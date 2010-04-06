ApexSR MQL4

Description





ApexSR is an advanced technical indicator for MetaTrader 4 designed to identify key support and resistance levels in the market. This analysis system combines multiple factors including fractals, volume, volatility, and historical level analysis to provide a professional market perspective.





Key Features





Advanced Support and Resistance Analysis

- Multi-timeframe detection showing levels from up to 3 timeframes simultaneously

- Reliability scoring system (0-100%) based on volume, fractals, and rejection strength

- Intelligent support/resistance zones that automatically merge nearby levels

- Dynamic visualization with variable colors and thicknesses based on level importance





Multiple Pivot Point Calculations

- Includes Classic, Fibonacci, and Camarilla pivots

- Confluence identification between support/resistance levels and pivot points

- Increases operation success probability through confluence analysis





Integrated Trading Panel (Dashboard)

- Multi-symbol analysis showing levels from other pairs on current chart

- Configurable alert system (pop-up, sound, mobile) when price approaches key levels

- Candle timer showing time remaining until current candle closes

- Market sentiment indicator (bullish, bearish, or sideways)





Complete Customization

- Enable/disable functions according to individual needs

- Flexible color, thickness, and style configuration

- Adaptable to any personal trading template





Ideal Trading Types

- Price Action trading

- Day trading and scalping with real-time alerts

- Swing trading with high timeframe analysis

- Confluence trading combining with other indicators





Recommended Usage

This indicator is ideal for traders seeking to identify important market reaction levels with high precision and reliability.





Important Note