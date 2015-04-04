Eight Ball FX

Introducing Eightball FX: A Strategic Approach to Gold (XAUUSD) Trading

Navigate the complexities of the gold market with a fresh perspective. Eightball FX is a sophisticated trading system meticulously engineered for the XAUUSD pair on the H1 chart, designed for the trader who values precision and patience over market noise.

At the heart of Eightball FX is its unique, deliberately paced algorithm. In a market often driven by frantic, short-term movements, our system takes a step back to analyze deeper market structures and identify potentially significant, large-scale trade setups. The goal is to focus on quality over quantity, filtering out the noise to highlight opportunities with greater potential. To achieve this, the system's methodical analysis is built to be patient, waiting for specific criteria to align before identifying a setup. This approach is tailored for traders looking to capture larger, more substantial moves.

To empower your trading with versatility, Eightball FX integrates a powerful suite of 12 distinct trading strategies. This multi-faceted core allows the system to adapt and analyze the market from various angles, providing a more comprehensive view of potential opportunities under different conditions. Confidence in a system is paramount, which is why the strategies within Eightball FX have been rigorously observed and have shown promise across multiple, diverse broker platforms, demonstrating their potential adaptability and robustness.

Eightball FX is for the discerning trader who seeks to apply a more strategic, calculated methodology to their gold trading. It’s not about chasing every small fluctuation; it’s about positioning for the moves that matter. Discover a more deliberate way to analyze the XAUUSD market. Explore the potential of Eightball FX and enhance your strategic view of gold trading today.


Produits recommandés
Seasonal Pattern Trader
Dominik Patrick Doser
Experts
Disclaimer : Keep in mind that seasonal patterns are not always reliable. Therefore, thoughtful risk management is crucial to minimize losses.  Seasonal patterns in the financial world are like a well-guarded secret that successful investors use to their advantage. These patterns are recurring price movements that occur during specific periods or around special events. Additionally, there are also intraday patterns that repeat. For example, Uncle Ted from Forex Family suggests examining previou
Gordian Knot 1
Hidenori Tanaka
Experts
This EA is a simple automated trading system for the Meta Trader 5 platform. It uses parabolic SAR to automatically adjust lot size based on market trends. By this, the EA does not take a large amount of risk, but instead steadily accumulates profits. Main Features The EA does not use the martingale method for lot size adjustment. If a position is taken before the forex market closes, the position will be carried over to the weekend. This EA is designed to hold multiple positions at the same t
Ravenok Gold
Murad Nagiev
Experts
Overview: Ravenok Gold MT5  is a highly effective trading robot specifically designed for nighttime trading in financial markets. It utilizes sophisticated algorithms to analyze market data and make decisions based on thoroughly tested strategies. The robot primarily operates during the night when market volatility may be lower, allowing it to generate profits with minimal risk.  Key Features: Low Drawdown: NightProfit Trader employs a unique risk management system that helps maintain a low dra
FREE
Prime Trader
Abderrahmane Benali
Experts
PrimeTrader EA – Advanced Trading Expert Advisor PrimeTrader EA is a professional Expert Advisor that combines multiple powerful indicators to generate precise entry and exit signals. It is designed to adapt to different market conditions, with advanced trade management features and a built-in info panel to keep you updated on your account status in real time. * Introductory Offer : the current price is only   79 USD   After the first 10 purchases, the price will increase to   139 USD , and grad
Gold Crazy EA MT5
Nguyen Nghiem Duy
Experts
Gold Crazy EA   is an Expert Advisor designed specifically for trading Gold H1/ EU M15. It use some indicators to find the good Entry. And you can set SL or you can DCA if you want. It can be an Scalping or an Grid/ Martingale depend yours setting. This EA can Auto lot by Balance, set risk per trade. You also can set TP/ SL for earch trade or for basket of trade. - RSI_PERIOD - if = -1, then the default strategy works, if >0, then the RSI strategy works - MAX_ORDERS - to trade with only 1 order,
Stealth MT5
Agus Santoso
Experts
Signal en direct : https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2331538 Version MT4 : https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/144741 Version MT5 : https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/144742 STEALTH - Puissance invisible, profit visible STEALTH est un Expert Advisor nouvelle génération conçu pour les traders souhaitant opérer discrètement. Doté d'un mécanisme unique d'ordres en attente cachés, cet EA élimine la détection précoce des courtiers et les glissements dus aux faux mouvements du marché. Au lieu
Solon AI
Nestor Alejandro Chiariello
Experts
Solon Trader – L’équilibre parfait pour maîtriser les marchés Inspirés par la vision de Solon, le génie qui a transformé l’économie d’Athènes en équilibrant justice et prospérité, nous présentons Solon Trader, une révolution dans le trading automatisé. Ce n’est pas seulement un système, c’est la fusion ultime d’une intelligence artificielle de pointe et de principes économiques intemporels, conçus pour faire monter en flèche vos profits et redéfinir votre réussite sur les marchés financiers.
Megatrons
Vitalii Zakharuk
Experts
The key problem of scalping is the difficulty in separating false signals from those giving the opportunity to work. The interesting thing is that for filtering, many resort to using many intricate and completely unnecessary algorithms, which only lead to the complexity of the system. In fact, the answer lies on the surface and is to seek and find only price impulses, and not pay attention to empty market movements. The Megatrons Expert Advisor implements a scalping strategy based on several t
FractalScalper
Ivan Simonika
Experts
This bot is based on the analysis of adaptive moving averages. The expert is characterized by stable signals, which can be used as accurate short-term signals. This is a semi-scalping system that analyzes the market using reliable indicators. Scalper is a system or not, depends on the parameters TakeProfit and StopLoss . Using this adviser, you need to understand that this bot requires optimization. The bot works both on netting accounts and on hedging accounts. But the settings must be optimiz
GoldenRatioX
Serhii Sharlai
Experts
GoldenRatioX — Gold Scalping, Refined to Perfection GoldenRatioX is a powerful and intuitive platform for high-speed gold trading, designed specifically for scalpers and active traders who operate on the edge of seconds and aim to squeeze the maximum out of every price movement. After the purchase, please make sure to contact me to receive the settings.  Why gold? Gold is more than just an asset. It’s a highly liquid, volatile instrument with well-defined levels — a perfect match for scalping.
Scalper for EURUSD
Roman Lomaev
4 (2)
Experts
Scalper EURUSD Expert Advisor de scalping pour la paire de devises EURUSD Description des paramètres du EA Paramètres principaux de trading TakeProfit (170) – Taille du take-profit en points. StopLoss (80) – Taille du stop-loss en points. TrailingStop (5) – Valeur du trailing-stop en points. cSeconds (2) – Intervalle entre les vérifications de signaux (en secondes). MinPriceShot (20) – Mouvement minimum de prix requis pour l'entrée (en points). MaxOrdersCount (10) – Nombre maximum d'ordres ouver
Savage Capital Max Scaling Pro
Gerald Birkner
Experts
Introducing Savage Capital Max Scaling Pro – Your Go-To EA for Trading Success! Make the most of your trading with Savage Capital Max Scaling Pro, a versatile EA for  LIVE MARKETS . Key Features: Maximize Profits Automatically:   The EA places Take Profit (TP) & Stop Loss (SL) and uses a Trail Stop (TS) technique. It even collects money from running trades, even if TP isn't reached. Developed by Pros:   Crafted by an experienced software developer & day-trader with years of EA development and
GBP Miner Pro MT5
Rahman Pavaleh
5 (1)
Experts
GBP Miner Pro EA is a fully intelligent and 100% automatic robot designed based on Price And Time theory and controls its trades based on a smart and powerful Money Management and Position Management system. Due to the high stability and stability in trading, you can also use accounts with low balances, which is compatible with the GBPUSD currency pair. MT4 :  https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/143144 "DowAlgo Breaker" [$ 125 > Next price > $ 150] "GBP Miner Pro"      [$ 150 > Next price >
Nova RSW Trader
Anita Monus
Experts
Nova RSW Trader is a contrarian-style Expert Advisor designed around the Reverse Sweep concept — identifying overextended market moves and targeting structured reversals with precision. Instead of following the herd, Nova RSW Trader waits for exhaustion, imbalance, and specific technical triggers before entering trades that seek to fade extremes and capitalize on mean reversion. This EA is built for traders who understand that price doesn’t move in straight lines forever. With strict conditions
Kintech Gold
Doan Van Hai
Experts
Following our guide, you will gain more than you lose. EA for long-term. Stable profit - min risk. Symbol:  XAUUSD Attach to any timeframe Min deposit:   3000$ - Calculate profit by month Live signal:  https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2080910?source=Site+Signals+My EA input instruction: 1. With XAU 2 digits (eg: 1843.23) please set - Input   [3. Max spread]: 55 - Input   [9. Step point]: 100 2. With XAU 3 digits (eg: 1843.235) please set - Input   [3. Max spread]: 550 - Input   [9. Step point]:
Hedging Breakout MT5
Agus Santoso
Experts
Version MT4 : https://www.mql5.com/fr/market/product/104671 Version MT5 : https://www.mql5.com/fr/market/product/110506 Le Hedging Breakout Expert Advisor est un outil de trading sophistiqué conçu pour capitaliser sur les cassures du marché tout en employant une gestion solide des risques grâce à des stratégies de couverture. Cette EA est méticuleusement conçue pour identifier les opportunités de cassure optimales, en tirant parti de la liquidité accrue du marché pour maximiser le potentiel d
Double Grid Pro
Igor Riabtsev
Experts
The EA opens trades based on Fractals indicator signals and uses smart averaging and position volume calculation. Unlike most grid expert advisors, Double Grid Pro opens averaging positions only on signals. The Fractals indicator is considered the most effective in this case. The expert Advisor can be configured for an aggressive and conservative trading style. The key parameter in the strategy is the CorrectionValue parameter, it indicates the size of the correction at which we close the enti
The art of Forex MT5
Arthur Hatchiguian
5 (3)
Experts
The art of Forex is a new complex  Expert Advisor  that continuously trades in both directions. A series of orders will be opened to get the best average price until the take profit is hit. It is optimal for  making profits  in an unpredictable market.   A  loss coverage system  is integrated to allow the recovery of orders that are too distant from the current price.  The best results are on EUR/USD H1 but you can use it on any forex pair and timeframe . Live results : https://myx.gg/mql5 Share
FREE
Trader Panel Alpha
Alvaro Garcia Batelli
Experts
Transform Your Manual Trading with the Best Free Order Ticket for MT5! Tired of the default MetaTrader ticket—slow and short on information? Trader Panel Grid Alpha is a professional-grade order panel built to give discretionary traders speed, control, and clarity. This free tool isn’t just another ticket; it’s a command station that puts your most important actions and data right on the chart, letting you focus on what really matters: your analysis. FREE VERSION FEATURES Lightning-Fast Execut
FREE
Equity Compounder
Mohammadaarif Maqbulh Mansuri
Experts
Equity Compounder is an intelligent, fully automated Expert Advisor. This EA is arranged in such a way that the EA uses levels of importance combined with price action, with hidden reliance on indicators. The strategy behind it is based on the teachings of a professional traders, and ex traders. It will find untested levels at which institutions are known to be interested in, in the number of candles you’ve set and will make trades based on these levels, re-test and trend. It will automatically
Grid Averaging Pro MT5
Mean Pichponreay
Experts
Grid Averaging Pro  is a combination of Grid Trading and Cost Averaging with sophisticated algorithm and build-in Hedging to protect your account drawdown. Once your initial trade moves into negative territory, the recovery mechanism will kick in and place consecutive market orders in the same direction, all of which will be closed with a combined profit or approximately break even. Product Links Fully  Description in English  :  [USER GUIDE ENGLISH] - GRID AVERAGING PRO (MT4/MT5) Fully  Descri
Ict Trend Hunter EA
Mohammed Lamine Kasmi
Experts
Trend Hunter EA: Stop Guessing, Start Trend Following Are you tired of entering trades that look perfect, only to have the market reverse strongly against you? The most common reason for this is trading against the dominant, underlying trend. The Trend Hunter EA is meticulously engineered to solve this exact problem by ensuring you are always trading in harmony with the market's primary direction. The Professional Strategy: Power on the High Frame, Precision on the Low Frame The Trend Hunter EA
FREE
DollarEdge Reversal EA Pro
John Samuel Ifegwu
Experts
Nous recommandons IC Markets pour la meilleure expérience de trading en direct et des résultats de backtest optimaux. Si vous trouvez cet EA utile, veuillez laisser un avis positif pour nous encourager à continuer de le partager gratuitement. Merci !     Explorer plus d'EA sur MQL5 DollarEdge Reversal EA Pro : Trading de Précision sur les Retours du USD en Daily Capturez les retours à haute probabilité sur les principales paires USD grâce à une automatisation intelligente et une gestion
FREE
Nusantara MT5
Agus Santoso
Experts
Version MT4 : https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/117011 Version MT5 : https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/117012 Nusantara EA – Rupture intelligente avec précision des ordres en attente « Nusantara » est un Expert Advisor (EA) basé sur une stratégie de boîte de rupture, optimisée par l'exécution d'ordres en attente à distance et dotée d'un système de commutation de gestion des risques. Conçu pour les traders expérimentés recherchant une stratégie automatisée et sûre, tout en restant fl
Code Scalper
Ivan Simonika
Experts
This bot can classify ticks into classes from 0 to 64, after which after analyzing the tick micro-signals it determines which way to open a position. You can work with an expert only on real ticks how to optimize and test! When working, an expert uses position accounting in any mode, both netting (there can be only one position for one symbol) and with independent position accounting or hedging (there can be many positions for one symbol). Configurable bot parameters TypeFilling - Type of exe
BitRocket EA
Abderrahmane Benali
Experts
Professional trading expert specially designed to trade Bitcoin on the MetaTrader 5 platform, relying on the strength of the Bollinger Bands indicator to exploit market volatility with high accuracy.  Main advantages: - Works efficiently on a 15-minute timeframe (M15). - Smart entry when the price penetrates the limits of Bollinger. - A dashboard showing the current balance, open position P/L , and the P/L of today's trades. - Works in a highly volatile environment such as BTCUSD without th
Stormer RSI 2
Ricardo Rodrigues Lucca
Experts
This strategy was learned from Stormer to be used on B3. Basically, 15 minutes before closing the market, it will check RSI and decided if it will open an position. This strategy do not define a stop loss. If the take profit reach the entry price it will close at market the position. The same happens if the maximal number of days is reached. It is created to brazilian people, so all configuration are in portuguese. Sorry Activations allowed have been set to 50.
Fuzzy Logic Trend EA
Percival David
Experts
Exclusive EA for FOREX HEDGE account The EA (FuzzyLogicTrendEA) is based on fuzzy logic strategies based on the analysis of a set of 5 indicators and filters. Each indicator and filter has a weight in the calculation and, when the fuzzy logic result reaches the value defined in the EA parameter, a negotiation is opened seeking a pre-defined gain. As additional functions it is possible to define maximum spread, stop loss and so on . Recommended Symbol: EURUSD, AUDUSD, GBPUSD, NZDUSD, USDCAD, AUD
Sunrise on mars MT5
Marta Gonzalez
Experts
Sunrise on Mars - it is a Secure Automated Software for trade Forex market and indices. The system operates market breaks, with correction and trend-following algorithms, the algorithms optimize the risk-benefit ratio, to minimize the risks of margin call. The system uses multiple lot depending on the algorithm, the initial lot is double the one marked as the minimum lot and is used as a reference in the algorithm. The architecture is a Fully Automatic Autonomous Robot Expert capable of  indepe
The Wilis EA
Indra Yugi
Experts
[OFFICIAL RELEASE] THE WiLis HOLYGRAIL EA MT5 – READY FOR BATTLE! Hello Traders! The wait is over... Introducing my latest expert advisor – The WiLis Holygrail EA for MT5 Designed to help you profit more consistently and safely in the market! Limited-Time Promo Price: Only $ 1000 Key Features & Advantages:  One Shoot / Single Entry System  No Martingale, No Layering  Auto Stop Loss and Take Profit  Max 1 Buy & 1 Sell Position at a Time  Optimized for H1   Minimum Balance: $100 (Standard
Les acheteurs de ce produit ont également acheté
Quantum Queen MT5
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.97 (281)
Experts
Bonjour à tous les traders ! Je suis Quantum Queen, la nouvelle recrue de la famille Quantum des Expert Advisors. Ma spécialité ? L'OR. Je trade la paire XAUUSD avec précision et confiance, vous offrant des opportunités de trading inégalées sur le marché de l'or. Je suis là pour vous prouver que je suis l'Expert Advisor en trading d'or le plus avancé jamais créé. IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. Prix
Argos Fury
Aleksandar Prutkin
5 (8)
Experts
Pour la première fois sur cette plateforme | Un EA qui comprend le marché Pour la première fois sur cette plateforme, un Expert Advisor (EA) utilise toute la puissance de Deep Seek. Combiné à la stratégie Dynamic Reversal Zoning, cela donne naissance à un système qui ne se contente pas de détecter les mouvements du marché — il les comprend réellement. Signal en direct __________ Configuration Unité de temps : H1 Effet de levier : min. 1:30 Dépôt : min. 200 $ Symbole : XAUUSD Broker : tous le
Axonshift EA MT5
Maxim Kurochkin
5 (17)
Experts
AxonShift — Système de trading algorithmique avec logique d’exécution adaptative AxonShift est un algorithme de trading autonome, conçu et optimisé spécifiquement pour le marché de l’or (XAUUSD) sur l’unité de temps H1. Il repose sur une architecture modulaire, capable d’interpréter le comportement du marché en combinant les dynamiques à court terme et les impulsions structurelles de moyen terme. Le système évite les réactions excessives aux bruits de marché ainsi que les stratégies de haute fré
Quantum Baron
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
5 (32)
Experts
Quantum Baron EA Il y a une raison pour laquelle le pétrole est appelé l'or noir — et maintenant, avec Quantum Baron EA, vous pouvez l'exploiter avec une précision et une confiance inégalées. Conçu pour dominer le monde à indice d'octane élevé du XTIUSD (pétrole brut) sur le graphique M30, Quantum Baron est votre arme ultime pour monter de niveau et trader avec une précision d'élite. IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setu
ARIA Connector EA
Martin Alejandro Bamonte
4.93 (14)
Experts
Aria Connector EA – V4 (Machine d'Apprentissage + Modèle d'Apprentissage XGBoost +112 IA Payantes et Gratuites + Système de Vote + Prompts Externes et Éditables) Alors que la plupart des EA sur le marché prétendent utiliser "l'IA" ou les "réseaux de neurones" mais n'exécutent en réalité que des scripts de base, Aria Connector EA V4 redéfinit ce que signifie le trading véritablement alimenté par l'IA. Ce n'est pas de la théorie, pas du battage médiatique marketing, c'est une connexion directe e
Quantum Emperor MT5
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.87 (477)
Experts
Présentation       Quantum Emperor EA   , le conseiller expert MQL5 révolutionnaire qui transforme la façon dont vous négociez la prestigieuse paire GBPUSD ! Développé par une équipe de traders expérimentés avec une expérience commerciale de plus de 13 ans. IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. ***Achetez Quantum Emperor EA et vous pourriez obtenir Quantum StarMan   gratuitement !*** Demandez en privé pour p
Mad Turtle
Gennady Sergienko
5 (17)
Experts
Symbole XAUUSD Unité de temps H1-M15 (n’importe laquelle) Type Intelligence artificielle Prise en charge des ordres uniques OUI Dépôt minimum 50 USD (ou équivalent dans une autre devise) Compatible avec TOUS les courtiers OUI (compatible avec les courtiers à 2 ou 3 décimales. Toute devise de compte. Tout nom de symbole. Tout fuseau horaire GMT.) Exécution sans configuration préalable OUI Si vous vous intéressez à l’intelligence artificielle appliquée au trading, abonnez‑vous à ma chaîne. J’étu
Big Forex Players MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
4.75 (118)
Experts
We proudly present our cutting-edge robot, the  Big Forex Players EA  designed to maximize your trading potential, minimize emotional trading, and make smarter decisions powered by cutting-edge technology. The whole system in this EA took us many months to build, and then we spent a lot of time testing it. This unique EA includes three distinct strategies that can be used independently or in together. The robot receives the positions of the  biggest Banks  (positions are sent from our database t
Golden Synapse
Abdelrahman Ahmed Mahmoud Ahmed
5 (8)
Experts
Golden Synapse EA is a precision engineered trading system that combines an advanced strategy with strict technical analysis to deliver consistent and low risk performance. Designed to trade with discipline, it avoids risky approaches and focuses entirely on quality over quantity. Every trade it takes is carefully selected and always protected by a stop loss. Golden Synapse never uses grid or martingale systems. It only opens one position at a time, keeping exposure under control and making it a
The Gold Reaper MT5
Profalgo Limited
4.43 (83)
Experts
PROP FIRM PRÊT !   (   télécharger SETFILE   ) WARNING : Il ne reste que quelques exemplaires au prix actuel ! Prix ​​final : 990$ Obtenez 1 EA gratuitement (pour 2 comptes commerciaux) -> contactez-moi après l'achat Ultimate Combo Deal   ->   click here JOIN PUBLIC GROUP:   Click here Live Signal Bienvenue chez le Faucheur d'Or ! S'appuyant sur le très réussi Goldtrade Pro, cet EA a été conçu pour fonctionner sur plusieurs périodes en même temps et a la possibilité de définir la fréquence d
Quantum Bitcoin EA
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.95 (119)
Experts
Quantum Bitcoin EA   : Il n'y a rien d'impossible, il s'agit simplement de trouver comment le faire ! Entrez dans le futur du trading   Bitcoin   avec   Quantum Bitcoin EA   , le dernier chef-d'œuvre de l'un des meilleurs vendeurs MQL5. Conçu pour les traders qui exigent performance, précision et stabilité, Quantum Bitcoin redéfinit ce qui est possible dans le monde volatil des crypto-monnaies. IMPORTANT !   Après l'achat, veuillez m'envoyer un message privé pour recevoir le manuel d'installa
VolumeHedger
Huseyin Furkan Ozturk
5 (18)
Experts
VolumeHedger EA [Live Signals]   ,  [My Channel]   ,  [Set Files]   ,   [ Blog ] Comptes recommandés : Standard à fort effet de levier, ECN, Raw ; Cent ; Propfirm (FTMO etc.) Le développeur de cet EA a prouvé son professionnalisme grâce à la qualité de ses autres robots. Avec Volume Hedger EA  Grâce à la fonctionnalité de définition de stratégie d’entrée avec un indicateur personnalisé, vous n’aurez plus besoin d’acheter plusieurs EA ! Cet EA est un algorithme de trading avancé combinant strat
AI Gold Sniper MT5
Ho Tuan Thang
5 (6)
Experts
Chaîne de trading Forex EA sur MQL5 : Rejoignez ma chaîne MQL5 pour suivre mes dernières actualités. Ma communauté de plus de 14 000 membres sur MQL5 . Plus que 3 EXEMPLAIRES SUR 10 À 399 $ ! Le prix passera ensuite à 499 $. - REAL SIGNAL Faible risque : https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2302784 IC Markets - Risque élevé : https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2310008 Les instructions d'installation complètes pour le bon fonctionnement d'EA AI Gold Sniper sont mises à jour à l'adresse   commentaire
Scalp Unscalp
Connor Michael Woodson
3.89 (9)
Experts
Scalp Unscalp est un système de scalping bidirectionnel à court terme qui tente d'extraire rapidement un profit grâce à des entrées très précises. Le signal en direct de Scalp Unscalp arrive bientôt ! Le prix actuel sera augmenté. Prix limité à 199 USD Pas de grille, pas de martingale. Chaque trade est exécuté individuellement Stop loss fixe disponible, avec système de trailing stop dynamique virtuel Panneau de trading interactif et réglages précis de la taille des lots Recommandé Graphique : E
SGear
Olesia Kusmenko
5 (3)
Experts
Promotion de fin d'été – Offre limitée ! Un modèle de tarification par paliers s'applique : chaque cinquième achat augmente le prix de 50 $. À chaque nouvel acheteur, le niveau de prix suivant se rapproche, rendant votre entrée plus coûteuse. Sécurisez SGear au prix actuel avant que la prochaine augmentation de prix ne soit déclenchée. Cette vente est limitée, tant en temps qu'en quantité. Après cela, le prix du marché régulier s'appliquera. Cliquez ici -> SGear Signal pour suivre le signal en
Syna
William Brandon Autry
5 (3)
Experts
Présentation de Syna Version 3+ - Le Système de Trading IA Révolutionnaire à Double Fonction J'ai le plaisir de présenter Syna Version 3+, une avancée révolutionnaire dans la technologie de trading alimentée par l'IA. Cette version offre un accès API direct sans précédent aux principaux fournisseurs d'IA, notamment OpenAI, Anthropic, Gemini, X.ai (Grok), Mistral, DeepSeek et l'écosystème étendu de modèles d'OpenRouter. Désormais avec des capacités d'entrée Vision, une gestion automatique des cl
EA New Player
Vitali Vasilenka
5 (9)
Experts
EA New Player — Conseiller en trading nouvelle génération Offre spéciale dès le lancement : 10 premiers exemplaires : 350 $, 20 exemplaires suivants : 500 $. EA New Player est un conseiller en trading unique pour MT5, basé sur 7 stratégies de trading classiques différentes. Ce conseiller a été créé sans intelligence artificielle, uniquement à partir d'outils d'analyse technique éprouvés. Sa principale caractéristique est la transparence de sa logique, la simplicité de ses paramètres et sa polyv
SmartChoise
Gabriel Costin Floricel
4.25 (56)
Experts
SmartChoise EA – Système de Trading Alimenté par Réseau de Neurones pour XAU/USD (Or) sur la Période M1 Le manuel utilisateur est disponible via le lien sur ma page de profil — il contient des explications détaillées sur tous les réglages et options. Sur la chaîne Telegram, vous pouvez également trouver plusieurs comptes utilisant SmartChoise avec différents soldes, niveaux de risque et configurations. C’est un excellent moyen de voir la performance réelle de l’EA auprès de plusieurs courtiers e
VectorPrime EA MT5
Maxim Kurochkin
5 (9)
Experts
VectorPrime — Système algorithmique avec logique vectorielle multicouche VectorPrime est un système de trading autonome conçu pour une exécution structurée dans des conditions de marché multi-unités de temps. Son cœur repose sur le concept d’ analyse vectorielle , où la dynamique des prix est décomposée en impulsions directionnelles et en structures matricielles. Le système n’interprète pas le marché comme une suite de signaux isolés, mais comme un ensemble de vecteurs interconnectés formant une
Burning Grid
Magma Software Solutions UG
4.54 (26)
Experts
Burning Grid EA MT5 – Multi-Pair Grid Power with Adaptive Risk Trade up to 35 forex pairs simultaneously with intelligent strategy selection, flexible risk profiles, and dynamic drawdown control. Manual: https://magma-software.solutions/burning-grid/bgmanual-en.html Latest Setfiles : https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/764010 Community : https://www.mql5.com/en/messages/0151274c579fdb01 Blog Posts:   https://www.mql5.com/en/users/mqlcharmant77/blog My Expert Advisors: https://www.mql5.com/en/us
Ultimate Breakout System
Profalgo Limited
5 (23)
Experts
IMPORTANT   : Ce package ne sera vendu au prix actuel que pour un nombre très limité d'exemplaires.    Le prix va monter à 1499$ très rapidement    +100 stratégies incluses   et plus à venir ! BONUS   : À partir de 999$ ou plus --> choisissez  5     de mes autres EA gratuitement !  TOUS LES FICHIERS CONFIGURÉS GUIDE COMPLET DE CONFIGURATION ET D'OPTIMISATION GUIDE VIDÉO SIGNAUX EN DIRECT EXAMEN (tiers) Bienvenue dans le SYSTÈME D'ÉCLATEMENT ULTIME ! Je suis heureux de vous présenter l'Ultimat
AlphaCore X
Arseny Potyekhin
3.69 (26)
Experts
AlphaCore X AlphaCore X EA est un système de trading de pointe qui surmonte la complexité des marchés financiers grâce à une combinaison d’analyses pilotées par l’IA et d’algorithmes basés sur les données. En intégrant ChatGPT-o1 , le tout dernier GPT-4.5 , des modèles avancés de machine learning et une approche Big Data robuste, AlphaCore X atteint un nouveau niveau de précision, d’adaptabilité et d’efficacité. Cet Expert Advisor impressionne par sa stratégie innovante, son interaction fluide
Stock Indexes EA MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
4.78 (18)
Experts
Stock Indexes EA is a sophisticated   trading robot   meticulously engineered to capitalize on the dynamics of the   US30 . This expert advisor employs advanced algorithms and technical indicators to analyze market trends, identify potential entry and exit points, and execute trades with precision. A news filter   has also been added to the robot, which prevents it from opening a position during   important economic news , minimizing the risk. In robot, you can also specify the days and hours w
Bomber Corporation EA
Ihor Otkydach
4.42 (12)
Experts
Je suis ravi de vous présenter l'Expert Advisor que j'ai développé suite à de nombreuses demandes d'utilisateurs de ma stratégie de trading et de mon indicateur propriétaires, Divergence Bomber. Detailed installation and setup instructions –  link Live Signal: "Bomber M15 Channel" -  link J'ai donc créé l'Expert Advisor "Bomber Corporation" basé sur mon algorithme original pour identifier et trader les divergences MACD. C'est un système de trading automatisé qui : Est conforme aux réglementatio
ENEA mt5
Vitalii Tkachenko
5 (3)
Experts
Prix : 404$ -> 550$ Signal :   ENEA Kılavuz :  Manual ENEA mt5 – Changement de régime + GPT5 avec Modèles de Markov Cachés (HMM) ENEA mt5 est un algorithme de trading entièrement automatisé et de pointe qui combine la puissance de l’intelligence artificielle sous la forme de ChatGPT-5 avec l’analyse statistique précise d’un Modèle de Markov Caché (HMM). Il surveille le marché en temps réel, identifiant même les états de marché complexes et difficiles à détecter (régimes), et ajuste dynamiquem
Swing Master EA
Ihor Otkydach
4.78 (67)
Experts
Voici un EA puissant que je te présente, construit sur mon système de trading manuel — Algo Pumping . J'ai sérieusement boosté cette stratégie, ajouté plein d'améliorations, de filtres et de technologies de pointe, et maintenant je lance ce robot de trading qui : Trade avec l'algorithme avancé Algo Pumping Swing Trading, Pose systématiquement des Stop Loss pour protéger ton capital, Est parfait pour le "Prop Firm Trading" comme pour le "Trading personnel", Ne fait pas de martingale ni de gros gr
Bitcoin Robot MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
4.5 (131)
Experts
The Bitcoin Robot MT5 is engineered to execute Bitcoin trades with unparalleled efficiency and precision . Developed by a team of experienced traders and developers, our Bitcoin Robot employs a sophisticated algorithmic approach (price action, trend as well as two personalized indicators) to analyze market and execute trades swiftly with M5 timeframe , ensuring that you never miss out on lucrative opportunities. No grid, no martingale, no hedging, EA only open one position at the same time. Bit
Bitcoin Robot Grid MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
4.93 (42)
Experts
Bitcoin Robot Grid MT5 is an intelligent trading system designed to automate BTCUSD trading using the grid trading strategy. This method takes advantage of market fluctuations by placing a structured series of buy and sell orders at predefined price levels. The robot continuously monitors market conditions and executes trades according to its preset parameters, allowing for consistent market engagement without the need for manual intervention. Bitcoin Robot Grid is the perfect solution for trad
XG Gold Robot MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
4.2 (86)
Experts
The XG Gold Robot MT5 is specially designed for Gold. We decided to include this EA in our offering after extensive testing . XG Gold Robot and works perfectly with the XAUUSD, GOLD, XAUEUR pairs. XG Gold Robot has been created for all traders who like to Trade in Gold and includes additional a function that displays weekly Gold levels with the minimum and maximum displayed in the panel as well as on the chart, which will help you in manual trading. It’s a strategy based on Price Action, Cycle S
Vortex Gold EA
Stanislav Tomilov
5 (23)
Experts
Vortex - votre investissement dans l'avenir Le conseiller expert Vortex Gold EA a été conçu spécialement pour négocier l'or (XAU/USD) sur la plateforme Metatrader. Construit à l'aide d'indicateurs exclusifs et d'algorithmes secrets de l'auteur, cet EA utilise une stratégie de négociation complète conçue pour capturer les mouvements rentables sur le marché de l'or. Les éléments clés de cette stratégie comprennent des indicateurs classiques tels que l'indicateur CCI et l'indicateur parabolique, q
Plus de l'auteur
Saltwater Silver
Michael Prescott Burney
5 (4)
Experts
Saltwater Silver: Master the Tides of the XAGUSD Market The silver market moves like the ocean; it can be calm and predictable one moment, then volatile and treacherous the next. To navigate it successfully, you need more than just a strategy—you need an expert navigator. Saltwater Silver is a sophisticated expert advisor for the H1 timeframe, meticulously engineered to master the unique rhythm and flow of XAGUSD. Dynamic Profit and Risk Navigation Saltwater Silver is designed to ride the profi
Awesome Sauce EA
Michael Prescott Burney
5 (2)
Experts
Awesome Sauce is an expert advisor (EA) designed for trading EURUSD on the H1 chart, utilizing 20 years of market data and 116 optimized strategies to adapt to various market conditions. It incorporates fixed lot sizing for structured risk management while aiming to maintain account stability and controlled drawdowns. Engineered for compatibility across multiple brokers, the system provides a user-friendly interface and automated trade execution. Awesome Sauce offers traders a structured and sy
UV Gold
Michael Prescott Burney
Experts
UV Gold is an expert advisor (EA) designed for trading XAUUSD on the H1 chart, leveraging 20 years of historical market data to enhance adaptability across various market conditions. Its refined strategy normalization minimizes overfitting, while upgraded algorithms optimize trade execution in response to gold’s unique price action. The system includes advanced risk management, offering both Fixed Lot settings for controlled drawdowns and Dynamic Lot sizing for balanced trade exposure. A trend
Turbulence FX
Michael Prescott Burney
4.4 (15)
Experts
Unleash the Upgraded Power of Turbulence FX: Master GBPUSD H1 – Absolutely FREE! Prepare to revolutionize your approach to the GBPUSD H1 chart! Turbulence FX, your trusted free system for efficient trading management, has undergone a monumental evolution. We've supercharged its core of structured trade execution, disciplined risk control, and intelligent adaptive recovery strategies to deliver an even more formidable trading ally. NEW! Precision Exits Driven by Indicator Levels: Experience a ne
FREE
Entry IQ MT5
Michael Prescott Burney
5 (3)
Indicateurs
The Entry IQ Indicator is a technical analysis tool designed to assist traders in identifying potential entry points for long and short positions. It utilizes dynamic price boxes, equilibrium zones, and trend detection algorithms to analyze market trends and price movements. The indicator adapts to different broker price digit formats, provides customizable arrow signals, and plots real-time trendlines to refine signal accuracy. By assessing price action over a specific lookback period, Entry I
FREE
Prop Farmers PRO
Michael Prescott Burney
1 (1)
Experts
Prop Farmers Pro: Your Automated Co-Pilot for Conquering the EURUSD Market and Prop Firm Challenges Unlock the potential of automated trading with Prop Farmers Pro, an expertly crafted Expert Advisor (EA) meticulously engineered for the EURUSD H1 chart. This is more than just a trading robot; it's a sophisticated, fully automated system designed to navigate the complexities of the world's most traded currency pair with precision, advanced risk management, and a powerful, proprietary trading al
Lorentzian AI
Michael Prescott Burney
5 (2)
Indicateurs
The Lorentzian A.I Indicator System is designed to enhance trading strategies across Crypto, Indices, Forex, and Stocks by utilizing adaptive algorithms and real-time market analysis. It applies Lorentzian Classification to generate buy and sell signals while integrating K-Nearest Neighbors filtration for data normalization and improved signal reliability. Neural network processing incorporates multidimensional signals with time-space calculations to refine trend forecasting. The system continu
FREE
Super Euro FX
Michael Prescott Burney
Experts
Super Euro FX is an Expert Advisor specifically engineered for the EURUSD currency pair on the H1 timeframe. Its core design philosophy revolves around achieving a high win rate while simultaneously integrating advanced risk management protocols to maintain the lowest possible drawdown relative to its performance. The system is powered by a complex engine running 225 distinct trading strategies. This multi-strategy approach allows the Expert Advisor to adapt to various market phases and conditi
Goldilocks PRO MT5
Michael Prescott Burney
3 (3)
Experts
Goldilocks Pro EA: Your XAUUSD Specialist Tired of the unpredictable chaos of trading Gold? Goldilocks Pro is the definitive expert advisor for XAUUSD on the H1 timeframe, designed to navigate volatility and execute with precision. Our system intelligently manages up to 100 positions, adapting to market flow while defending your capital with a powerful suite of risk tools: drawdown mitigation, max spread filters, and daily loss limits. You control the hours, you control the risk, and you trade
Bonkai XT
Michael Prescott Burney
5 (4)
Experts
Bonkai FX: The Art of Mastering USDJPY Trading the USDJPY market requires more than a simple strategy; it demands discipline, focus, and precision. Bonkai FX is an expert advisor for the H1 chart crafted in this spirit—a tool designed not just to trade, but to bring a philosophy of structured mastery to your engagement with the market. Execution with a Master's Precision At the heart of Bonkai FX lies a sophisticated, indicator-based exit mechanism. It acts with the decisiveness of a master swo
Parallax FX
Michael Prescott Burney
5 (1)
Experts
Parallax EA is an expert advisor (EA) designed for trading AUDUSD on the H1 chart, integrating 300 optimized strategies and over 30 technical indicators for structured trade execution. Built on five years of historical data, the system adapts to varying market conditions, identifying optimal entry and exit points while incorporating smart stop-loss and take-profit mechanisms to manage risk effectively. With a user-friendly interface, traders can customize settings or run the EA automatically. R
AUD Nexus
Michael Prescott Burney
Experts
AUD Nexus is an expert advisor (EA) designed for trading AUDUSD on the H1 chart, integrating structured trade execution with advanced risk management. It supports both dynamic and fixed lot sizing methods and internally defined profit targets to manage risk effectively. Configurable for up to 100 open positions, AUD Nexus allows both long and short trades or can be set to a buy or sell-only mode. Built-in account protection features include maximum spread filters, equity safeguards, and daily
Hamunaptra FX
Michael Prescott Burney
Experts
Hamunaptra FX is an expert advisor (EA) designed for trading GBP/USD on the H1 chart, integrating 300 independent strategies that encompass trend following, breakout trading, mean reversion, and volatility-based approaches. By simultaneously identifying multiple trading opportunities without overlap, the system provides structured trade execution and market adaptability. Engineered for an aggressive trading style, Hamunaptra FX capitalizes on significant market movements while incorporating ada
Gold Star FX
Michael Prescott Burney
Experts
Gold Star FX is an expert advisor (EA) designed for trading XAUUSD on the H1 chart, integrating advanced algorithms to identify structured entry and exit points. It balances short-term momentum with strategic trade execution, optimizing input values specifically for XAUUSD to maintain effectiveness across various market conditions. The system features dynamic risk management, including trailing stop mechanisms and adaptable lot sizing, while its trade stacking capability allows multiple positio
Goldex Unlimited
Michael Prescott Burney
3.5 (2)
Experts
DONT RELY ON BACK TESTS! MESSAGE ME AND REQUEST A 5 DAY DEMO VERSION OF THE EA TODAY! Goldex Unlimited is an expert advisor (EA) designed for trading XAUUSD on the H1 timeframe, integrating trend-following strategies, volatility filters, and risk management features. The system incorporates 76 sub-strategies to adapt to various market conditions while maintaining a structured approach to trade execution and equity protection. The EA offers flexible settings, allowing customization of spread lim
Cherry Red FX
Michael Prescott Burney
4 (1)
Experts
Cherry Red FX is an expert advisor (EA) designed for trading USDJPY on the H1 chart, integrating advanced algorithmic strategies and dynamic market analysis. It combines optimized trading signals with structured risk management to enhance trade execution and market adaptability. Engineered for efficiency, Cherry Red FX operates with minimal manual intervention while incorporating data-driven trade execution for stability across varying market conditions. The system is designed to support trader
Eurotoxin
Michael Prescott Burney
Experts
DONT RELY ON BACK TESTS! MESSAGE ME AND REQUEST A 3 DAY DEMO VERSION OF THE EA TODAY! EuroToxin FX is an expert advisor (EA) designed for trading EURUSD on the H1 chart, incorporating structured risk management and an optimized trading strategy. It supports both dynamic and fixed lot sizing and integrates pre-defined take-profit targets for trade management. Capable of handling up to 100 open positions, EuroToxin FX offers flexibility by trading in both directions or using a buy/sell-only mode.
Prop Masters EA
Michael Prescott Burney
4.27 (11)
Experts
Prop Masters FX - The Definitive GBPUSD H1 Trading System Presenting the new, updated version of Prop Masters FX, meticulously re-engineered for superior performance on the GBPUSD H1 chart. This Expert Advisor represents a masterclass in algorithmic trading, built upon a foundation of extensive historical data and sophisticated strategy diversification. The system's core logic has been tested and refined against 20 years of GBPUSD market data , ensuring its strategies are not only robust but ha
Kaiju X EA
Michael Prescott Burney
4 (1)
Experts
Kaiju X EA is an expert advisor (EA) designed for trading USDJPY on the H1 chart, integrating advanced indicators such as Bulls Power, Williams' Percent Range, Moving Average of Oscillator, and Money Flow Index to analyze market movements. Built to adapt to Yen volatility, it incorporates both aggressive trade execution and structured risk management. The EA offers flexibility through the Risk Percentage Method and a fixed lot option, catering to different trading styles. With controlled drawdo
The Prop Hunt EA
Michael Prescott Burney
5 (1)
Experts
Prop Hunt FX is an expert advisor (EA) designed for trading NZDUSD on the H1 chart, integrating over 200 distinct trading strategies for structured market engagement. It applies a 1:2 risk-reward ratio and incorporates advanced risk management techniques to maintain capital security while adapting to market conditions. Engineered for consistency, Prop Hunt FX is built to navigate NZDUSD trends with a systematic approach. The EA offers automated execution and trade management tools, providing tr
Poltergeist EA
Michael Prescott Burney
5 (2)
Experts
Poltergeist FX is an expert advisor (EA) designed for GBPUSD on the H1 chart, integrating both dynamic and fixed lot sizing alongside advanced risk management tools. It employs ATR-based stop-loss, break-even protection, trailing stops, and profit-locking mechanisms to optimize trade execution while managing risk effectively. The EA supports up to 100 open positions and includes account safeguards such as maximum spread filters, equity protection, and daily loss limits. It operates most efficie
Worlds FX
Michael Prescott Burney
5 (2)
Experts
Worlds FX is an expert advisor (EA) designed for trading EURUSD, engineered for seamless execution across multiple broker environments. Validated on platforms such as BlackBull, EightCap, Darwin X, FTMO, DukasCopy, and MetaQuotes Demo, it utilizes adaptive algorithms, automated position sizing, and real-time trade adjustments to refine entries and exits through multi-timeframe analysis and price-action filtering. The system integrates self-optimizing logic that continuously adjusts parameters b
Dragons Breathe FX
Michael Prescott Burney
Experts
Dragon’s Breathe FX is an expert advisor (EA) designed for trading USDJPY on the H1 chart, utilizing advanced algorithms and market analysis to identify precise entry points and capture momentum effectively. Tailored to the unique price action, liquidity, and volatility of the USDJPY market, the system employs aggressive trend-following strategies while maintaining adaptability to different trading styles. Equipped with dynamic risk management tools, Dragon’s Breathe FX offers drawdown protecti
Knox FX
Michael Prescott Burney
3 (2)
Experts
Knox FX Update is an expert advisor (EA) designed for trading XAUUSD on the H1 chart, integrating 158 adaptive strategies to align with evolving market conditions. It features smart indicator-based exits to manage trades efficiently, aiming to close positions before stop-loss thresholds are reached. The system incorporates dynamic trade stacking, allowing position sizes to adjust based on high-confidence signals. Optimized for structured trade execution, Knox FX provides traders with advanced s
One Sauce FX
Michael Prescott Burney
5 (1)
Experts
DONT RELY ON BACK TESTS! MESSAGE ME AND REQUEST A 5 DAY DEMO VERSION OF THE EA TODAY! One Sauce FX is an expert advisor (EA) designed for trading EURUSD on the H1 chart, incorporating a range of structured strategies to identify trading opportunities while maintaining disciplined risk management. The system applies a robust indicator-based exit method and a 10 pip take profit supported by features such as multiple risk methods, directional trade inputs, and time-based exits. Built for consisten
Detroit Smash FX
Michael Prescott Burney
Experts
DONT RELY ON BACK TESTS! MESSAGE ME AND REQUEST A 5 DAY DEMO VERSION OF THE EA TODAY! Detroit Smash FX is an expert advisor (EA) designed for trading USDCAD on the H1 chart, integrating precision trade execution with structured risk management. It supports both dynamic and fixed lot sizing, allowing traders to customize exposure based on account size and risk preference and defined take-profit to manage gains and control losses effectively. Capable of handling up to 100 open positions, Detroit
New Order FX
Michael Prescott Burney
Experts
New Order FX is an expert advisor (EA) designed for trading GBPUSD on the H1 chart, integrating structured risk management and trade execution. It supports both dynamic and fixed lot sizing, allowing traders to customize risk exposure through dollar-based or fixed calculations. The system incorporates a trailing stop mechanism with step pips, trailing profit pips, take profit pips, and break-even pips to secure gains while managing risk efficiently. Configured to handle up to 100 open positions
Vulcan FX
Michael Prescott Burney
3 (2)
Experts
Vulcan FX is an expert advisor (EA) designed for trading EURUSD on the H1 timeframe, integrating dynamic trade execution with structured risk management. It supports both dynamic and fixed lot sizing, featuring a trailing stop mechanism with configurable step pips, trailing profit pips, take profit pips, and break-even pips to manage risk and secure gains. The EA can manage up to 100 open positions, allowing traders to execute trades in both directions or restrict activity to sell-only mode. Bu
Mary Pippins FX
Michael Prescott Burney
Experts
Introducing Mary Pippins FX: Your Practically Perfect Partner for Navigating GBPUSD! DONT RELY ON BACK TESTS! MESSAGE ME AND REQUEST A 3 DAY DEMO VERSION OF THE EA TODAY! Tired of the unpredictable gusts and downpours in the GBPUSD market? Wish you had a helping hand to manage the "chimney sweeps" of volatility, especially on the H1 chart? Mary Pippins FX is here to bring a spoonful of order and sophistication to your trading approach! This isn't just another Expert Advisor; it's your meticulou
Gold Shines FX
Michael Prescott Burney
3 (3)
Experts
Gold Shines FX is an expert advisor (EA) designed for trading XAUUSD on the H1 chart, integrating AI-driven market analysis with structured risk management. It incorporates dynamic lot sizing, intelligent trade exits, protective stop-losses, trailing stops, and equity management features to maintain controlled drawdowns and optimize trade execution. The EA is built to adapt to volatile gold market conditions, executing trades with a structured approach. By combining automated trade execution wi
Filtrer:
Aucun avis
Répondre à l'avis