Apex Swing VWAP MT5
- Indicateurs
- German Pablo Gori
- Version: 1.0
- Activations: 12
Professional Trading Indicator with Dynamic VWAP
🎯 GENERAL DESCRIPTION
The Apex Swing VWAP is an advanced indicator that revolutionizes traditional technical analysis by combining the power of VWAP (Volume Weighted Average Price) with automatic detection of key market swing points. Unlike static VWAP indicators, this system calculates multiple dynamic VWAPs from the most significant price swings, delivering extremely precise support and resistance levels.
🚀 KEY FEATURES
Smart Swing Detection System
- Automatic detection of swing highs and swing lows with configurable length
- Customizable visual markers at swing points
- Analysis of up to 3 historical VWAPs simultaneously
- Real-time tracking of each swing’s evolution
Dual Dynamic VWAP
- Bullish VWAP: Calculated from the latest swing low (lime green color)
- Bearish VWAP: Calculated from the latest swing high (dodger blue color)
- Historical VWAPs shown with dotted lines for reference
- Real-time price labels
Complete Analytical Dashboard
- Information panel with real-time key metrics
- Trend analysis with strength classification (Weak / Moderate / Strong / Very Strong)
- Dynamic support and resistance levels
- Comparative volume analysis (strength vs. average)
- Percentage distance to key levels
- Activity status and timestamp
Advanced Alert System
- Configurable alerts on detection of new swings
- Notifications when price breaks VWAP levels
- Alerts when approaching support/resistance
📊 INTEGRATED TECHNICAL ANALYSIS
Multi-Factor Trend Strength
The indicator calculates trend strength based on:
- Swing Consistency (25 points)
- Relative Volume (25 points)
- Time in Trend (25 points)
- Position vs. VWAP (25 points)
Dynamic Levels
- Automatic calculation of support/resistance
- Integration with historical swings
- Percentage proximity analysis
- Color-coded by relevance
💼 RECOMMENDED TRADING STYLES
Swing Trading ⭐⭐⭐⭐⭐
Ideal for: 1–5 day trades
- VWAPs from swings provide ideal entry and exit levels
- Dashboard shows trend strength for optimal timing
Day Trading ⭐⭐⭐⭐
Excellent for: Scalping and intraday trading
- VWAP levels act as price magnets
- Alerts enable quick reactions to market changes
Position Trading ⭐⭐⭐
Suitable for: Long-term trades
- Historical VWAPs highlight major macro levels
- Trend analysis helps maintain positions
Breakout Trading ⭐⭐⭐⭐⭐
Perfect for: Range and pattern breakouts
- Automatic detection when price breaks key VWAPs
- Confirmed with integrated volume analysis
🎲 RECOMMENDED SYMBOLS
Forex (Highest Effectiveness)
EUR/USD, GBP/USD, USD/JPY, USD/CHF
AUD/USD, NZD/USD, USD/CAD
Higher liquidity = more accurate and reliable VWAPs
Stock Indices
S&P 500, NASDAQ, DAX, FTSE 100
Nikkei 225, ASX 200
Institutional volume makes VWAP highly relevant
Commodities
Gold, Silver, WTI/Brent Oil
Copper, Natural Gas
Wide swings generate durable VWAP levels
Cryptocurrencies (With Caution)
BTC/USD, ETH/USD (major pairs only)
Higher volatility requires parameter adjustments
⏰ OPTIMAL TIMEFRAMES
H4 (4 Hours) ⭐⭐⭐⭐⭐
- IDEAL timeframe for the indicator
- Perfect balance between signals and noise
- Significant swings with durable VWAPs
H1 (1 Hour) ⭐⭐⭐⭐
- Excellent for active day trading
- Sufficient volume data for accurate calculations
- Good signal frequency
D1 (Daily) ⭐⭐⭐⭐
- Great for swing trading
- High-quality, highly significant VWAPs
- Lower frequency but higher reliability
M30 (30 Minutes) ⭐⭐⭐
- Acceptable for advanced scalping
- Requires experience in interpretation
- More signals, some false positives
M15/M5 ⭐⭐
- Only for highly experienced traders
- High noise level, requires additional filtering
- Use only in high-liquidity markets
🛠 CONFIGURATION & CUSTOMIZATION
Main Parameters
- SwingLength: Length for swing detection (Recommended: 8–15)
- MaxHistoricalVWAPs: Number of historical VWAPs (Recommended: 2–5)
- Customizable colors for bullish/bearish trends
- Fully configurable dashboard
Flexible Alerts
- Independent activation/deactivation
- Configuration of alert types
- Customizable messages
📈 SUGGESTED TRADING STRATEGIES
Strategy 1: VWAP Bounce
- Wait for price near a relevant VWAP
- Confirm with volume analysis (>120% of average)
- Enter in the direction of the main trend
- Stop loss: Behind the opposite swing
- Target: Next swing level
Strategy 2: VWAP Breakout
- Identify VWAP acting as resistance/support
- Wait for breakout with high volume
- Confirm with trend change on dashboard
- Enter after retest of broken VWAP
- Target: Next historical VWAP
Strategy 3: Level Confluence
- Look for alignment between VWAP and support/resistance
- Confirm with trend strength >50%
- Enter only with confluence of at least 2 factors
- Risk management: 1:2 or 1:3 risk/reward
🎯 COMPETITIVE ADVANTAGES
vs. Traditional VWAP
✅ Multiple simultaneous VWAPs
✅ Calculated from relevant points (swings)
✅ Dashboard with advanced metrics
✅ Integrated trend analysis
vs. Swing Indicators
✅ Includes volume analysis
✅ Quantified price levels
✅ Complete alert system
✅ Multi-factor strength analysis
Unique Features
🏆 First indicator to combine Swing Detection + Dynamic VWAP
🏆 Most complete VWAP analysis dashboard on the market
🏆 Intelligent multi-factor alert system
🏆 Real-time comparative volume analysis
💡 SPECIFIC USE CASES
For Beginner Traders
- Dashboard simplifies interpretation
- Clear trend signals
- Easy-to-follow visual levels
For Advanced Traders
- Multiple VWAPs for complex analysis
- Strength metrics for precise timing
- Advanced settings for full customization
For Algorithmic Trading
- Exportable numerical values
- Clear signal logic
- Integrable with Expert Advisors
🛡 RISK MANAGEMENT
Dynamic Stops
- Use opposing swings as natural stop levels
- Adjust based on market volatility
- Consider VWAP distance for position sizing
Multiple Confirmation
- Never trade solely on VWAP break
- Confirm with volume and trend direction
- Use dashboard for comprehensive analysis
📊 EXPECTED PERFORMANCE
Trending Markets
- Effectiveness: 75–85%
- Risk/Reward: 1:2 to 1:4
- Frequency: 3–8 signals/week (H4)
Sideways (Range-bound) Markets
- Effectiveness: 60–70%
- Risk/Reward: 1:1 to 1:2
- Frequency: 5–12 signals/week (H4)