Apex Swing VWAP MT4
- Indicatori
- German Pablo Gori
- Versione: 1.2
- Attivazioni: 12
📊 ADVANCED TRADING INDICATOR WITH VWAP & SWING POINTS
Why is APEX Swing VWAP different?
Unlike traditional VWAPs that reset daily, APEX Swing VWAP calculates VWAP from significant swing points, delivering much more accurate and market-relevant support and resistance levels.
🎯 KEY FEATURES
✅ Automatic Swing Point Detection
Advanced algorithm that automatically identifies significant highs and lows
Configurable swing length (recommended 8–15 for maximum accuracy)
Clear visual markers on chart
✅ Dynamic VWAP from Swing Points
Bullish VWAP from swing lows (lime green color)
Bearish VWAP from swing highs (blue color)
Real-time updates with each new candle
✅ Historical VWAPs
Keeps up to 5 historical VWAPs simultaneously
Dashed lines for clean chart visualization (no clutter)
Memory of past key levels
✅ Real-Time Informational Dashboard
Current trend status (BULLISH / BEARISH / NEUTRAL)
Active swing high and swing low values
Current VWAP value
Volume strength in percentage
Fully customizable (position, colors, size)
✅ Smart Alert System
VWAP breakout alerts
Trend change notifications
Compatible with sound, email, and push alerts
💼 IDEAL TRADING STYLES
🔥 SWING TRADING (RECOMMENDED)
Timeframes: H1, H4, D1
Strategy: Entries on pullbacks to VWAP from swing points
Advantage: High-probability levels with technical confluences
📈 ADVANCED DAY TRADING
Timeframes: M15, M30, H1
Strategy: Scalping on bounces from dynamic VWAP
Advantage: Greater precision than traditional VWAP
📊 POSITION TRADING
Timeframes: H4, D1, W1
Strategy: Tracking major trends
Advantage: Early identification of trend changes
⚡ PROFESSIONAL SCALPING
Timeframes: M5, M15
Strategy: Quick entries in confluence zones
Advantage: Reduced false signals
🌍 COMPATIBLE FINANCIAL INSTRUMENTS
💱 FOREX (HIGHLY EFFECTIVE)
Majors: EUR/USD, GBP/USD, USD/JPY, AUD/USD
Minors: EUR/GBP, EUR/CHF, GBP/JPY
Exotics: All available pairs
Advantage: Especially powerful in high-liquidity pairs
📈 STOCK INDICES
US: S&P500, NASDAQ, DOW JONES
Europe: DAX30, FTSE100, CAC40
Asia: NIKKEI, HANG SENG
Advantage: Excellent for tracking institutional trends
🥇 PRECIOUS METALS
Gold: XAU/USD (highly effective)
Silver: XAG/USD
Advantage: High volatility = better opportunities
🛢️ COMMODITIES
Energy: WTI, BRENT
Agricultural: Wheat, Corn, Soybeans
Advantage: Swing points highly respected by institutions
₿ CRYPTOCURRENCIES
Major: BTC/USD, ETH/USD
Altcoins: All available
Advantage: Extreme volatility = extreme profits
⏰ RECOMMENDED TIMEFRAMES
Trading Style Optimal Timeframes Swing Length Max Historical VWAPs
Scalping M1, M5, M15 5–8 2–3
Day Trading M15, M30, H1 8–12 3–4
Swing Trading H1, H4, D1 10–15 4–5
Position Trading H4, D1, W1 15–20 3–5
🏆 COMPETITIVE ADVANTAGES
vs Traditional VWAP:
✅ Doesn't reset arbitrarily every day
✅ Levels more relevant to current price
✅ Higher accuracy in identifying supports/resistances
vs Other Swing Indicators:
✅ Includes volume factor (institutional insight)
✅ Multiple simultaneous VWAPs
✅ Built-in informational dashboard
vs Free Indicators:
✅ Proprietary optimized algorithm
✅ No repainting or redrawing
✅ Professional technical support
📊 RECOMMENDED SETTINGS
For Beginners:
Swing Length: 10
Show Swing Markers: true
Show Historical VWAP: true
Max Historical VWAPs: 3
Show Dashboard: true
For Experts:
Swing Length: 12–15 (depending on volatility)
Show Historical VWAP: true
Max Historical VWAPs: 5
Enable Alerts: true
Alert On Break: true
🎨 FULL CUSTOMIZATION
Configurable Colors:
Bullish trend (default: Lime Green)
Bearish trend (default: Dodger Blue)
Historical VWAPs (Dark Green/Dark Blue)
Fully customizable dashboard
Flexible Dashboard:
Available in 4 corners
Adjustable X/Y position
Customizable text & background colors
Configurable font size
💡 INCLUDED TRADING STRATEGIES
📋 STRATEGY #1: "Swing Bounce"
Wait for swing point formation
Enter on pullback to VWAP
Stop loss behind the swing point
Take profit at next opposite swing
📋 STRATEGY #2: "VWAP Break"
Wait for confirmed VWAP breakout
Enter on pullback to broken VWAP
Stop loss at VWAP level
Take profit using Fibonacci extension
📋 STRATEGY #3: "Confluence Zone"
Identify confluence: VWAP + Fibonacci + Swing
Enter at confluence zone
Tight stop loss
Stepped take profit