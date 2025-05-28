Nova RSW Trader is a contrarian-style Expert Advisor designed around the Reverse Sweep concept — identifying overextended market moves and targeting structured reversals with precision. Instead of following the herd, Nova RSW Trader waits for exhaustion, imbalance, and specific technical triggers before entering trades that seek to fade extremes and capitalize on mean reversion.

This EA is built for traders who understand that price doesn’t move in straight lines forever. With strict conditions for entry and dynamic risk management, Nova RSW Trader avoids reckless counter-trading in favor of intelligent reversal setups backed by real structure.

Take advantage of the introductory launch pricing.

Only a limited number of licenses will be released before the price increases to $350.

Get in early and put reversal power on your side.

Why traders choose Nova RSW Trader:

Reversal Intelligence

Targets areas where price shows exhaustion or divergence — entering with purpose, not prediction.

Adaptive Entry Filters

Multiple confirmation layers ensure each trade aligns with momentum fade and structural shift.

Risk-First Mentality

All trades include a clear stop loss and optional trailing — no chasing, no recovery models, no grid logic.

Lightweight & Effective

Built for performance and stability — efficient across volatile pairs, majors, and synthetic indices.

Strategic, Not Speculative

Nova RSW Trader doesn’t fight trends blindly. It engages reversals with timing, logic, and context.

A free demo version is available in the Strategy Tester.

Nova RSW Trader gives you a disciplined approach to capturing price reversals — engineered for smart entries and strong exits.

Try the demo now and lock in the launch price while it lasts.



