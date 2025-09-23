Prime Trader

PrimeTrader EA – Advanced Trading Expert Advisor

PrimeTrader EA is a professional Expert Advisor that combines multiple powerful indicators to generate precise entry and exit signals.
It is designed to adapt to different market conditions, with advanced trade management features and a built-in info panel to keep you updated on your account status in real time.

* Introductory Offer: the current price is only 79 USD 
After the first 10 purchases, the price will increase to 139 USD, and gradually up to 199 USD with upcoming versions.

- Get it now at the discounted price and be among the early adopters.
- All future updates are free for life.

 Key Features:

  • Hybrid Strategy based on:

    • Moving Average (SMA) to identify market direction.

    • Accelerator Oscillator (AC) to confirm momentum.

    • Bollinger Bands for exit signals and risk control.

  • Professional Info Panel displaying:

    • Balance, Margin, Equity, Open Profit, Daily Profit, Account Number, Magic Number.

  • Smart Trade Management:

    • Automatic Stop Loss (SL) and Take Profit (TP).

    • Retry system for order execution to avoid missed trades.

    • Auto-close positions at session end or Friday close.

  • Flexible Settings suitable for all traders (indicators can be adjusted).

  • Very lightweight and runs smoothly without consuming high resources.

 Settings:

  • Lot size .

  • Stop Loss and Take Profit (fully adjustable).

  • Indicator settings (MA, AC, Bollinger Bands).

  • Panel appearance customization (text and background colors).

 Recommended Pairs & Timeframes:

  • Works on XAUUSD.

  • Recommended timeframes: M15.

  • Min Deposit : 300$.

 Important Notes:

  • Best results with brokers offering fast execution and low spreads.

  • No restrictions on account types (Standard, ECN, Cent).

PrimeTrader EA is designed to combine simplicity with professionalism, giving you a powerful tool for disciplined and automated trading.
Start using it today and let the EA manage your trades intelligently!



Filtrer:
Aucun avis
Répondre à l'avis