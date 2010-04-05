Circle Maker MT5

Its and Circle drawer for mt4 auto scale can use multiple circles together watch my all videos based on circle get idea how to use and find out reversals of markets.

Its my core concept for predict time and price levels using only Circles no other indicator needed to use with circles a complete trading strategy.

https://youtu.be/VlSIur-LPUs?si=gDtioQyUtXDDw_fi

https://youtu.be/-IGp7F9XINQ?si=Q2DB0qKHKQzpl4bv

here working version :-https://www.dropbox.com/scl/fi/jrdjf8fkdec0otbcksmug/Circle-Drawer.ex5?rlkey=9fsgitwegecltb4eualc3x793&amp;st=kaj84wy0&dl=0

NOTE :- ECLIPS CENTER POINT TO PLACE HIGH LOW 

