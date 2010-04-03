Advanced Pattern Detector MT5





Take your trading to the next level with the Advanced Pattern Detector! This professional indicator for MetaTrader 5 is designed for traders looking to identify high-probability opportunities through automatic detection of Japanese candlestick and chart patterns—all in real time and with advanced statistics.





Key Features:





Automatic Pattern Detection: Recognizes key patterns such as Hammer, Shooting Star, Engulfing (bullish and bearish), Doji, Double Top, and Double Bottom.

Multi-Factor Analysis: Each signal is evaluated based on strength, volume confirmation, and market context (trend and volatility).

Interactive Dashboard: Displays real-time statistics on screen, including number of patterns detected, average strength, simulated success rate, daily breakdown, and pattern-type distribution.

Smart Alerts: Receive local, push, or email alerts when relevant patterns are detected, with a cooldown system to prevent overload.

Full Customization: Choose which patterns to display, colors, labels, arrow sizes, dashboard position, and style.

Support for All Symbols and Timeframes: Works on any instrument (forex, indices, stocks, cryptocurrencies, commodities) and all timeframes (M1, M5, M15, M30, H1, H4, D1, W1, MN1).

Optimized for Scalping, Intraday, and Swing Trading: Ideal for traders seeking precise entries confirmed by technical patterns.





Who Is This Indicator For?





- Scalpers, day traders, and swing traders looking for visual signals and statistical insights to make fast, objective decisions.

- Traders of any experience level who want to enhance their discipline and technical analysis with professional tools.





Additional Benefits:

- Low resource consumption and high processing speed.

- User-friendly and customizable visual panel.

- Reliable pattern detection even in volatile markets and high-volume sessions.





Usage Recommendations:





- Use in combination with your risk management strategy.

- Can be applied to any symbol and timeframe, but M5, M15, H1, and H4 are recommended for higher reliability.

- Ideal for liquid markets such as Forex, indices, and cryptocurrencies.



