EuroToxin FX is an expert advisor (EA) designed for trading EURUSD on the H1 chart, incorporating structured risk management and an optimized trading strategy. It supports both dynamic and fixed lot sizing and integrates pre-defined take-profit targets for trade management.

Capable of handling up to 100 open positions, EuroToxin FX offers flexibility by trading in both directions or using a buy/sell-only mode. It includes account protection features such as a maximum spread filter, equity safeguards, and daily loss limits. The system employs algorithmic time-based exits and automated profit-locking mechanisms ensuring trades occur within structured market hours. it contains over 19 years of EURUSD chart data which helps maintain adaptability to evolving market conditions.

Optimized for peak sessions, EuroToxin FX provides structured trade execution and automated risk control, offering traders a systematic approach to EURUSD trading.

RECOMMENDED INPUTS: Max Spread: 0 max open positions: 1 lot type: DYNAMIC_LOT_DOLLARS input to choose dollar amount per .01 lot size: 1000





