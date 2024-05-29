DONT RELY ON BACK TESTS!

One Sauce FX is an expert advisor (EA) designed for trading EURUSD on the H1 chart, incorporating a range of structured strategies to identify trading opportunities while maintaining disciplined risk management. The system applies a robust indicator-based exit method and a 10 pip take profit supported by features such as multiple risk methods, directional trade inputs, and time-based exits.

Built for consistency and adaptability, One Sauce FX offers a structured approach to EURUSD trading, providing traders with automated trade execution and risk control tools to navigate market conditions effectively.

RECOMMENDED INPUTS:

Max Spread: 0 (uses EA's Judgement)

max open positions: 0 (uses EA's Judgement)

lot type: DYNAMIC_LOT_DOLLARS

input to choose dollar amount per .01 lot size: 1000



