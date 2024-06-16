Vulcan FX is an expert advisor (EA) designed for trading EURUSD on the H1 timeframe, integrating dynamic trade execution with structured risk management. It supports both dynamic and fixed lot sizing, featuring a trailing stop mechanism with configurable step pips, trailing profit pips, take profit pips, and break-even pips to manage risk and secure gains.

The EA can manage up to 100 open positions, allowing traders to execute trades in both directions or restrict activity to sell-only mode. Built-in safeguards include maximum spread filters, minimum equity protection, and daily loss limits for capital preservation. Optimized for peak trading hours between 15:00 and 23:00 UTC, Vulcan FX is designed for steady, structured trade execution and risk-controlled market engagement.



