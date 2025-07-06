Smart Divergence Volume MQL5

The Smart Divergence Volume is an advanced and multifunctional technical indicator specifically designed for the MetaTrader 5 platform, aimed at optimizing market analysis through precise divergence detection tools and volume measurement. This indicator not only improves real-time decision-making but also facilitates a clear and efficient visual interpretation of price and volume behavior, making it a useful tool for both beginner and expert traders.

What is it useful for?

This indicator is designed to detect key opportunities in the market by identifying divergences between price and volume indicators. By integrating features such as customizable alerts, automatic support and resistance levels, and multi-timeframe analysis (MTF), it allows traders to operate with greater confidence and precision. Its functionality makes it especially useful for developing strategies based on trend reversals or continuations, helping to capture movements before they materialize on the chart.

Key Features

🔹 Automatic Divergence Detection
It automatically identifies two fundamental types of divergences:

  • Regular Divergence : Signals of a possible trend change.

    • Bullish : The price goes down, but volume shows strength.
    • Bearish : The price rises, but volume loses momentum.

  • Hidden Divergence : Signals of trend continuation.

    • Hidden Bullish : Price forms higher lows while volume forms lower lows.
    • Hidden Bearish : Price forms lower highs while volume forms higher highs.

These signals are visualized using arrows and lines directly on the chart, facilitating immediate interpretation.

🔹 Customizable Volume Indicators
The indicator can display up to three well-known volume indicators:

  • On-Balance Volume (OBV)
  • Accumulation/Distribution Line (ADL)
  • Volume Price Trend (VPT)

Each can be activated or deactivated according to user preferences, allowing full adaptation to different trading styles.

🔹 Multi-Timeframe Analysis (MTF)
One of its most advanced features is the ability to detect divergences in higher timeframes (e.g., H1, H4) and project them onto the current chart (e.g., M15). This helps align trades with broader trends, increasing the probability of success.

🔹 Comprehensive Alert System
The indicator includes a complete notification system that allows users to receive alerts via:

  • Pop-up window within the platform
  • Push notifications on mobile devices
  • Email

Alerts can be configured by divergence type, ensuring you never miss a relevant opportunity on your favorite assets.

🔹 Advanced Visualization
It offers comprehensive visual customization options:

  • Adjustable colors, line thicknesses, and styles
  • Real-time information panel
  • Remaining candle timer
  • Labels showing the "strength" level of each detected signal

This flexibility ensures that users can tailor the interface to their working style and improve their trading experience.

Compatible Trading Strategies

Thanks to its multiple functions, this indicator can easily be integrated into various strategies:

  • Reversal Trading : Using regular divergences
  • Continuation Trading : With hidden divergences
  • Volume Analysis : To confirm signals from other indicators
  • Multi-Timeframe Trading : For operating on lower timeframes with confirmation from higher timeframes

Supported Symbols

The indicator is compatible with any tradable asset on MetaTrader 5, including:

  • Currency pairs (Forex)
  • Stock indices
  • Commodities (gold, silver, oil)
  • Stocks
  • Cryptocurrencies (if available through your broker)

Technical Quality and Reliability

The indicator’s code is structured using good programming practices in MQL5, ensuring stable performance even under extreme market conditions. It uses standard event functions like OnInit() , OnCalculate() , and OnDeinit() to properly handle initialization, dynamic calculation, and graphical object cleanup, avoiding errors or unnecessary overloads.

In Summary

This indicator is more than just an indicator—it is a complete technical analysis suite focused on volume and its implications for price movement. Ideal for those seeking to deepen their understanding of market behavior and apply solid strategies based on divergences and multi-temporal analysis. An indispensable tool for any serious trader on MetaTrader 5!





