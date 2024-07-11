Gold Shines FX
- Version: 999.997
- Mise à jour: 27 août 2025
- Activations: 20
Gold Shines FX is an expert advisor (EA) designed for trading XAUUSD on the H1 chart, integrating AI-driven market analysis with structured risk management. It incorporates dynamic lot sizing, intelligent trade exits, protective stop-losses, trailing stops, and equity management features to maintain controlled drawdowns and optimize trade execution.
The EA is built to adapt to volatile gold market conditions, executing trades with a structured approach. By combining automated trade execution with risk control mechanisms, Gold Shines FX provides traders with a systematic and adaptive strategy for engaging in XAUUSD trading.
Good developer .. Good EA .. Recommended