MACD Tape Oscillator MT5

MACD Tape Oscillator for MT5

The MACD Tape Oscillator for MT5 is a refined version of the traditional MACD indicator, offering traders a clearer view of trend momentum and strength. Unlike the standard MACD, this indicator highlights market direction by shifting histogram shades between light/dark blue and orange/red, allowing for easier interpretation of momentum changes.

Specifications Table of the MACD Tape Oscillator

Below are the main technical details of this indicator:

Category Oscillator – Momentum – Signal & Forecast Platform MetaTrader 5 Skill Level Suitable for Beginners Indicator Type Continuation – Reversal Timeframe Multiple Timeframes Trading Style Scalping – Intraday – Swing Trading Trading Market Universal (Forex, Crypto, Stocks, Indices)

MACD Tape Oscillator Overview

One of the key strengths of this oscillator is its ability to produce reliable buy and sell signals. These signals are generated when the MACD line crosses the signal line. Arrows are drawn directly on the chart for quick interpretation: a blue arrow denotes a buy opportunity, while a yellow arrow highlights a sell setup.

Buy Signal Example

On the 1-hour BNB/USDT chart, the MACD Tape oscillator detected a bullish crossover and signaled a buy entry. The continuation of light blue bars confirmed the strength of the upward momentum.

Sell Signal Example

On the GBP/USD 30-minute chart, after detecting a bearish crossover, the oscillator marked a sell entry with a yellow arrow. The appearance of red and orange histogram bars reinforced the presence of a strong bearish trend.

MACD Tape Oscillator Settings

The customizable parameters of this tool include:

History : Number of candles used in calculations

: Number of candles used in calculations TimeFrame : Current chart timeframe

: Current chart timeframe Fast/Slow : Moving average periods for MACD calculation

: Moving average periods for MACD calculation Signal : Period of the signal line

: Period of the signal line Method/SigMethod : Types of averaging used

: Types of averaging used Price : Price source for calculation

: Price source for calculation ShowZero / ShowLines : Toggle zero and reference lines

: Toggle zero and reference lines ShowCross : Display crossovers between MACD and signal line

: Display crossovers between MACD and signal line ShowTape : Enable histogram color variation

: Enable histogram color variation TapeColorUp / TapeColorUp2 : Bullish histogram colors

: Bullish histogram colors TapeColorDown / TapeColorDown2 : Bearish histogram colors

: Bearish histogram colors TapeBarsWidth : Width of histogram bars

: Width of histogram bars SIGNALBAR : Reference bar for alerts

: Reference bar for alerts AlertsMessage / AlertsSound / AlertsEmail / AlertsMobile : Notification options

: Notification options SoundFile : Chosen sound for alerts

: Chosen sound for alerts ShowArrows : Position of trade arrows outside candles

: Position of trade arrows outside candles ARROWBAR : Reference candle for arrow plotting

: Reference candle for arrow plotting ArrUP / ArrDN : Colors for buy/sell arrows

: Colors for buy/sell arrows ArrGap : Distance between arrows and candles

: Distance between arrows and candles CodUP / CodDN : Symbol codes for arrows

: Symbol codes for arrows ArrSize: Size of the signal arrows

Conclusion

The MACD Tape Oscillator for MT5 is an effective indicator for visualizing market momentum and trend strength. By combining color-coded histograms with arrow-based trade signals, it provides traders with actionable insights and timely alerts to capture both bullish and bearish opportunities.