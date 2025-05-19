Detroit Smash FX

DONT RELY ON BACK TESTS!

MESSAGE ME AND REQUEST A 5 DAY DEMO VERSION OF THE EA TODAY!

Detroit Smash FX is an expert advisor (EA) designed for trading USDCAD on the H1 chart, integrating precision trade execution with structured risk management. It supports both dynamic and fixed lot sizing, allowing traders to customize exposure based on account size and risk preference and defined take-profit to manage gains and control losses effectively.

Capable of handling up to 100 open positions, Detroit Smash FX can execute buy and sell trades or be restricted to a single direction based on market conditions. Account protection measures include a maximum spread filter, minimum equity safeguards, a daily loss cap, and time-based exits. The system also incorporates a  predefined daily trade window for optimized market participation.

Optimized for peak market volatility between 15:00 and 23:00 UTC, the EA provides structured trade execution and capital management. Its steady equity curve and disciplined approach make Detroit Smash FX a reliable automated trading solution for USDCAD market engagement.

RECOMMENDED INPUTS:

Max Spread: 0 (uses EA's Judgement)

max open positions: 0 (uses EA's Judgement)

lot type: DYNAMIC_LOT_DOLLARS

input to choose dollar amount per .01 lot size: 1000


