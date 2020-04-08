Apex Arrow MQL4
- Indicateurs
- German Pablo Gori
- Version: 1.50
- Activations: 12
# 📈 Apex Arrows – Professional Trading Signals Indicator
## 📊 General Description
**Apex Arrows** is a powerful technical indicator specifically designed for advanced traders seeking accurate and automated real-time signals. This indicator combines multiple technical strategies into a single visually intuitive tool, ideal for trading markets such as forex, indices, and commodities on the **MetaTrader 4/5** platform.
Based on Exponential Moving Averages (EMA), RSI, Stochastic, ADX, and automatic calculation of dynamic support and resistance levels, **Apex Arrows** provides clear signals with advanced filters to minimize false positives and maximize success probability.
## 🔍 Key Features
### Indicator Type
- **Chart Window Indicator** (displayed directly over price)
- **Multi-component indicator** with 6 independent data buffers
- **Automatic signal system** with customizable alerts
### Visual Components
1. **Buy Arrows** (Lime Green): Long entry signals
2. **Sell Arrows** (Red): Short entry signals
3. **Fast EMA** (Yellow): Short-term trend line
4. **Slow EMA** (Dodger Blue): Medium-term trend line
5. **Support Lines** (Dashed Green): Dynamic support levels
6. **Resistance Lines** (Dashed Red): Dynamic resistance levels
## ⚙️ Configurable Parameters
### Technical Settings
- **FastEMA**: 8 (default) – Fast EMA to capture momentum
- **SlowEMA**: 21 (default) – Filters market noise
- **TrendEMA**: 50 (default) – Defines main trend direction
- **RSI_Period**: 14 (default)
- **RSI_Overbought**: 70 – Overbought zone
- **RSI_Oversold**: 30 – Oversold zone
- **Stoch_K**: 5 – Stochastic K period
- **Stoch_D**: 3 – Stochastic D period
- **Stoch_Slowing**: 3 – Stochastic smoothing
- **ADX_Period**: 14 – Standard period to measure trend strength
- **ADX_MinLevel**: 25.0 – Minimum threshold to confirm strong trends
### Support & Resistance Settings
- **SupportResistancePeriod**: 20 (default)
### Alerts Settings
- **ShowAlerts**: true (default) – On-screen pop-up alerts
- **SendNotifications**: false (default) – Push notification option
- **AlertOffsetPips**: 10.0 (default) – Distance between arrow and price
## 🎯 Signal Logic
### Buy Conditions
- Price **above** Trend EMA (50)
- **Bullish crossover** of EMAs (8 > 21) or bullish stochastic crossover
- **Positive momentum** (rising EMAs)
- **ADX > 25** (clear and solid trend)
- **RSI in neutral zone** (30–70)
### Sell Conditions
- Price **below** Trend EMA (50)
- **Bearish crossover** of EMAs (8 < 21) or bearish stochastic crossover
- **Negative momentum** (falling EMAs)
- **ADX > 25** (clear and solid trend)
- **RSI in neutral zone** (30–70)
## 📈 Recommended Trading Styles
### 1. **Scalping** (Main Use)
- **Timeframes**: M1, M5, M15
- **Recommended Sessions**: London (08:00–12:00 GMT), New York (13:00–17:00 GMT)
- **Advantage**: Fast signals with high frequency and quality
### 2. **Day Trading**
- **Timeframes**: M15, M30, H1
- **Recommended Sessions**: High volatility hours
- **Advantage**: Fewer signals but higher reliability
### 3. **Swing Trading** (Secondary Use)
- **Timeframes**: H1, H4
- **Advantage**: Captures broader trends with less market noise
## 💱 Recommended Currency Pairs
### ✅ **Major Pairs** (Optimal)
- **EUR/USD** – High liquidity, low spreads
- **GBP/USD** – Moderate to high volatility
- **USD/JPY** – Clear technical movements
- **AUD/USD** – Ideal for Asian session
### 🟡 **Minor Pairs** (Acceptable)
- **EUR/GBP** – Low volatility
- **EUR/CHF** – Smooth movements
- **GBP/JPY** – High volatility (requires risk management)
### ❌ **Avoid**
- Exotic pairs (high spreads, low liquidity)
- Pairs with major fundamental events
## ⏰ Optimal Usage Hours
### 🕐 **London Session** (08:00–12:00 GMT)
- **Best for**: EUR/USD, GBP/USD, EUR/GBP
- **Features**: High liquidity, reduced spreads
### 🔄 **London-New York Overlap** (13:00–17:00 GMT)
- **Best for**: All major pairs
- **Features**: Maximum volatility and opportunities
### 🕑 **New York Session** (13:00–22:00 GMT)
- **Best for**: USD/JPY, USD/CAD
- **Features**: Clear and defined trends
### ⚠️ **Avoid**
- Low liquidity hours (22:00–08:00 GMT)
- Fridays after 15:00 GMT
- Major holiday days
## 🛡️ Recommended Risk Management
- **Stop Loss**: 1–2 ATR from entry price
- **Take Profit**: Risk/reward ratio of 1:1.5 to 1:2
- **Position Size**: 1–2% of capital per trade
- **Max Simultaneous Trades**: 3–5 active trades
Thank you for choosing **Apex Arrows**, a professional and versatile tool for confident trading in financial markets. Start making better decisions today!