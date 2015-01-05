Apex Swing VWAP MT4


📊 ADVANCED TRADING INDICATOR WITH VWAP & SWING POINTS  

Why is APEX Swing VWAP different?  
Unlike traditional VWAPs that reset daily, APEX Swing VWAP calculates VWAP from significant swing points, delivering much more accurate and market-relevant support and resistance levels.

🎯 KEY FEATURES  
✅ Automatic Swing Point Detection  
Advanced algorithm that automatically identifies significant highs and lows  
Configurable swing length (recommended 8–15 for maximum accuracy)  
Clear visual markers on chart  

✅ Dynamic VWAP from Swing Points  
Bullish VWAP from swing lows (lime green color)  
Bearish VWAP from swing highs (blue color)  
Real-time updates with each new candle  

✅ Historical VWAPs  
Keeps up to 5 historical VWAPs simultaneously  
Dashed lines for clean chart visualization (no clutter)  
Memory of past key levels  

✅ Real-Time Informational Dashboard  
Current trend status (BULLISH / BEARISH / NEUTRAL)  
Active swing high and swing low values  
Current VWAP value  
Volume strength in percentage  
Fully customizable (position, colors, size)  

✅ Smart Alert System  
VWAP breakout alerts  
Trend change notifications  
Compatible with sound, email, and push alerts  

💼 IDEAL TRADING STYLES  
🔥 SWING TRADING (RECOMMENDED)  
Timeframes: H1, H4, D1  
Strategy: Entries on pullbacks to VWAP from swing points  
Advantage: High-probability levels with technical confluences  

📈 ADVANCED DAY TRADING  
Timeframes: M15, M30, H1  
Strategy: Scalping on bounces from dynamic VWAP  
Advantage: Greater precision than traditional VWAP  

📊 POSITION TRADING  
Timeframes: H4, D1, W1  
Strategy: Tracking major trends  
Advantage: Early identification of trend changes  

⚡ PROFESSIONAL SCALPING  
Timeframes: M5, M15  
Strategy: Quick entries in confluence zones  
Advantage: Reduced false signals  

🌍 COMPATIBLE FINANCIAL INSTRUMENTS  
💱 FOREX (HIGHLY EFFECTIVE)  
Majors: EUR/USD, GBP/USD, USD/JPY, AUD/USD  
Minors: EUR/GBP, EUR/CHF, GBP/JPY  
Exotics: All available pairs  
Advantage: Especially powerful in high-liquidity pairs  

📈 STOCK INDICES  
US: S&P500, NASDAQ, DOW JONES  
Europe: DAX30, FTSE100, CAC40  
Asia: NIKKEI, HANG SENG  
Advantage: Excellent for tracking institutional trends  

🥇 PRECIOUS METALS  
Gold: XAU/USD (highly effective)  
Silver: XAG/USD  
Advantage: High volatility = better opportunities  

🛢️ COMMODITIES  
Energy: WTI, BRENT  
Agricultural: Wheat, Corn, Soybeans  
Advantage: Swing points highly respected by institutions  

₿ CRYPTOCURRENCIES  
Major: BTC/USD, ETH/USD  
Altcoins: All available  
Advantage: Extreme volatility = extreme profits  

⏰ RECOMMENDED TIMEFRAMES  
Trading Style Optimal Timeframes Swing Length Max Historical VWAPs  
Scalping M1, M5, M15 5–8 2–3  
Day Trading M15, M30, H1 8–12 3–4  
Swing Trading H1, H4, D1 10–15 4–5  
Position Trading H4, D1, W1 15–20 3–5  

🏆 COMPETITIVE ADVANTAGES  
vs Traditional VWAP:  
✅ Doesn't reset arbitrarily every day  
✅ Levels more relevant to current price  
✅ Higher accuracy in identifying supports/resistances  

vs Other Swing Indicators:  
✅ Includes volume factor (institutional insight)  
✅ Multiple simultaneous VWAPs  
✅ Built-in informational dashboard  

vs Free Indicators:  
✅ Proprietary optimized algorithm  
✅ No repainting or redrawing  
✅ Professional technical support  

📊 RECOMMENDED SETTINGS  
For Beginners:  
Swing Length: 10  
Show Swing Markers: true  
Show Historical VWAP: true  
Max Historical VWAPs: 3  
Show Dashboard: true  

For Experts:  
Swing Length: 12–15 (depending on volatility)  
Show Historical VWAP: true  
Max Historical VWAPs: 5  
Enable Alerts: true  
Alert On Break: true  

🎨 FULL CUSTOMIZATION  
Configurable Colors:  
Bullish trend (default: Lime Green)  
Bearish trend (default: Dodger Blue)  
Historical VWAPs (Dark Green/Dark Blue)  
Fully customizable dashboard  

Flexible Dashboard:  
Available in 4 corners  
Adjustable X/Y position  
Customizable text & background colors  
Configurable font size  

💡 INCLUDED TRADING STRATEGIES  
📋 STRATEGY #1: "Swing Bounce"  
Wait for swing point formation  
Enter on pullback to VWAP  
Stop loss behind the swing point  
Take profit at next opposite swing  

📋 STRATEGY #2: "VWAP Break"  
Wait for confirmed VWAP breakout  
Enter on pullback to broken VWAP  
Stop loss at VWAP level  
Take profit using Fibonacci extension  

📋 STRATEGY #3: "Confluence Zone"  
Identify confluence: VWAP + Fibonacci + Swing  
Enter at confluence zone  
Tight stop loss  
Stepped take profit  

Önerilen ürünler
Advanced Automatic Fibonacci Retracements
Ridha Benabdallah
Göstergeler
Fibonacci retracements can be used to draw support lines, identify resistance levels, place stop-loss orders and set target prices. The Advanced Automatic Fibonacci retracements draws automatically all the levels. You have a lot of options to choose. For exemple you can use the tracements of another time frame (MTF) in the current chart, you can also choose between the closest level or less close to draw the retracements. You can also add 2 levels of your choice. You can add levels extensions o
Mr Beast Zonas de Liquidez y alertas
Luis Mariano Vazquez Marcos
Göstergeler
El indicador "MR BEAST ALERTAS DE LIQUIDEZ" es una herramienta avanzada diseñada para proporcionar señales y alertas sobre la liquidez del mercado basándose en una serie de indicadores técnicos y análisis de tendencias. Ideal para traders que buscan oportunidades de trading en función de la dinámica de precios y los niveles de volatilidad, este indicador ofrece una visualización clara y detallada en la ventana del gráfico de MetaTrader. Características Principales: Canal ATR Adaptativo: Calcula
Master 360 Circle Chart With Arrows
Francesco Rubeo
5 (1)
Göstergeler
Trade with Gann on your side!! MASTER CIRCLE 360 CIRCLE CHART, originally created by Gann admitted that this is “The Mother of all charts”. It is one of the last studies that this great trader left for us. The numeric tab le is apparently quite simple like all the tables and is based on square numbers, the SQUARE OF 12 and is by evolution, one of the most important square numbers. Here we can find CYCLE, PRICE AND TIME thanks to angles and grades, to show past and future support and resistance.
Master scalping M1
Nataliia Marchuk
Göstergeler
Master Scalping M1 , trendi hızlı ve doğru bir şekilde belirlemek için bir algoritma kullanan yenilikçi bir göstergedir. Gösterge, pozisyonların açılış ve kapanış zamanını hesaplar, gösterge algoritmaları, bir ticarete girmek (bir varlık satın almak veya satmak) için ideal anları bulmanızı sağlar, bu da çoğu tüccar için işlemlerin başarısını artırır. Göstergenin faydaları: Kullanımı kolaydır, çizelgeyi gereksiz bilgilerle aşırı yüklemez. Herhangi bir strateji için bir filtre olarak kullanılabili
Daily Candle Predictor
Oleg Rodin
5 (11)
Göstergeler
Bu, bir mumun kapanış fiyatını tahmin eden bir göstergedir. Gösterge öncelikle D1 çizelgelerinde kullanılmak üzere tasarlanmıştır. Bu gösterge hem geleneksel forex ticareti hem de ikili opsiyon ticareti için uygundur. Gösterge, bağımsız bir ticaret sistemi olarak kullanılabilir veya mevcut ticaret sisteminize ek olarak hareket edebilir. Bu gösterge, mevcut mumu analiz ederek mumun gövdesi içindeki belirli güç faktörlerini ve önceki mumun parametrelerini hesaplar. Böylece gösterge, piyasa hareket
Spartan Mr Beast
Luis Mariano Vazquez Marcos
Uzman Danışmanlar
El Asesor de Experto "Spartan Mr Beast" es una herramienta avanzada y robusta diseñada para traders que buscan capitalizar las oportunidades del mercado aprovechando los rechazos de precios. Este asesor se especializa en identificar y explotar los momentos en los que el mercado muestra una resistencia o soporte significativo, sugiriendo posibles reversiones o cambios de tendencia. Características Principales: Detección de Rechazos de Mercado : "Spartan Mr Beast" utiliza algoritmos de última gene
Fractal Trendlines
Filip Valkovic
Göstergeler
Classic Fractals indicator for MT4, with additional Trendlines connecting the latest couples of fractals ( fractals are showing highest high, and lowest low on each period) Rules for trendlines: -if new top fractal is below the last one = new resistance line -if new bot fractal is above the last one = new support line -Trendlines can be hidden -Fractals can be hidden Fractal Period = can be both even or uneven number, as it is setting for half (one side) of the bars sequence for findin
Morning Star flat indicator PRT
Irina Cherkashina
Göstergeler
Morning Star PRT göstergesi sabah düz kırılma ilkesini kullanır. Gösterge sabah düz seviyelerini görüntüler ve olası hedefleri gösterir. Göstergeye ek bir Fibonacci seviyesi eklenmiştir ve ayrıca ayarlarda belirtilen her iki hedef seviyesinin ve gece düz seviyesinin kesişimi hakkında sesli uyarılar vardır. Morning Star PRT göstergesi gecenin sonunda bir gece düz kanalı ve yukarı ve aşağı iki Fibonacci fiyat seviyesi oluşturur. Bu seviyeler hem hedef hem de geri dönüş seviyeleri olarak düşünüle
Matrixs
Andriy Sydoruk
Göstergeler
Matrix is a Forex arrow indicator. Displays signals simply and clearly! The arrows show the direction of the transaction, and are colored accordingly, which can be seen in the screenshots. As you can see, trading with such an indicator is easy. I waited for an arrow to appear in the desired direction - I opened a deal. An arrow formed in the opposite direction - closed the deal. The indicator also displays the lines with the help of which the arrow signals are formed, taking into account the int
Harmonic Patterns by ZZ MT4
Mykola Khandus
Göstergeler
Overview Harmonic Patterns MT4 is a technical analysis indicator designed for the MetaTrader 5 platform. It identifies and displays harmonic price patterns, such as Butterfly, Cypher, Crab, Bat, Shark, and Gartley, in both bullish and bearish directions. The indicator calculates key price levels, including entry, stop loss, and three take-profit levels, to assist traders in analyzing market movements. Visual elements and customizable alerts enhance usability on the chart. Features Detects six ha
Trendiness Index
Libertas LLC
5 (3)
Göstergeler
"The trend is your friend" is one of the best known sayings in investing, because capturing large trendy price movements can be extremely profitable. However, trading with the trend is often easier said than done, because many indicators are based on price reversals not trends. These aren't very effective at identifying trendy periods, or predicting whether trends will continue. We developed the Trendiness Index to help address this problem by indicating the strength and direction of price trend
Fibonacci Theft Mt4
Marta Gonzalez
Uzman Danışmanlar
Fibonacci theft   is an ultrascalping system that uses Fibonacci levels to launch a scalping system that allows   theft     a few pips from the market. This system allows the use of fibonacci levels, predetermined levels or a level chosen by the user. It also presents the option of using or not volume and impulse filters. Being a very aggressive scalping system, it should only be used in pairs with a low spread and low commissions. This system is suitable for small accounts and can be used wit
Infinity Trend Pro
Yaroslav Varankin
1 (1)
Göstergeler
This is a trend indicator without redrawing Developed instead of the binary options strategy (by the color of the Martingale candlestick) Also works well in forex trading When to open trades (binary options) A signal will appear in the place with a candle signaling the current candle It is recommended to open a deal for one candle of the current timeframe M1 and M5 When a blue dot appears, open a deal up When a red dot appears, open a trade down. How to open trades on Forex. When a signal is rec
Two Pairs Square Hedge Meter
Mohamed yehia Osman
Göstergeler
TWO PAIRS SQUARE HEDGE METER INDICATOR Try this brilliant 2 pairs square indicator It draws a square wave of the relation between your two inputs symbols when square wave indicates -1 then it is very great opportunity to SELL pair1 and BUY Pair2 when square wave indicates +1 then it is very great opportunity to BUY pair1 and SELL Pair2 the inputs are : 2 pairs of symbols         then index value : i use 20 for M30 charts ( you can try other values : 40/50 for M15 , : 30 for M30 , : 10 for H1 ,
Auto Fibo Pro m
DMITRII GRIDASOV
Göstergeler
"Auto FIBO Pro" Crypto_Forex göstergesi - ticarette harika bir yardımcı araçtır! - Gösterge, Fibo seviyelerini ve yerel trend çizgilerini (kırmızı renk) otomatik olarak hesaplar ve grafikte yerleştirir. - Fibonacci seviyeleri, fiyatın tersine dönebileceği önemli alanları gösterir. - En önemli seviyeler %23,6, %38,2, %50 ve %61,8'dir. - Ters scalping veya bölge ızgara ticareti için kullanabilirsiniz. - Auto FIBO Pro göstergesini kullanarak mevcut sisteminizi geliştirmek için birçok fırsat vardı
ABCD Harmonic Pattern
Davoud Moghaddam
Göstergeler
All Symbols   AND  All Time frames Scan                                                                                                                 Document Introduction   The ABCD is a basic harmonic pattern. The ABCD pattern is a visual, geometric chart pattern comprised of three consecutive price swings. It looks like a diagonal lightning bolt and can indicate an upcoming trading opportu
SMC Venom Model BPR
Ivan Butko
Göstergeler
SMC Venom Model BPR göstergesi, Akıllı Para (SMC) konseptinde çalışan yatırımcılar için profesyonel bir araçtır. Fiyat grafiğinde iki temel modeli otomatik olarak belirler: FVG   (Adil Değer Açığı), ilk ve üçüncü mum arasında boşluk bulunan üç mumun birleşimidir. Hacim desteğinin olmadığı seviyeler arasında bir bölge oluşturur ve bu da sıklıkla fiyat düzeltmesine yol açar. BPR   (Dengeli Fiyat Aralığı), bir "köprü" oluşturan iki FVG modelinin birleşimidir - bir kırılma bölgesi ve fiyatın düşük
Pattern Searching
Kourosh Hossein Davallou
Göstergeler
Pattern Searching: Smart, Precise, & Customizable for MT4! Are you looking for a powerful tool to quickly and accurately identify trading patterns in Forex? This advanced indicator for MetaTrader 4 (MT4) is exactly what you need! Key Features That Will Amaze You: Automatic Classic Pattern Detection: This indicator automatically finds the closest classic Forex patterns for you. Whether you're looking for Smart Money Concepts (SMC) or NDS strategies, this tool covers it all!  * P
RTSPattern
Tomas Belak
Göstergeler
The indicator provides a superior alternative to price action analysis. It enables the identification of normalized patterns, which are then transformed into a graphical representation to forecast future steps within a time series. In the top-left corner, you'll find information regarding the expected prediction accuracy, determined through a complex MSQE calculation. You have the flexibility to adjust the time window, making it easy to validate the indicator's performance. Additionally, you can
JediScalper Candlestick Pattern Finder
Rene K Serulle
3 (1)
Göstergeler
This indicator is a must have tool that scans the active chart for candlestick patterns. It labels each bar according the candlestick pattern(s) that it finds enabling you to more easily analyze price action and be more informed about your trading decision. There are 103 common and uncommon possible patterns plus 6 new patterns based on research that the indicator can identify. If a candlestick(s) meets the requirements for multiple patterns, the bar will be labeled with up to 4 patterns names f
Apollo BuySell Predictor
Oleg Rodin
5 (8)
Göstergeler
Apollo BuySell Predictor , birkaç ticaret modülü içeren profesyonel bir ticaret sistemidir. Bir tüccara benzersiz kırılma bölgeleri, fibonacci tabanlı destek ve direnç seviyeleri, pivot trend çizgisi, geri çekilme hacmi sinyalleri ve herhangi bir tüccarın günlük olarak ihtiyaç duyduğu diğer yararlı özellikleri sağlar. Sistem herhangi bir çift ile çalışacaktır. Önerilen zaman dilimleri M30, H1, H4'tür. Gösterge, H4'ten daha yüksek zaman dilimleri dışında diğer zaman dilimleriyle de çalışabilir. B
Trend Catcher with Alert
Issam Kassas
4.7 (70)
Göstergeler
Trend Yakalayıcı: Alarm İndikatörü ile Trend Yakalayıcı Stratejisi, piyasa trendlerini ve potansiyel giriş ve çıkış noktalarını belirlemede yardımcı olan çok yönlü bir teknik analiz aracıdır. Piyasa koşullarına uyum sağlayarak trend yönünün net görsel temsili için dinamik bir Trend Yakalayıcı Stratejisi sunar. Tüccarlar tercihlerine ve risk toleranslarına göre parametreleri özelleştirebilirler. Gösterge, trendleri tanımlamaya yardımcı olur, potansiyel ters dönüşleri sinyaller, trailing stop me
FREE
Meta Sniper
Samir Tabarcia
Uzman Danışmanlar
Requirements Optimized to work with   EURUSD-EURCHF-USDJPY, AUDUSD-CADJPY-AUDNZD, CHFJPY-NZDJPY-NZDUSD For timeframe 4H. *(Minimum recommended deposit is $300 for each Pair) for initial lot set to 0.10, My favorite Pair are (CHFJPY-NZDJPY-EURUSD-AUDNZD-USDJPY) Warning it will be SALE only 5 Copys at 60$ Then it will be update up to 200$  You can use it the way it is, For new Set Files will be add on (Comments) ECN broker with low spread is recommended to get better results. Setup is very e
History Pattern Search
Yevhenii Levchenko
Göstergeler
Gösterge, tarihsel olanlarla karşılaştırılabilecek güncel teklifler oluşturur ve bu temelde bir fiyat hareketi tahmini yapar. Gösterge, istenen tarihe hızlı navigasyon için bir metin alanına sahiptir. Seçenekler: Sembol - göstergenin göstereceği sembolün seçimi; SymbolPeriod - göstergenin veri alacağı dönemin seçimi; GöstergeRenk - gösterge rengi; Ters - doğru tırnakları tersine çevirir, yanlış - orijinal görünüm; Sonraki, tarihi girebileceğiniz ve 'enter' tuşuna basarak hemen atlayab
Invincible Arrow
Quan Li
Göstergeler
This is an arrow indicator without a future function，developed based on the most advanced profit trading algorithms.It has the most innovative and advanced dual trend analysis module, as well as the latest and highly effective market trend prediction algorithm.Trends are your friends, and following larger trends can earn the maximum profit in foreign exchange. This indicator helps traders identify current trends and track them. Someone once made a profit of 10 times in a week by relying on it.No
Pullback points indicator MT4
Ekaterina Saltykova
Göstergeler
Pullback points indicator - is the manual trading system, that shows most popular market prices. Indicator measures bull/bear waves pressure and looks for "consensus" prices. As a rule these points are crossed up and down very often and opened trade has several chances to be closed in positive zone. Mainly, such points is the good base for "common profit" types of strategies. Indicator also represents   "common profit"  scalping method of trading as default one.  Main Indicator's Features Signa
SimSim Arrow Momentum
Aleksandr Tyunev
Göstergeler
SimSim Arrow Momentum standart bir "Momentum" indikatörüdür, ancak ok versiyonundadır. MetaTrader 5 için sürüm Gösterge parametreleri standart olanlara benzerdir, artı bir ek parametre Delta'dır. Delta = 0 - 100 100 değerinden itibaren sapmalar. 100 göstergesinin seviyesini değiştirmek, artı ve eksi yapmak mümkündür. Gösterge, fiyat seviye çizgisini = 100 +- Delta'yı geçtiğinde sinyal üretir. İşlem için "KONTROL İŞLEMİ" aktif edildiğinde, indikatör sinyaline dayalı işlemler otomatik olarak a
Three outside bar 4Umbrella
Santi Dankamjad
Göstergeler
For this set of indicators 1. General information     - Calculates with high performance mathematical algorithms.     - Calculated from the price of candles     - The entry point of this order is filtered by the train EMA and the oscillator.     - Calculate the integrity of the candle 2. How does it work?     - You can see two types of order entry points: the notification on the monitor and the arrow.     - You can trust 75-95 percent of this entry point. 3. Settings     - Retracement is retr
Automatic fibonacci with alerts
Tonny Obare
5 (1)
Göstergeler
Automatic fibonacci with alerts is an indicator that automatically plots a fibonacci retracement based on the number of bars you select on the BarsToScan setting in the indicator. The fibonacci is automatically updated in real time as new highest and lowest values appear amongst the selected bars. You can select which level values to be displayed in the indicator settings. You can also select the color of the levels thus enabling the trader to be able to attach the indicator several times with d
HFT Prop Firm Consistency Rule
Leila Yukawa Moradi
Göstergeler
Calculate your account's consistency rule in one click! Works for all HFT Prop Firms: - Nova Funding - Infinity Forex Funds - KortanaFx - Next Step Funded - Quantec And many more! --------------------------------------------------- Settings: profitConsistencyPercentage = Max profit limit per order (%) according to your prop firm.  lowerRangePercentage - Lowest range for lot size (%) according to your prop firm. upperRangePercentage - Upper range for lot size (%) according to your prop firm. ---
Bu ürünün alıcıları ayrıca şunları da satın alıyor
Trend indicator AI
Ramil Minniakhmetov
5 (53)
Göstergeler
Trend Ai göstergesi, trend tanımlamasını işlem yapılabilir giriş noktaları ve geri dönüş uyarılarıyla birleştirerek bir yatırımcının piyasa analizini geliştirecek harika bir araçtır. Bu gösterge, kullanıcıların forex piyasasının karmaşıklıklarında güvenle ve hassasiyetle yol almalarını sağlar. Birincil sinyallerin ötesinde, Trend Ai göstergesi geri çekilmeler veya düzeltmeler sırasında ortaya çıkan ikincil giriş noktalarını belirleyerek, yatırımcıların belirlenen trend içindeki fiyat düzeltmele
M1 Sniper
Oleg Rodin
4.73 (15)
Göstergeler
M1 SNIPER kullanımı kolay bir işlem göstergesi sistemidir. M1 zaman dilimi için tasarlanmış bir ok göstergesidir. Gösterge, M1 zaman diliminde scalping için bağımsız bir sistem olarak kullanılabilir ve mevcut işlem sisteminizin bir parçası olarak kullanılabilir. Bu işlem sistemi özellikle M1'de işlem yapmak için tasarlanmış olsa da, diğer zaman dilimleriyle de kullanılabilir. Başlangıçta bu yöntemi XAUUSD ve BTCUSD ticareti için tasarladım. Ancak bu yöntemi diğer piyasalarda işlem yaparken de ya
SMC Easy Signal
Mohamed Hassan
5 (9)
Göstergeler
To celebrate the official release, $65 is the new PROMO price for the first 40 copies (3 left)! After that, the price increases to $120. SMC Easy Signal was built to remove the confusion around the smart money concept by turning structural shifts like BOS (Break of Structure) and CHoCH (Change of Character) into simple buy and sell trading signals. It simplifies market structure trading by automatically identifying breakouts and reversals as they happen, allowing traders to focus on execution
Gann Made Easy
Oleg Rodin
4.81 (140)
Göstergeler
Gann Made Easy , bay teorisini kullanarak ticaretin en iyi ilkelerine dayanan, profesyonel ve kullanımı kolay bir Forex ticaret sistemidir. WD Gann. Gösterge, Zararı Durdur ve Kâr Al Seviyeleri dahil olmak üzere doğru SATIN AL ve SAT sinyalleri sağlar. PUSH bildirimlerini kullanarak hareket halindeyken bile işlem yapabilirsiniz. Lütfen satın aldıktan sonra benimle iletişime geçin! Alım satım ipuçlarımı ve harika bonus göstergelerini ücretsiz olarak sizinle paylaşacağım! Muhtemelen Gann ticaret y
Dynamic Forex28 Navigator
Bernhard Schweigert
5 (6)
Göstergeler
Dynamic Forex28 Navigator - Yeni Nesil Forex Ticaret Aracı. ŞU ANDA %49 İNDİRİM. Dynamic Forex28 Navigator, uzun zamandır popüler olan göstergelerimizin evrimidir ve üçünün gücünü tek bir göstergede birleştirir: Gelişmiş Döviz Gücü28 Göstergesi (695 inceleme) + Gelişmiş Döviz İMPULS ve UYARI (520 inceleme) + CS28 Kombo Sinyalleri (Bonus). Gösterge hakkında ayrıntılar https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/758844 Yeni Nesil Güç Göstergesi Ne Sunuyor?  Orijinallerde sevdiğiniz her şey, şimdi yeni
Italo Arrows Indicator
Italo Santana Gomes
5 (2)
Göstergeler
BUY INDICATOR AND GET NEW EXCLUSIVE EA FOR FREE AS A BONUS! ITALO ARROWS INDICATOR  is the best reversal indicator ever created, and why is that? Using extreme reversal zones on the market to show the arrows and Fibonacci numbers for the Take Profit, also with a panel showing all the information about the signals on the chart, the Indicator works on all time-frames and assets, indicator built after 8 years of experience on forex and many other markets. You know many reversal indicators around t
Day Trader Master
Oleg Rodin
5 (14)
Göstergeler
Day Trader Master , günlük tüccarlar için eksiksiz bir ticaret sistemidir. Sistem iki göstergeden oluşmaktadır. Bir gösterge, satın almak ve satmak için bir ok işaretidir. Aldığınız ok göstergesidir. Size ikinci göstergeyi ücretsiz olarak sağlayacağım. İkinci gösterge, bu oklarla birlikte kullanılmak üzere özel olarak tasarlanmış bir trend göstergesidir. GÖSTERGELER TEKRARLAMAYIN VE GEÇ KALMAYIN! Bu sistemi kullanmak çok basittir. İki renkli bir çizgi olarak görüntülenen mevcut trend yönündeki o
Scalper Inside PRO
Alexey Minkov
4.7 (69)
Göstergeler
An exclusive indicator that utilizes an innovative algorithm to swiftly and accurately determine the market trend. The indicator automatically calculates opening, closing, and profit levels, providing detailed trading statistics. With these features, you can choose the most appropriate trading instrument for the current market conditions. Additionally, you can easily integrate your own arrow indicators into Scalper Inside Pro to quickly evaluate their statistics and profitability. Scalper Inside
Currency Strength Exotics
Bernhard Schweigert
4.88 (32)
Göstergeler
ŞU ANDA %20 INDIRIMLI! Herhangi bir Acemi veya Uzman Tüccar için En İyi Çözüm! Bu Gösterge, Egzotik Çiftler Emtialar, Endeksler veya Vadeli İşlemler gibi herhangi bir sembol için para birimi gücünü göstermek için uzmanlaşmıştır. Türünün ilk örneğidir, Altın, Gümüş, Petrol, DAX, US30, MXN, TRY, CNH vb. gerçek para birimi gücünü göstermek için 9. satıra herhangi bir sembol eklenebilir. Bu benzersiz, yüksek kaliteli ve uygun fiyatlı bir ticaret aracıdır çünkü bir dizi tescilli özelliği ve yeni b
RelicusRoad Pro
Relicus LLC
4.63 (106)
Göstergeler
Ne kadar harika geriye dönük testler, canlı hesap performans kanıtları ve her yerde fantastik istatistikler sunan bir alım satım göstergesi aldınız, ancak onu kullandıktan sonra hesabınızı **patlatmakla mı sonuçlandınız?** Bir sinyale tek başına güvenmemelisiniz, öncelikle neden ortaya çıktığını bilmeniz gerekir ve RelicusRoad Pro bunu en iyi şekilde yapar! Kullanım Kılavuzu + Stratejiler + Eğitim Videoları + VIP Erişimli Özel Grup + Mobil Sürüm Mevcut Piyasaya Bakmanın Yeni Bir Yolu RelicusR
Advanced Dashboard for Currency Strength and Speed
Bernhard Schweigert
4.79 (98)
Göstergeler
Şu anda %20 İNDİRİMLİ! Herhangi bir Acemi veya Uzman Tüccar için En İyi Çözüm! Bu gösterge paneli yazılımı 28 döviz çifti üzerinde çalışıyor. Ana göstergelerimizden 2'sine (Gelişmiş Para Birimi Gücü 28 ve Gelişmiş Para Birimi Dürtüsü) dayanmaktadır. Tüm Forex piyasasına harika bir genel bakış sağlar. Gelişmiş Para Birimi Gücü değerlerini, para birimi hareket hızını ve tüm (9) zaman dilimlerinde 28 Forex çifti için sinyalleri gösterir. Trendleri ve / veya scalping fırsatlarını belirlemek için
Trend Screener
STE S.S.COMPANY
4.79 (95)
Göstergeler
Trend Göstergesi, Trend Alım Satım ve Filtreleme için Çığır Açan Benzersiz Çözüm, Tüm Önemli Trend Özellikleriyle Tek Bir Araç İçinde Yerleştirildi! Forex, emtialar, kripto para birimleri, endeksler ve hisse senetleri gibi tüm sembollerde/araçlarda kullanılabilen %100 yeniden boyamayan çoklu zaman çerçevesi ve Çoklu para birimi göstergesidir. SINIRLI SÜRELİ TEKLİF: Destek ve Direnç Tarama Göstergesi sadece 50$ ve ömür boyu mevcuttur. (Orijinal fiyat 250$) (teklif uzatıldı) Trend Screener, grafik
Trending Volatility System
Vitalyi Belyh
5 (3)
Göstergeler
Volatility Trend System - girişler için sinyaller veren bir ticaret sistemi. Oynaklık sistemi, trend yönünde doğrusal ve noktasal sinyaller ve ayrıca yeniden çizme ve gecikme olmaksızın trendden çıkmak için sinyaller verir. Trend göstergesi, orta vadeli trendin yönünü izler, yönünü ve değişimini gösterir. Sinyal göstergesi volatilitedeki değişikliklere dayalıdır ve piyasa girişlerini gösterir. Gösterge, çeşitli uyarı türleri ile donatılmıştır. Çeşitli alım satım araçlarına ve zaman dilimlerine
Currency Strength Wizard
Oleg Rodin
4.84 (55)
Göstergeler
Currency Strength Wizard , başarılı ticaret için size hepsi bir arada çözüm sağlayan çok güçlü bir göstergedir. Gösterge, birden çok zaman dilimindeki tüm para birimlerinin verilerini kullanarak şu veya bu forex çiftinin gücünü hesaplar. Bu veriler, şu veya bu para biriminin gücünü görmek için kullanabileceğiniz, kullanımı kolay para birimi endeksi ve para birimi güç hatları biçiminde temsil edilir. İhtiyacınız olan tek şey, işlem yapmak istediğiniz tabloya göstergeyi eklemektir ve gösterge size
PZ Harmonacci Patterns
PZ TRADING SLU
3.17 (6)
Göstergeler
Trade smarter, not harder: Empower your trading with Harmonacci Patterns This is arguably the most complete harmonic price formation auto-recognition indicator you can find for the MetaTrader Platform. It detects 19 different patterns, takes fibonacci projections as seriously as you do, displays the Potential Reversal Zone (PRZ) and finds suitable stop-loss and take-profit levels. [ Installation Guide | Update Guide | Troubleshooting | FAQ | All Products ] It detects 19 different harmonic pric
Advanced Supply Demand
Bernhard Schweigert
4.91 (296)
Göstergeler
CURRENTLY 26% OFF !! Best Solution for any Newbie or Expert Trader! This indicator is a unique, high quality and affordable trading tool because we have incorporated a number of proprietary features and a new formula. With this update, you will be able to show double timeframe zones. You will not only be able to show a higher TF but to show both, the chart TF, PLUS the higher TF: SHOWING NESTED ZONES. All Supply Demand traders will love it. :) Important Information Revealed Maximize the potentia
TPSpro RFI Levels
Roman Podpora
4.85 (27)
Göstergeler
Geri dönüş bölgeleri - seviyeler / Önemli bir oyuncunun aktif bölgeleri TALİMATLAR RUS   /   TALİMATLAR   ENG   /   Sürüm MT5 BU GÖSTERGENİN HER ALICISI       ÜCRETSİZ OLARAK EK   OLARAK   EDİNİN: 3 aylık erişim       hizmetten gelen işlem sinyallerine       SÜPER SİNYALLER       — TPSproSYSTEM algoritmasına göre hazır giriş noktaları. 3 aylık erişim       Düzenli olarak güncellenen eğitim materyallerine - stratejiye ve profesyonel gelişime dalma. Hafta içi 7/24 destek ve kapalı yatırımcı sohbe
GOLD Impulse with Alert
Bernhard Schweigert
4.64 (11)
Göstergeler
Bu gösterge, 2 ürünümüz Advanced Currency IMPULSE with ALERT  +   Currency Strength Exotics  'in süper bir kombinasyonudur. Tüm zaman dilimleri için çalışır ve 8 ana para birimi artı bir Sembol için grafiksel olarak güç veya zayıflık dürtüsünü gösterir! Bu Gösterge, Altın, Egzotik Çiftler, Emtialar, Endeksler veya Vadeli İşlemler gibi herhangi bir sembol için para birimi gücü ivmesini göstermek için uzmanlaşmıştır. Türünün ilk örneğidir, Altın, Gümüş, Petrol, DAX, US30, MXN, TRY, CNH vb. içi
BinaryUniversal
Andrey Spiridonov
Göstergeler
BinaryUniversal is a signal indicator for binary options and Forex. In its work, the indicator uses a complex algorithm for generating signals. Before forming a signal, the indicator analyzes volatility, candlestick patterns, important support and resistance levels. The indicator has the ability to adjust the accuracy of the signals, which makes it possible to apply this indicator for both aggressive and conservative trading. The indicator is set in the usual way, it works on any time period and
Apollo Secret Trend
Oleg Rodin
5 (6)
Göstergeler
Apollo Secret Trend , herhangi bir çift ve zaman dilimindeki trendleri bulmak için kullanılabilecek profesyonel bir trend göstergesidir. Gösterge, işlem yapmayı tercih ettiğiniz çift veya zaman dilimi ne olursa olsun, piyasa trendlerini tespit etmek için kullanabileceğiniz birincil işlem göstergeniz olabilir. Göstergede özel bir parametre kullanarak sinyalleri kişisel ticaret tarzınıza uyarlayabilirsiniz. Gösterge, PUSH bildirimleri dahil her türlü uyarıyı sağlar. Göstergenin sinyalleri YENİDEN
Trend Reversal Indicator for MT4
Nicola Capatti
Göstergeler
Trend Reversal – MT4'te Trend Dönüşlerini Belirlemek İçin Yardımcınız Piyasa analizinizi geliştirmek ve daha bilinçli kararlar almak için güçlü ve sezgisel bir araç mı arıyorsunuz? Trend Reversal göstergesi, MetaTrader 4 platformunda trend dönüş noktalarını doğru bir şekilde belirlemek isteyen yatırımcılar için özel olarak tasarlanmıştır. Gelişmiş algoritmalar ve kanıtlanmış tekniklerin birleşimi sayesinde, Trend Reversal, piyasadaki önemli anları tanımanıza yardımcı olmak için net ve görünür s
Advanced Currency IMPULSE with ALERT
Bernhard Schweigert
4.91 (487)
Göstergeler
ŞU ANDA %31 INDIRIMLI !!! Yeni Başlayanlar veya Uzman Tüccarlar için En İyi Çözüm! Bu gösterge benzersiz, yüksek kaliteli ve uygun fiyatlı bir ticaret aracıdır çünkü bir dizi tescilli özellik ve gizli bir formül ekledik. Yalnızca BİR grafikle 28 döviz çiftinin tümü için Uyarılar verir. Yeni bir trendin veya scalping fırsatının tam tetik noktasını belirleyebildiğiniz için ticaretinizin nasıl gelişeceğini hayal edin! Yeni temel algoritmalar üzerine inşa edilen bu sistem, potansiyel işlemlerin
Dark Support Resistance
Marco Solito
5 (3)
Göstergeler
Dark Support Resistance  is an Indicator for intraday trading. This Indicator is programmed to identify  Support and Resistance Lines , providing a high level of accuracy and reliability. Key benefits Easily visible lines Only the most important levels will be displayed Automated adjustment for each timeframe and instrument Easy to use even for beginners Never repaints, never backpaints, Not Lag 100% compatible with Expert Advisor development All types of alerts available: Pop-up, Email, Push
RSI Shift Zone MT4 Scanner
Duc Hoan Nguyen
5 (2)
Göstergeler
Özel teklif : ALL TOOLS , her biri sadece $35 ! Yeni araçlar   ilk   hafta   veya   ilk 3 satın alma   için   $30 olacaktır!  Trading Tools Channel on MQL5 : en son haberler için katılın RSI Shift Zone Scanner, RSI sinyallerini fiyat hareketi ile ilişkilendirerek piyasa duyarlılığının değişebileceği anları belirler. RSI, önceden ayarlanmış seviyeleri (varsayılan: aşırı alım 70, aşırı satım 30) aştığında veya altına indiğinde gösterge doğrudan grafikte bir kanal çizer. Bu kanallar, duyarlılığın
M1 Easy Scalper
Martin Alejandro Bamonte
4 (3)
Göstergeler
M1 EASY SCALPER is a scalping indicator specifically designed for the 1-minute (M1) timeframe, compatible with any currency pair or instrument available on your MT4 terminal. Of course, it can also be used on any other timeframe, but it works exceptionally well on M1 (which is challenging!) for scalping. Note: if you're going to scalp, make sure you have an account suitable for it. Do not use Cent or Standard accounts as they have too much spread! (use ECN, RAW, or Zero Spread accounts) Robustn
The 1 2 3 Pattern Scanner
Reza Aghajanpour
4.77 (60)
Göstergeler
** All Symbols x All Timeframes scan just by pressing scanner button ** After 18 years of experience in the markets and programming, Winner indicator is ready. I would like to share with you! *** Contact me  to send you instruction  and add you in "123 scanner group" for sharing or seeing experiences with other users. Introduction The 123 Pattern Scanner indicator with a special enhanced algorithm is a very repetitive common pattern finder with a high success rate . Interestingly, this Winner in
Auto Optimized Bollinger Bands
Davit Beridze
5 (2)
Göstergeler
Otomatik Optimize Edilmiş Bollinger Bantları – Gerçek Piyasa Davranışına Dayalı Uyarlanabilir Volatilite Aracı Bu gelişmiş MT4 göstergesi, geçmiş veriler üzerinde işlem simülasyonu yaparak en iyi dönem ve standart sapma değerlerini otomatik olarak bulur. Sabit parametreler yerine, piyasa değişimlerine ve fiyat yapısına dinamik olarak uyum sağlar; böylece gerçek zamanlı volatiliteyi daha doğru yansıtan bantlar oluşturur. Manuel ayar gerekmez. Temel Özellikler: Tarihsel verilere dayalı otomatik Bo
Volatility Master
INTRAQUOTES
5 (4)
Göstergeler
Volatility Master for MetaTrader is a real-time dashboard tool that scans up to 56 symbols using up to 2 flexible dashboards on different charts to identify high-volatility, trending markets instantly. With clear bullish/bearish signals, customizable alerts, and a user-friendly interface, it helps you avoid range-bound conditions and focus on high-probability trades. Clarity leads to confidence. Trade confidently and protect your capital effectively with this powerful dashboard. Download Metatra
Sniper Delta Imbalance MT4
Stanislav Konin
5 (1)
Göstergeler
The official release price is 65$ for the first 10 copies only,the next price is 95$,the final price will be 250$ Sniper Delta Imbalance is a professional tool for deep delta analysis — the difference between buyer and seller volumes. It takes volume analysis to the next level, allowing traders to see in real time who controls the price — buyers or sellers — and to find precise entry points based on the actions of major market participants. This tool represents a unique style of
Support Resistance screnner
STE S.S.COMPANY
4.95 (37)
Göstergeler
Support And Resistance Screener, MetaTrader için tek bir gösterge içinde birden fazla araç sağlayan tek bir Düzey göstergesindedir. Kullanılabilir araçlar şunlardır: 1. Piyasa Yapısı Eleme Aracı. 2. Geri Çekilme Bölgesi Boğa. 3. Geri Çekilme Bölgesi Ayı. 4. Günlük Pivot Noktaları 5. haftalık Pivot Noktaları 6. aylık Pivot Puanları 7. Harmonik Modele ve hacme dayalı Güçlü Destek ve Direnç. 8. Banka Seviyesi Bölgeleri. SINIRLI SÜRELİ TEKLİF : YG Destek ve Direnç Göstergesi sadece 50 $ ve ömür boy
Yazarın diğer ürünleri
Stoch Quad Rotation Signal MQL5
German Pablo Gori
5 (2)
Göstergeler
Stoch Quad Rotation Signal – Professional Multi-Stochastic Signals Indicator Stoch Quad Rotation Signal is an advanced technical indicator designed for demanding traders seeking precise and reliable buy and sell signals. This innovative system combines the power of four stochastic oscillators, trend analysis, candlestick pattern detection, volume, and multi-timeframe filters into a single highly customizable tool. Ideal for both traditional markets (Forex, indices, commodities) and digital asse
GoldMiner EA Pro MT5
German Pablo Gori
Uzman Danışmanlar
**GoldMiner EA Pro MT5 – Elite Expert Advisor for Gold Trading (XAUUSD)**   WARNING: TIERED PRICING SYSTEM – BUY NOW OR PAY MORE LATER   ️ INTRODUCTORY PRICE WITH EXPIRATION DATE   GoldMiner EA Pro implements an incremental pricing model that rewards traders who trust the product from launch. Final Tip: The best traders know that timing is everything—both in the market and in opportunities. Bot Features: **Recommended Timeframe: M15 (15 minutes)**   *Ready to trade – Pre-configured an
Basic Support and Resistance Indicator
German Pablo Gori
Göstergeler
What is this indicator? This Basic Support and Resistance Indicator -Free-   is designed to help traders automatically identify key market levels, such as supports and resistances, across multiple symbols and timeframes within the MetaTrader 5 (MT5) platform. It is an essential tool for trading in different financial markets, such as forex, indices, commodities, and cryptocurrencies. Main Features Automatic Detection of Support and Resistance Levels: Automatically analyzes key levels based on lo
FREE
Accuracy M1 Scalper MT5
German Pablo Gori
Göstergeler
Here's the English translation of your trading indicator description: Accuracy M1 Scalper - Professional Trading Indicator   Overview   The Accuracy M1 Scalper is an advanced trading indicator specifically designed for scalping operations on the M1 timeframe, though it's fully adaptable to other timeframes. This system combines multiple technical analysis techniques to provide high-precision signals with robust confirmations.   Key Features   Dual Signal System   - Confirmed Signals:
FREE
Basic RSI Divergence detector MQL5
German Pablo Gori
2 (1)
Göstergeler
Basic RSI Divergence Detector – The Professional Trading Tool We are delighted that you've chosen our Indicator product. We've put great effort and dedication into developing high-quality trading tools to support you on your journey. While we offer this product free of charge, maintaining and improving our services, as well as developing new tools, involves significant costs. If you find value in our work and would like to support us so we can continue delivering exceptional products, please
FREE
ApexSR MQL5
German Pablo Gori
Göstergeler
Enjoy your free product! We are delighted that you have chosen our product [product name]. We have put a lot of effort and dedication into developing quality trading tools to help you on your journey.While we offer this product for free, maintaining and improving our services, as well as developing new tools, involves significant costs. If you find value in our work and wish to support us so we can continue offering exceptional products, please consider making a donation or a voluntary contribu
FREE
Basic Support and Resistance Indicator MQL4
German Pablo Gori
Göstergeler
What is this indicator? This   Basic Support and Resistance Indicator   -Free-   is designed to help traders automatically identify key market levels, such as supports and resistances, across multiple symbols and timeframes within the   MetaTrader 5 (MT5)   platform. It is an essential tool for trading in different financial markets, such as forex, indices, commodities, and cryptocurrencies. Main Features Automatic Detection of Support and Resistance Levels: Automatically analyzes key levels bas
FREE
Basic RSI Divergence detector MQL4
German Pablo Gori
Göstergeler
Free RSI Divergence Indicator for MetaTrader 4 This  RSI Divergence Indicator for MetaTrader 4 is designed to help you automatically identify key market opportunities through precise detection of divergences between price and RSI. It’s ideal for both beginner and advanced traders looking to enhance their technical analysis strategy. Main Features: Automatic RSI Divergence Detection (Bullish & Bearish): Automatically identifies bullish and bearish divergences between price action and RSI valu
FREE
ApexSR MQL4
German Pablo Gori
Göstergeler
ApexAR - Complete Multi TimeFrame Support and Resistance Systems. Enjoy your free product! We are delighted that you have chosen our product [product name]. We have put a lot of effort and dedication into developing quality trading tools to help you on your journey.While we offer this product for free, maintaining and improving our services, as well as developing new tools, involves significant costs. If you find value in our work and wish to support us so we can continue offering exceptional p
FREE
Stoch Quad Rotation Signal MQL4
German Pablo Gori
Göstergeler
Stoch Quad Rotation Signal  The Stoch Quad Rotation Signal (MQL4) is an advanced technical indicator for MetaTrader 4 that integrates multiple Stochastic oscillators with powerful trend, volume, and pattern filters, along with a scoring system and multi-timeframe analysis. Designed to identify high-probability trading opportunities with clarity and precision. Main Features: Quadruple Stochastic Analysis: Utilizes four distinct configurations of the Stochastic oscillator (with customizable K, D,
RSI Momentum Shift Detector MQL4
German Pablo Gori
Göstergeler
RSI Momentum Shift Detector is designed to detect significant changes in price momentum using the Relative Strength Index (RSI) and divergence patterns, with the goal of providing visual signals and useful alerts for trading in financial markets. Main Features RSI Divergence Detection: Identifies four types of divergence: Regular Bullish Divergence: when price makes a lower low, but RSI makes a higher low. Regular Bearish Divergence: when price makes a higher high, but RSI makes a lower high.
Smart Divergence Volume MQL4
German Pablo Gori
Göstergeler
Presentation of the Indicator: Volume Divergence Pro Discover hidden market opportunities at a glance. Volume Divergence Pro is an advanced technical analysis tool specifically designed for the MetaTrader 4 platform. This powerful indicator combines three of the most widely used volume indicators — OBV , ADL , and VPT — along with automatic divergence detection, visual lines, entry signals, and a complete alert system, all in one intuitive interface. Perfect for both beginner and professional
Apex Arrow MQL4
German Pablo Gori
Göstergeler
# Apex Arrows – Professional Trading Signals Indicator ## General Description **Apex Arrows** is a powerful technical indicator specifically designed for advanced traders seeking accurate and automated real-time signals. This indicator combines multiple technical strategies into a single visually intuitive tool, ideal for trading markets such as forex, indices, and commodities on the **MetaTrader 4/5** platform. Based on Exponential Moving Averages (EMA), RSI, Stochastic, ADX, and auto
Apex WilliamsR MT4
German Pablo Gori
Göstergeler
Apex Williams %R Advanced Trading Indicator Overview The Apex Williams %R is an advanced technical indicator based on the classic Williams %R, completely redesigned with professional trading functionalities. This tool combines momentum analysis, divergence detection, multiple confirmations, and a comprehensive visual dashboard to maximize the accuracy of trading signals. Key Features Intelligent Signal System Reversal Signals: Detects exits from overbought/oversold zones with automatic
Stochastic Divergence Pro MT5 short day trading
German Pablo Gori
Göstergeler
Profesyonel ve net görselleştirme: Uzaklaşma sinyalleri, hassas görsel işaretleyiciler ve dinamik trend çizgileriyle vurgulanır. Sezgisel arayüz, sinyallerin hızlı yorumlanmasını kolaylaştırarak bilgilendirici karar almayı mümkün kılar. MetaTrader 5 ile optimum entegrasyon: MT5 için özel olarak geliştirilen bu gösterge, platformun gelişmiş özelliklerinden en iyi şekilde yararlanır. Kapsamlı analiz için birden fazla zaman dilimi ve diğer teknik göstergelerle uyumludur. Hassas şekilde yapılandır
Stochastic Divergence Pro Scalping
German Pablo Gori
Göstergeler
Sapma Algılamalı Gelişmiş Stokastik Gösterge - Scalping MetaTrader 5 platformu için titizlikle tasarlanmış son teknoloji Stokastik Göstergemizi tanıtıyoruz. Bu araç, yatırımcıların piyasa hareketlerini tahmin etmelerine ve karlılığı en üst düzeye çıkarmak için işlem stratejilerini optimize etmelerine olanak tanıyan gelişmiş bir sapma tespit özelliğini bünyesinde barındırıyor. Stokastik Göstergemizin Rekabet Avantajları: Bu gösterge, kısa zaman dilimlerinde yüksek hassasiyetle işlem yapmak is
RSI Divergence Suite Pro
German Pablo Gori
Göstergeler
RSI Divergence Suite Pro - MetaTrader 5 için Gelişmiş Gösterge Genel Bakış RSI Divergence Suite Pro, fiyat ve RSI arasındaki uyumsuzlukları otomatik olarak algılayan ve yüksek hassasiyetli alım satım sinyalleri sağlayan MetaTrader 5 için gelişmiş bir teknik göstergedir. Bu profesyonel gösterge, RSI'ın gücünü uyumsuzluk analizi, çoklu zaman dilimi destek/direnç ve eksiksiz bir uyarı sistemi ile birleştirir. Ana Özellikler Gelişmiş Uyumsuzluk Tespiti Dört tür uyumsuzluk: Normal Yükseliş: Fiyat dah
MACD Divergece Reversal PRO
German Pablo Gori
Göstergeler
MACD Divergence Reversal PRO MACD Divergence Reversal PRO, MACD diverjanslarını inovatif teknik filtrelerle birlikte analiz ederek yatırım fırsatlarını belirlemek amacıyla geliştirilmiş gelişmiş bir göstergedir. Volatil piyasalarda, yatay seyrin hakim olduğu piyasalarda ya da uzun vadeli trendlerin sonunda trend dönüşlerini önceden tahmin etmek isteyen traderlar için vazgeçilmez bir araçtır. Ana Özellikleri: MACD Diverjansı Tespiti: Normal Alış Diverjansı: Fiyat daha düşük bir dip yaparken MACD
RSI Momentum Shift Detector
German Pablo Gori
Göstergeler
RSI Momentum Shift Detector! This advanced indicator has been designed to give you a real edge in financial markets. Whether you're a beginner or experienced trader, this powerful system helps you identify key opportunities before they consolidate , allowing you to trade with greater precision and confidence. Key Features Automatic Detection of 7 RSI Divergence Types: The RSI Momentum Shift Detector doesn't just detect basic divergences — it identifies them all, from classic to advanced, gi
Smart Divergence Volume MQL5
German Pablo Gori
Göstergeler
The Smart Divergence Volume   is an advanced and multifunctional technical indicator specifically designed for the MetaTrader 5 platform, aimed at optimizing market analysis through precise divergence detection tools and volume measurement. This indicator not only improves real-time decision-making but also facilitates a clear and efficient visual interpretation of price and volume behavior, making it a useful tool for both beginner and expert traders. What is it useful for? This indicator is d
Apex Arrows MQL5
German Pablo Gori
Göstergeler
# Apex Arrows – Professional Trading Signals Indicator ## General Description **Apex Arrows** is a powerful technical indicator specifically designed for advanced traders seeking accurate and automated real-time signals. This indicator combines multiple technical strategies into a single visually intuitive tool, ideal for trading markets such as forex, indices, and commodities on the **MetaTrader 4/5** platform. Based on Exponential Moving Averages (EMA), RSI, Stochastic, ADX, and auto
Swing Sentinel EA MT5
German Pablo Gori
Uzman Danışmanlar
Swing Sentinel EA: Your Personal Trading Guardian LIMITED OPPORTUNITY – PRICE INCREASES WITH EACH SALE   This Expert Advisor uses a tiered pricing system that automatically increases based on market demand. Introducing Swing Sentinel EA , a next-generation Expert Advisor engineered for traders who demand precision, transparency, and intelligent automation — exclusively optimized for the Daily (D1) timeframe . Important : This EA is designed, tested, and configured to run only on the D1 char
Gold Master Indicator MT5
German Pablo Gori
Göstergeler
XAUUSD Gold Master Indicator v1.2 Enhanced Specialized Gold Trading Indicator with AI and Multi-Timeframe Analysis GENERAL OVERVIEW The XAUUSD Gold Master is a high-precision indicator specifically designed for gold (XAUUSD) trading. It combines advanced technical analysis, artificial intelligence, and dynamic risk management to deliver highly reliable trading signals in the world's most volatile and profitable market. KEY FEATURES Intelligent Confidence System (1-10) Confidence score f
Expert Trend Analizer MT5
German Pablo Gori
Göstergeler
Expert Trend Analyzer MT5   The Most Comprehensive Trend Analysis Indicator on the Market    OVERVIEW   Expert Trend Analyzer MT5 is a cutting-edge, advanced technical indicator that combines multiple technical analysis algorithms into one powerful tool. Designed for professional and experienced traders, this indicator provides a comprehensive market view by intelligently merging various analysis methods. Key Features   - Enhanced SuperTrend with adaptive filters   - Built-in Multi-Ti
Volume Structure Nexus MT5
German Pablo Gori
Göstergeler
VSN - All-in-One Institutional Volume Analysis   Volume Structure Nexus  The Definitive Volume and Market Structure Analysis Nexus for MetaTrader 5   WHAT IS VOLUME STRUCTURE NEXUS?   Volume Structure Nexus is the advanced all-in-one indicator that unifies professional volume analysis, market structure, smart money detection, VSA (Volume Spread Analysis), and Wyckoff methodology into a central nexus of actionable intelligence. Designed for professional traders seeking a single convergence p
Advanced Pattern Detector MT5
German Pablo Gori
Göstergeler
Advanced Pattern Detector MT5 Take your trading to the next level with the Advanced Pattern Detector! This professional indicator for MetaTrader 5 is designed for traders looking to identify high-probability opportunities through automatic detection of Japanese candlestick and chart patterns—all in real time and with advanced statistics. Key Features: Automatic Pattern Detection: Recognizes key patterns such as Hammer, Shooting Star, Engulfing (bullish and bearish), Doji, Double Top, and Dou
Squeeze Momentum Force MT5
German Pablo Gori
Göstergeler
**Squeeze Momentum Force MT5 – The Ultimate Momentum and Squeeze Indicator for MT5!** Are you looking to anticipate major market moves and trade with a professional edge? Squeeze Momentum Force is the most advanced and optimized version of the famous TTM Squeeze Momentum indicator, enhanced by LazyBear/Claude and adapted for MetaTrader 5. This indicator combines the power of squeeze detection (volatility compression and release) with ultra-precise momentum analysis, providing clear signals an
Apex Swing VWAP MT5
German Pablo Gori
Göstergeler
Professional Trading Indicator with Dynamic VWAP   GENERAL DESCRIPTION   The Apex Swing VWAP is an advanced indicator that revolutionizes traditional technical analysis by combining the power of VWAP (Volume Weighted Average Price) with automatic detection of key market swing points. Unlike static VWAP indicators, this system calculates multiple dynamic VWAPs from the most significant price swings, delivering extremely precise support and resistance levels. KEY FEATURES   Smart Swing De
Apex WilliamsR MT5
German Pablo Gori
Göstergeler
Overview The Apex Williams %R MT5 is a professional technical indicator that revolutionizes the traditional Williams %R oscillator with advanced technical analysis features, automatic signal detection, and a complete trade confirmation system. Designed specifically for traders seeking precision and reliability in their trading decisions. Key Features   Smart Signal System   Reversal Signals: Automatically detects exits from overbought/oversold zones with multi-factor confirmation   Centerl
Filtrele:
İnceleme yok
İncelemeye yanıt