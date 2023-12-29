Poltergeist EA

Poltergeist FX is an expert advisor (EA) designed for GBPUSD on the H1 chart, integrating both dynamic and fixed lot sizing alongside advanced risk management tools. It employs ATR-based stop-loss, break-even protection, trailing stops, and profit-locking mechanisms to optimize trade execution while managing risk effectively.

The EA supports up to 100 open positions and includes account safeguards such as maximum spread filters, equity protection, and daily loss limits. It operates most efficiently between 15:00 and 23:00 UTC, aligning with key market movements.

Poltergeist FX is structured to provide smooth trade execution and adaptive market engagement, offering traders a systematic approach to GBPUSD trading with built-in risk controls and automated trade management.



