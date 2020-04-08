Apex WilliamsR MT4
- Indicateurs
- German Pablo Gori
- Version: 1.0
- Activations: 12
🎯 Apex Williams %R Advanced Trading Indicator
Overview
The Apex Williams %R is an advanced technical indicator based on the classic Williams %R, completely redesigned with professional trading functionalities. This tool combines momentum analysis, divergence detection, multiple confirmations, and a comprehensive visual dashboard to maximize the accuracy of trading signals.
🚀 Key Features
Intelligent Signal System
Reversal Signals: Detects exits from overbought/oversold zones with automatic confirmation
Trend Pullbacks: Identifies entry opportunities within established trends
Momentum Crossovers: Signals based on crossing the central line (-50)
Automatic Divergences: Real-time detection of bullish and bearish divergences
Multiple Confirmations
Volume Analysis: Confirms signals using relative volume analysis
Candlestick Patterns: Recognition of Hammer and Shooting Star patterns
Trend Filter: Configurable moving average to confirm market direction
Risk Analysis: Automatic assessment of market volatility
Advanced Visual Dashboard
Real-Time Statistics: Signal count and estimated success rate
Market Status: Comprehensive analysis of current market conditions
Active Settings: Visualization of all applied filters
Momentum Analysis: Market strength indicators
Professional Alert System
Sound Alerts: Immediate notifications for trading signals
Push Notifications: Delivery to mobile devices (optional)
Intelligent Cooldown: Prevents repetitive alert spam
Multiple Alert Types: Different identifiable signal categories
📊 Recommended Trading Styles
Swing Trading ⭐⭐⭐⭐⭐
Ideal for: 1-7 day trades
Advantage: Divergences and reversal signals perform excellently in swing setups
Timeframes: H1, H4, D1
Day Trading ⭐⭐⭐⭐
Ideal for: Intraday operations with multiple entries
Advantage: Pullbacks and momentum crossovers offer multiple opportunities
Timeframes: M15, M30, H1
Scalping ⭐⭐⭐
Ideal for: Short-duration trades with volume confirmation
Advantage: Fast momentum signals work well in liquid markets
Timeframes: M1, M5, M15
Position Trading ⭐⭐⭐⭐
Ideal for: Medium to long-term investments
Advantage: Major divergences indicate significant trend changes
Timeframes: H4, D1, W1
⏰ Recommended Timeframes
Primary Timeframes (Maximum Effectiveness)
H1 (1 Hour): Perfect balance between signals and market noise
H4 (4 Hours): Ideal for swing trading and trend analysis
D1 (Daily): High-quality signals for position trading
Secondary Timeframes (Good Effectiveness)
M30 (30 Minutes): For active day trading with good liquidity
M15 (15 Minutes): Intraday trading with volume confirmation
W1 (Weekly): Long-term trend analysis
Specialized Timeframes (For Experienced Users)
M5 (5 Minutes): Scalping in high-liquidity markets
M1 (1 Minute): Only for professional scalpers with experience
💱 Ideal Symbols
Major Forex Pairs ⭐⭐⭐⭐⭐
EURUSD, GBPUSD, USDJPY, USDCHF: Maximum liquidity and low spreads
AUDUSD, USDCAD, NZDUSD: Excellent for reversal signals
Advantage: High liquidity, reliable technical patterns
Stock Indices ⭐⭐⭐⭐⭐
US30, NAS100, SPX500, UK100: Clear trends and strong momentum
GER30, FRA40, AUS200: Good response to technical analysis
Advantage: Clear directional movements, effective divergences
Commodities ⭐⭐⭐⭐
XAUUSD (Gold), XAGUSD (Silver): Excellent for divergences
USOIL, UKOIL: Strong momentum movements
Advantage: Predictable volatility, sustained trends
Minor Forex Pairs ⭐⭐⭐⭐
EURJPY, GBPJPY, EURGBP: Good volatility
AUDCAD, NZDCAD: Clear technical patterns
Advantage: Less algorithmic competition
Cryptocurrencies ⭐⭐⭐
BTCUSD, ETHUSD: Only on H1 or higher timeframes
Caution: High volatility—use strict risk management
🎛️ Recommended Settings
For Beginners
Williams Period: 14
Sensitivity: 2
Trend Filter: Enabled (MA 50)
Volume Confirmation: Enabled
Candlestick Patterns: Disabled
Alerts: Enabled
For Experienced Traders
Williams Period: 10-21 (depending on volatility)
Sensitivity: 1-3 (depending on aggressiveness)
All Confirmations: Enabled
Divergence Analysis: Enabled
Risk Analysis: Enabled
For Day Trading
Williams Period: 14
MA Period: 21
Sensitivity: 3
Focus: Pullbacks + Center Cross
For Swing Trading
Williams Period: 14
MA Period: 50-200
Sensitivity: 1-2
Focus: Reversals + Divergences
⚠️ Important Considerations
Risk Management
Never risk more than 2% per trade
Always use stop-loss orders
Consider the dashboard’s risk analysis
Combine with fundamental analysis during major news events
Market Conditions
Best performance: Trending or range-bound markets
Caution: During high-impact news releases
Avoid: Extremely volatile markets without confirmation
Optimization
Recommended Backtesting: Test configurations on historical data
Paper Trading: Practice before using real money
Progressive Adjustment: Fine-tune parameters based on results
📈 Competitive Advantages
Multiple Confirmations: Significantly reduces false positives
Complete Dashboard: Real-time comprehensive information
Adaptability: Works across multiple timeframes and symbols
Advanced Analysis: Includes divergences and risk analysis
User-Friendly: Intuitive interface with automatic alerts
🎯 Target Audience
Traders of all levels: From beginners to professionals
Swing Traders: Specialists in medium-term operations
Day Traders: Intraday operators seeking multiple opportunities
Fund Managers: Professionals requiring advanced technical analysis
Educational Traders: Institutions and trading mentors