Stoch Quad Rotation Signal MQL4

Stoch Quad Rotation Signal 

The Stoch Quad Rotation Signal (MQL4) is an advanced technical indicator for MetaTrader 4 that integrates multiple Stochastic oscillators with powerful trend, volume, and pattern filters, along with a scoring system and multi-timeframe analysis. Designed to identify high-probability trading opportunities with clarity and precision.

Main Features:

  1. Quadruple Stochastic Analysis: Utilizes four distinct configurations of the Stochastic oscillator (with customizable K, D, and smoothing periods) to provide granular and multi-sensitivity insights into overbought and oversold conditions. This allows capturing market movements at different "speeds."

  2. Smart Trend Filters: Incorporates a robust system based on fast, medium, and slow Exponential Moving Averages (EMAs). Enables filtering out signals against the primary trend, using EMA slopes as confirmation, and verifying price position relative to key EMAs.

  3. Variety of Trading Signals: Generates different types of signals:

    • Regular Signals: Standard crossovers of the main Stochastic at key levels.
    • Super Signals: High-confidence setups where all four Stochastics are aligned in extreme conditions (overbought/oversold).
    • Divergence Signals: Identifies bullish and bearish divergences between price and the main Stochastic, often precursors to trend reversals.
    • Pattern Signals (Base): Includes structures to detect candlestick patterns (such as engulfing or hammer/shooting star), flags, and ABCD patterns, adding a layer of chartist analysis (Note: Full implementation of flag and ABCD patterns may require additional development).

  4. Signal Scoring System: Each generated signal receives a strength score (from 1 to 5) based on the convergence of multiple factors (alignment of Stochastics, trend, volume, divergence, etc.). This helps traders prioritize stronger and more reliable signals. You can set a minimum strength threshold for signals.

  5. Volume Filter: Optionally validates signals by comparing current volume with a moving average of volume, seeking market participation confirmation.

  6. Multi-Timeframe Analysis (MTF): Allows filtering of signals from the current chart based on alignment of the fast Stochastic in a higher timeframe (configurable), ensuring your trades are aligned with the prevailing trend in larger timeframes.

  7. On-Screen Informative Dashboard: A customizable visual panel is displayed directly on the chart, providing a quick summary of the current market state: trend, last generated signal, its strength, volume status, and current values of the four Stochastics.

  8. Key Levels Visualization: Option to automatically draw historical Support and Resistance levels and Pivot Points (based on a configurable timeframe) on the chart, providing additional context for decision-making.

  9. Complete and Customizable Alerts: Never miss an opportunity. Set alerts (pop-ups in MT4, push notifications to mobile, emails) to be instantly notified when different types of signals (regular, super, divergence, patterns) are generated.

  10. Fully Configurable Parameters: Adapt the indicator to your trading style, preferred currency pair, and timeframe by easily adjusting Stochastic and EMA periods, overbought/oversold levels, scoring thresholds, MTF and Pivot timeframes, and display/alert options.

Key Benefits for Traders:

  • Improves accuracy in identifying entry and exit points.
  • Reduces false signals through multiple filters and confirmations.
  • Evaluates the quality of opportunities with the scoring system.
  • Provides a quick and comprehensive market overview with the dashboard.
  • Stay informed about important signals through versatile alerts.

The Stoch Quad Rotation Signal is a comprehensive technical analysis tool designed to give MT4 traders an edge in the market, combining multiple approaches for more informed decision-making.


