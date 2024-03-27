Knox FX
Michael Prescott Burney
Knox FX Update is an expert advisor (EA) designed for trading XAUUSD on the H1 chart, integrating 158 adaptive strategies to align with evolving market conditions. It features smart indicator-based exits to manage trades efficiently, aiming to close positions before stop-loss thresholds are reached.
The system incorporates dynamic trade stacking, allowing position sizes to adjust based on high-confidence signals. Optimized for structured trade execution, Knox FX provides traders with advanced strategy integration and enhanced trade management tools for navigating the XAUUSD market.
I'll leave a first review a few days after using it. He opened 12 positions with 11 take profits. For now I can only compliment the developer. I will update my rating every few months.