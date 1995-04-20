ABCD Harmonic Pattern

All Symbols AND All Time frames Scan





The ABCD is a basic harmonic pattern. The ABCD pattern is a visual, geometric chart pattern comprised of three consecutive price swings. It looks like a diagonal lightning bolt and can indicate an upcoming trading opportunity. This is a valuable pattern to know, as it reflects the rhythmic style in which the market often moves. Essentially, it is made up of four significant highs and lows on the chart. This can appear in both a buy form and a sell form, across any market (including forex, stocks, and more), any condition (rangebound, uptrends, and downtrends), and any timeframe.

engulfing, Bullish and bearish engulfing candlesticks are a key part of technical analysis, often used to identify reversals in the price of an asset commonly Forex.









Easy-to-use and user-friendly indicator

NO repaint

Sending the alert and push notification and Email

Fibonacci level is added automatically

Scan All charts

Select and deselect time frames button for scan (M1,M5,M15,M30,H1,H4,D1,W1,MN)

pattern setting



Display / Style Option

Changing the color of the bullish breakout , bearish breakout,TP,SL

Changing line thickness

Alert Settings

Display Alert, Enable or disable Alert

Display Notification, Enable or disable Notification

Send Email, Enable or disable Email



