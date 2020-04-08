RSI Momentum Shift Detector MQL4
- Indicateurs
- German Pablo Gori
- Version: 1.7
- Activations: 20
Description
RSI Momentum Shift Detector is an advanced technical indicator designed to detect significant changes in price momentum using the Relative Strength Index (RSI). This indicator automatically identifies important changes in market direction.
Key Features
Automatic Momentum Change Detection
- Identification of significant RSI direction changes
- Clear signals of potential trend reversals
- Filters to avoid false signals in sideways market conditions
Alerts and Notifications
- Visual alerts on chart
- Configurable sound notifications
- Email alerts available
Information Panel
- Real-time market status data
- Momentum strength indicators
- Historical change detection information
Ideal Usage
- Early trend change identification
- Confirmation of other indicator signals
- Reversal trading with RSI confirmation
Key Benefits
- Automatic detection of important momentum changes
- Reduced manual analysis time
- Greater objectivity in trading decisions
- Adaptable to different operational styles
Installation and Usage
1. Download and install the indicator in MetaTrader 4
2. Configure parameters according to your needs
3. Apply the indicator to desired chart
4. Use signals for informed decisions
Important Note
Trading involves inherent risks. This indicator is a technical analysis tool that does not guarantee positive results. It is recommended to use it alongside other analysis methods and proper risk management.