RTSPattern

The indicator provides a superior alternative to price action analysis. It enables the identification of normalized patterns, which are then transformed into a graphical representation to forecast future steps within a time series.

In the top-left corner, you'll find information regarding the expected prediction accuracy, determined through a complex MSQE calculation.

You have the flexibility to adjust the time window, making it easy to validate the indicator's performance. Additionally, you can customize various parameters, including input window size, prediction length, scenario colors, and the option to toggle data display on or off.

This indicator generates scenarios based on historical data, and the more extensive your MetaTrader history, the more precise its predictions become. It derives forecasts from historical events, pinpointing them through pattern recognition.

