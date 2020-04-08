Apex Arrow MQL4

# 📈 Apex Arrows – Professional Trading Signals Indicator

## 📊 General Description

**Apex Arrows** is a powerful technical indicator specifically designed for advanced traders seeking accurate and automated real-time signals. This indicator combines multiple technical strategies into a single visually intuitive tool, ideal for trading markets such as forex, indices, and commodities on the **MetaTrader 4/5** platform.

Based on Exponential Moving Averages (EMA), RSI, Stochastic, ADX, and automatic calculation of dynamic support and resistance levels, **Apex Arrows** provides clear signals with advanced filters to minimize false positives and maximize success probability.
## 🔍 Key Features

### Indicator Type
- **Chart Window Indicator** (displayed directly over price) 
- **Multi-component indicator** with 6 independent data buffers
- **Automatic signal system** with customizable alerts

### Visual Components
1. **Buy Arrows** (Lime Green): Long entry signals  
2. **Sell Arrows** (Red): Short entry signals  
3. **Fast EMA** (Yellow): Short-term trend line  
4. **Slow EMA** (Dodger Blue): Medium-term trend line  
5. **Support Lines** (Dashed Green): Dynamic support levels  
6. **Resistance Lines** (Dashed Red): Dynamic resistance levels  


## ⚙️ Configurable Parameters

### Technical Settings
- **FastEMA**: 8 (default) – Fast EMA to capture momentum  
- **SlowEMA**: 21 (default) – Filters market noise  
- **TrendEMA**: 50 (default) – Defines main trend direction  
- **RSI_Period**: 14 (default)  
- **RSI_Overbought**: 70 – Overbought zone  
- **RSI_Oversold**: 30 – Oversold zone  
- **Stoch_K**: 5 – Stochastic K period  
- **Stoch_D**: 3 – Stochastic D period  
- **Stoch_Slowing**: 3 – Stochastic smoothing  
- **ADX_Period**: 14 – Standard period to measure trend strength  
- **ADX_MinLevel**: 25.0 – Minimum threshold to confirm strong trends  

### Support & Resistance Settings
- **SupportResistancePeriod**: 20 (default)

### Alerts Settings
- **ShowAlerts**: true (default) – On-screen pop-up alerts  
- **SendNotifications**: false (default) – Push notification option  
- **AlertOffsetPips**: 10.0 (default) – Distance between arrow and price  


## 🎯 Signal Logic


### Buy Conditions
- Price **above** Trend EMA (50)  
- **Bullish crossover** of EMAs (8 > 21) or bullish stochastic crossover  
- **Positive momentum** (rising EMAs)  
- **ADX > 25** (clear and solid trend)  
- **RSI in neutral zone** (30–70)  

### Sell Conditions
- Price **below** Trend EMA (50)  
- **Bearish crossover** of EMAs (8 < 21) or bearish stochastic crossover  
- **Negative momentum** (falling EMAs)  
- **ADX > 25** (clear and solid trend)  
- **RSI in neutral zone** (30–70)  


## 📈 Recommended Trading Styles

### 1. **Scalping** (Main Use)
- **Timeframes**: M1, M5, M15  
- **Recommended Sessions**: London (08:00–12:00 GMT), New York (13:00–17:00 GMT)  
- **Advantage**: Fast signals with high frequency and quality 

### 2. **Day Trading**
- **Timeframes**: M15, M30, H1  
- **Recommended Sessions**: High volatility hours  
- **Advantage**: Fewer signals but higher reliability  

### 3. **Swing Trading** (Secondary Use)
- **Timeframes**: H1, H4  
- **Advantage**: Captures broader trends with less market noise  


## 💱 Recommended Currency Pairs

### ✅ **Major Pairs** (Optimal)
- **EUR/USD** – High liquidity, low spreads  
- **GBP/USD** – Moderate to high volatility  
- **USD/JPY** – Clear technical movements  
- **AUD/USD** – Ideal for Asian session  

### 🟡 **Minor Pairs** (Acceptable)
- **EUR/GBP** – Low volatility  
- **EUR/CHF** – Smooth movements  
- **GBP/JPY** – High volatility (requires risk management)  

### ❌ **Avoid**
- Exotic pairs (high spreads, low liquidity)  
- Pairs with major fundamental events  


## ⏰ Optimal Usage Hours

### 🕐 **London Session** (08:00–12:00 GMT)
- **Best for**: EUR/USD, GBP/USD, EUR/GBP  
- **Features**: High liquidity, reduced spreads  

### 🔄 **London-New York Overlap** (13:00–17:00 GMT)
- **Best for**: All major pairs  
- **Features**: Maximum volatility and opportunities  

### 🕑 **New York Session** (13:00–22:00 GMT)
- **Best for**: USD/JPY, USD/CAD  
- **Features**: Clear and defined trends  

### ⚠️ **Avoid**
- Low liquidity hours (22:00–08:00 GMT)  
- Fridays after 15:00 GMT  
- Major holiday days  


## 🛡️ Recommended Risk Management

- **Stop Loss**: 1–2 ATR from entry price  
- **Take Profit**: Risk/reward ratio of 1:1.5 to 1:2  
- **Position Size**: 1–2% of capital per trade  
- **Max Simultaneous Trades**: 3–5 active trades  


Thank you for choosing **Apex Arrows**, a professional and versatile tool for confident trading in financial markets. Start making better decisions today!


