Spot the exact price levels banks target for stop-hunts — the zones where retail stop-losses cluster. The Bank Levels Tracker indicator highlights these areas on the chart in real time. Retail stops often sit just beyond obvious highs and lows — prime zones institutions exploit with stop-runs.

When price reaches these “bank levels,” the indicator issues instant alerts.

All levels are bound to price and never repaint, while triggered levels remain visible on the chart for full transparency.

Why Was Bank Levels Tracker Created?

Bank Levels Tracker is designed for part-time day traders. It’s built to save screen time, add structure, and support trading alongside daily commitments — fitting any schedule. Who It’s For

Traders who specifically track bank levels and trade with them as their primary strategy.

Traders using any other strategy who want a more favorable price entry for their long or short trades by leveraging a bank level for entry.





Key Features

4 Level Modes — Choose intraday or swing trader levels, each with 2 aggressiveness settings

Non-Repainting — Levels stay fixed and consistent across timeframes

Bias Control Button — On-chart button to display only short-bias (upper) or long-bias (lower) levels

On-Chart ADR Indicator — Levels above or below the ADR block are higher-probability levels

Full Transparency — Triggered levels remain visible for review and learning





How to Use

Select the preferred Levels Mode in the input settings.



Use the corner buttons to toggle between showing all levels, or only upper or lower levels.

Instant alerts are issued when price reaches a level. Untriggered levels appear in blue (upper levels) or red (lower levels) with price labels, while triggered levels turn gray without labels.





How to Improve Success

Banks and institutions often drive price through obvious highs and lows to trigger retail stop-losses. These “stop hunts” create the liquidity required to fill large positions. However, a stop run does not always mean reversal — sometimes price snaps back, while other times it continues through.

How to Improve Trade Success:

1. Wait for confirmation that the price reverses at the level — For example, look for a candle close back beyond the level after a stop run.

2. Pick stronger levels — Align trades with major support/resistance, trend direction, or key EMAs (50 & 200). The levels from this indicator are bound to price and do not repaint when switching timeframes for checking.

3. Watch ADR — Intraday moves beyond the Average Daily Range are often “exhausted,” raising the odds of reversal at levels beyond the ADR.





Stop Runs Explained in More Detail:

The primary purpose of Smart Money stop hunts is to capture liquidity. Retail stop-losses often cluster just beyond obvious highs and lows. When triggered, they unleash a surge of buy or sell orders — the exact liquidity institutions need to enter or exit large positions efficiently.

Why Use Confirmation?

A stop run alone doesn’t guarantee a reversal. Two scenarios are common:

Stop-Run Reversal: After collecting liquidity at a swing, price often snaps back in the opposite direction, as institutions take positions against the crowd. Stop-Run Continuation: Sometimes the stop run simply clears liquidity, making it easier for price to keep driving the same way. Once weak hands are out, breakout and momentum traders often pile in, extending the move.

Since direction is only revealed after the stop run, confirmation methods improve success rates .





Notes & Limitations

The functionality of this tool is limited in the Strategy Tester.

For testing, please use the M15 timeframe and select 'Intraday – Major Levels mode'.







