Basic Support and Resistance Indicator

What is this indicator?

This Basic Support and Resistance Indicator -Free- is designed to help traders automatically identify key market levels, such as supports and resistances, across multiple symbols and timeframes within the MetaTrader 5 (MT5) platform. It is an essential tool for trading in different financial markets, such as forex, indices, commodities, and cryptocurrencies.

Main Features

  1. Automatic Detection of Support and Resistance Levels:

    • Automatically analyzes key levels based on local highs and lows.
    • Uses an advanced algorithm to identify levels with greater accuracy .

  2. Support for Multiple Symbols and Timeframes:

    • Allows analysis of multiple currency pairs or assets at the same time (e.g., EURUSD, GBPUSD, USDJPY).
    • Works across multiple timeframes (M1, H1, H4, D1, etc.) .

  3. Customizable Settings:

    • Adjust the number of historical periods to look back ( LookbackPeriod ).
    • Define the minimum number of touches required to validate a level ( TouchesRequired ).
    • Set a tolerance in points to consider a touch ( TolerancePoints ) .

  4. Clear and Customizable Visualization:

    • Displays horizontal lines on the chart with customizable colors for supports (default blue) and resistances (default red).
    • Optionally displays labels with relevant information (symbol, timeframe, and number of touches) .

  5. Update Frequency:

    • Automatically updates every set number of seconds to reflect the latest levels .

  6. Easy to Use:

    • Does not require advanced technical experience, as it comes with default settings ready to use.
    • Ideal for both beginner and experienced traders .

Advantages of the Indicator

  • Saves Time: Automates the detection of key levels, avoiding hours of manual analysis.
  • Greater Accuracy: Uses advanced algorithms to identify levels with a high probability of success.
  • Flexibility: Adaptable to any trading style, whether intraday, swing trading, or long-term investing.
  • Free and Accessible: This indicator is available for free, making it a perfect tool for traders looking to improve their analysis without additional costs .

System Requirements

  • MetaTrader 5 platform installed.
  • Internet connection (optional, for automatic updates).
  • Compatible with Windows and mobile devices .

How to Use It

  1. Download and install the indicator on your MetaTrader 5 platform.
  2. Customize the parameters according to your preferences (symbols, timeframes, etc.).
  3. Apply the indicator to the chart of any asset and let it do the work for you.
  4. Use the detected levels to make informed trading decisions.

Why Choose This Indicator?

This indicator combines simplicity, effectiveness, and versatility, making it an indispensable tool for any trader looking to improve their technical analysis. In addition, being free, it is an accessible and useful option for all MetaTrader 5 users .

Download this indicator today and start trading with more confidence and precision!


Enjoy your free product! We are delighted that you have chosen our product. We have put a lot of effort and dedication into developing quality trading tools to help you on your journey.

While we offer this product for free, maintaining and improving our services, as well as developing new tools, involves significant costs. If you find value in our work and wish to support us so we can continue offering exceptional products, please consider making a donation or a voluntary contribution.

Your contribution, no matter how small, helps us keep innovating and providing you with the best solutions.

You can make your contribution through the following options:


Bitcoin (BTC): bc1q6cclzlnetdmyqm0l30pdkmy8lhxd2el30gn930

Skrill: code4tradingtools@gmail.com

buymeacoffee.com/code4trading


We sincerely appreciate your support and trust!


