Polychromatic Momentum Oscillator MT5

The Polychromatic Momentum Oscillator is a powerful technical analysis tool that evaluates both the velocity and intensity of price shifts. Unlike standard momentum indicators, this oscillator applies layered weighted calculations, generating a smoother, more precise, and more dependable assessment of market momentum.

«Indicator Installation & User Guide»

Specifications Table of the Polychromatic Momentum Oscillator

The following table outlines the key details of the indicator:

Category

Technical Tool – Oscillator – Momentum

Platform

MetaTrader 5

Skill Level

Beginner

Indicator Type

Reversal – Continuation

Timeframe

Multi-timeframe

Trading Style

Scalping – Intraday – Swing

Market

Universal (Forex – Crypto – Stocks)

 

Polychromatic Momentum Indicator Overview

The Polychromatic Momentum Oscillator MT5 operates as a zero-centered oscillator.

  • When its signal line rises above the zero level, it is generally read as the emergence of bullish strength.
  • When it falls below the zero level, it is often taken as bearish pressure and a potential opportunity for short positions.

 

Example Buy Trade

On a 4-hour Ethereum (ETH) chart, the oscillator crosses and holds above the zero threshold. Such upward behavior of the green line signals momentum in favor of buyers, suggesting a possible long entry.

 

Example Sell Trade

On a 1-hour NZD/USD chart, the oscillator remains beneath the zero level. In this scenario, the indicator illustrates bearish market conditions, offering traders a possible setup for short trades.

 

Polychromatic Momentum Oscillator Settings

Customizable inputs in this tool include:

  • MomentumLength: Defines the period length used for momentum calculations.
  • Price: Selects the price source (close, open, high, or low) for computation.

 

Conclusion

The Polychromatic Momentum Oscillator MT5 serves as an adaptable indicator to gauge the force and acceleration of price trends across markets such as forex, stocks, and crypto.

Through its use of multiple weighted formulas, it provides traders with refined clarity on market direction. Its zero-line oscillations allow quick recognition of bullish versus bearish momentum, helping identify both entry and exit opportunities effectively.

