Maîtriser les divergences pour un trading de haute précision Le Stochastic Divergence Pro MT5 est un outil d'analyse avancé conçu pour les traders qui exigent une précision et une clarté dans leur analyse du marché. Cet indicateur expert identifie en temps réel les divergences entre le prix et l'Oscillateur Stochastique, fournissant des signaux cruciaux pour anticiper les changements de tendance sur des périodes intermédiaires et élevées (H1, H4 et supérieures
Stochastic Divergence Pro Scalping
German Pablo Gori
Indicateurs
Indicateur stochastique avancé avec détection de divergence - Scalping Découvrez notre indicateur stochastique de pointe, soigneusement conçu pour la plateforme MetaTrader 5. Cet outil intègre une fonction sophistiquée de détection des divergences, permettant aux traders d'anticiper les mouvements du marché et d'optimiser leurs stratégies de trading pour maximiser leur rentabilité. Avantages concurrentiels de notre indicateur stochastique : Cet indicateur représente une solution analytique e
RSI Divergence Suite Pro
German Pablo Gori
Indicateurs
RSI Divergence Suite Pro - Indicateur Avancé pour MetaTrader 5 Aperçu Le RSI Divergence Suite Pro est un indicateur technique avancé pour MetaTrader 5 qui détecte automatiquement les divergences entre le prix et le RSI, fournissant des signaux de trading de haute précision. Cet indicateur professionnel combine la puissance du RSI avec l'analyse des divergences, le support/résistance multi-timeframe et un système d'alerte complet. Caractéristiques Principales Détection Avancée des Divergences Qua
MACD Divergece Reversal PRO
German Pablo Gori
Indicateurs
Le MACD Divergence Reversal PRO est un indicateur avancé conçu pour identifier des opportunités d'investissement en analysant les divergences MACD combinées avec des filtres techniques innovants. C'est un outil essentiel pour les traders cherchant à anticiper les changements de tendance sur des marchés volatils, latéraux ou à la fin de tendances prolongées. Caractéristiques principales : Détection des divergences MACD : Divergence haussière régulière : Lorsque le prix forme un plus bas plus bas
RSI Momentum Shift Detector
German Pablo Gori
Indicateurs
RSI Momentum Shift Detector! This advanced indicator has been designed to give you a real edge in financial markets. Whether you're a beginner or experienced trader, this powerful system helps you identify key opportunities before they consolidate , allowing you to trade with greater precision and confidence. Key Features Automatic Detection of 7 RSI Divergence Types: The RSI Momentum Shift Detector doesn't just detect basic divergences — it identifies them all, from classic to advanced, gi
Smart Divergence Volume MQL5
German Pablo Gori
Indicateurs
The Smart Divergence Volume   is an advanced and multifunctional technical indicator specifically designed for the MetaTrader 5 platform, aimed at optimizing market analysis through precise divergence detection tools and volume measurement. This indicator not only improves real-time decision-making but also facilitates a clear and efficient visual interpretation of price and volume behavior, making it a useful tool for both beginner and expert traders. What is it useful for? This indicator is d
Apex Arrows MQL5
German Pablo Gori
Indicateurs
# Apex Arrows – Professional Trading Signals Indicator ## General Description **Apex Arrows** is a powerful technical indicator specifically designed for advanced traders seeking accurate and automated real-time signals. This indicator combines multiple technical strategies into a single visually intuitive tool, ideal for trading markets such as forex, indices, and commodities on the **MetaTrader 4/5** platform. Based on Exponential Moving Averages (EMA), RSI, Stochastic, ADX, and auto
Swing Sentinel EA MT5
German Pablo Gori
Experts
Swing Sentinel EA: Your Personal Trading Guardian LIMITED OPPORTUNITY – PRICE INCREASES WITH EACH SALE   This Expert Advisor uses a tiered pricing system that automatically increases based on market demand. Introducing Swing Sentinel EA , a next-generation Expert Advisor engineered for traders who demand precision, transparency, and intelligent automation — exclusively optimized for the Daily (D1) timeframe . Important : This EA is designed, tested, and configured to run only on the D1 char
Gold Master Indicator MT5
German Pablo Gori
Indicateurs
XAUUSD Gold Master Indicator v1.2 Enhanced Specialized Gold Trading Indicator with AI and Multi-Timeframe Analysis GENERAL OVERVIEW The XAUUSD Gold Master is a high-precision indicator specifically designed for gold (XAUUSD) trading. It combines advanced technical analysis, artificial intelligence, and dynamic risk management to deliver highly reliable trading signals in the world's most volatile and profitable market. KEY FEATURES Intelligent Confidence System (1-10) Confidence score f
Expert Trend Analizer MT5
German Pablo Gori
Indicateurs
Expert Trend Analyzer MT5   The Most Comprehensive Trend Analysis Indicator on the Market    OVERVIEW   Expert Trend Analyzer MT5 is a cutting-edge, advanced technical indicator that combines multiple technical analysis algorithms into one powerful tool. Designed for professional and experienced traders, this indicator provides a comprehensive market view by intelligently merging various analysis methods. Key Features   - Enhanced SuperTrend with adaptive filters   - Built-in Multi-Ti
Volume Structure Nexus MT5
German Pablo Gori
Indicateurs
VSN - All-in-One Institutional Volume Analysis   Volume Structure Nexus  The Definitive Volume and Market Structure Analysis Nexus for MetaTrader 5   WHAT IS VOLUME STRUCTURE NEXUS?   Volume Structure Nexus is the advanced all-in-one indicator that unifies professional volume analysis, market structure, smart money detection, VSA (Volume Spread Analysis), and Wyckoff methodology into a central nexus of actionable intelligence. Designed for professional traders seeking a single convergence p
Advanced Pattern Detector MT5
German Pablo Gori
Indicateurs
Advanced Pattern Detector MT5 Take your trading to the next level with the Advanced Pattern Detector! This professional indicator for MetaTrader 5 is designed for traders looking to identify high-probability opportunities through automatic detection of Japanese candlestick and chart patterns—all in real time and with advanced statistics. Key Features: Automatic Pattern Detection: Recognizes key patterns such as Hammer, Shooting Star, Engulfing (bullish and bearish), Doji, Double Top, and Dou
Squeeze Momentum Force MT5
German Pablo Gori
Indicateurs
**Squeeze Momentum Force MT5 – The Ultimate Momentum and Squeeze Indicator for MT5!** Are you looking to anticipate major market moves and trade with a professional edge? Squeeze Momentum Force is the most advanced and optimized version of the famous TTM Squeeze Momentum indicator, enhanced by LazyBear/Claude and adapted for MetaTrader 5. This indicator combines the power of squeeze detection (volatility compression and release) with ultra-precise momentum analysis, providing clear signals an
Apex Swing VWAP MT5
German Pablo Gori
Indicateurs
Professional Trading Indicator with Dynamic VWAP   GENERAL DESCRIPTION   The Apex Swing VWAP is an advanced indicator that revolutionizes traditional technical analysis by combining the power of VWAP (Volume Weighted Average Price) with automatic detection of key market swing points. Unlike static VWAP indicators, this system calculates multiple dynamic VWAPs from the most significant price swings, delivering extremely precise support and resistance levels. KEY FEATURES   Smart Swing De
Apex WilliamsR MT5
German Pablo Gori
Indicateurs
Overview The Apex Williams %R MT5 is a professional technical indicator that revolutionizes the traditional Williams %R oscillator with advanced technical analysis features, automatic signal detection, and a complete trade confirmation system. Designed specifically for traders seeking precision and reliability in their trading decisions. Key Features   Smart Signal System   Reversal Signals: Automatically detects exits from overbought/oversold zones with multi-factor confirmation   Centerl
Filtrer:
DNkRockzzzzZ
516
DNkRockzzzzZ 2025.09.17 15:12 
 

L'utilisateur n'a laissé aucun commentaire sur la note

German Pablo Gori
3305
Réponse du développeur German Pablo Gori 2025.09.17 23:26
Hi! Thanks for the comment! I'm glad it's helpful to you. If you have any questions, I'm here for you. Cheers
Répondre à l'avis