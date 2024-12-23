Goldilocks PRO MT5

3

Goldilocks Pro EA: Your XAUUSD Specialist

Tired of the unpredictable chaos of trading Gold? Goldilocks Pro is the definitive expert advisor for XAUUSD on the H1 timeframe, designed to navigate volatility and execute with precision.

Our system intelligently manages up to 100 positions, adapting to market flow while defending your capital with a powerful suite of risk tools: drawdown mitigation, max spread filters, and daily loss limits.

You control the hours, you control the risk, and you trade with the confidence of a strategy proven by 99% quality backtesting across a large number of reputable brokers to validate consistency. Finally, a professional approach to Gold that's not too aggressive, not too passive—it's just right.

RECOMMENDED INPUTS:

Max Spread: 0 (uses EA's Judgement)

max open positions: 1 (uses EA's Judgement)

lot type: DYNAMIC_LOT_DOLLARS

input to choose dollar amount per .01 lot size: 1000


Avis 3
xunmiea
186
xunmiea 2025.07.02 12:10 
 

is ok！

Les acheteurs de ce produit ont également acheté
Filtrer:
xunmiea
186
xunmiea 2025.07.02 12:10 
 

is ok！

Michael Prescott Burney
53704
Réponse du développeur Michael Prescott Burney 2025.07.02 19:13
xunmiea this is the second review i have seen like this from you. its not understandable? i have a multitude of others having great success. please lets solve your reasoning for the system getting such a bad review from you. lets fix this issue friend. PLEASE. i am having great results on my darwin currently up 5% so please contact me with explanation i have you at the top of my list! Thanks
enzoagcaoili
89
enzoagcaoili 2025.06.24 10:37 
 

Hi Michael, I purchased the Goldilocks PRO MT5 Ver. 999.997 today for my funded account. I believe I installed it correctly; the hat indicator is blue. However, after waiting for more than 8 hours, no trades have been executed yet. I don't know if there's something wrong with my setup or if there simply hasn't been an activated trade setup yet. Your assistance would be appreciated.

Michael Prescott Burney
53704
Réponse du développeur Michael Prescott Burney 2025.06.24 21:28
Goldilocks Pro is a very conservative system. it looks to only enter trades with a very high win probability. it is normal for the system to not place a trade in an 8-hour period. The system will at times go days without placing an order when markets aren't in favor of the EA's trading approach. That is normal for any EA that follows a specific trading strategy i will send you a set file to help maximize market exposure a bit more but overall, the system looks to place smart high probability entries and will refrain from entry if signal requirements aren't met. When the system is given time to operate you will begin to see trades placed. i have no doubt it can pass your funding challenge, but you have to have patience and let it find good entries. :)
Andres Felipe Carvajal Rodriguez
4140
Andres Felipe Carvajal Rodriguez 2025.02.10 13:35 
 

Hello, good morning. I just bought this bot and I am very satisfied with its performance. I would like to take advantage of the promotion for the second free bot, but I would like to know if it is possible to wait a little before choosing it, as I haven’t yet decided which one to select within the same price range. I have reviewed your bots, and I am currently interested in SUPER GBP, which is of higher value, but at the moment I do not have the necessary funds. I would appreciate your guidance on this matter.

actualizacion!! 2025-abril 9

I’ve noticed that with the update, the bot’s strategy changed quite a bit, and honestly, it no longer fits my style for keeping a bot running. Could you please send me the first version of this bot, without the update?

I’m not entirely comfortable with the new logic; although the tests show it achieves higher profits, it also takes on more risk. Personally, I prefer the first version, which was very well balanced. I would really appreciate it if you could help me get back that initial version of the bot.

Thank you very much in advance!

2025-04-23

The new version is much more balanced than the previous one. I'll put it to the test. Thanks for improving it.

2025-05-19

The bot update was not functional, and honestly, I no longer like it. I'm not sure how the first version would perform nowadays, but I used to really like its strategy. Now, this new version doesn't convince me. I'll wait for future fixes before sharing my opinion again; for now, I've deactivated it on my VPS.

2025-06-10

My trading strategy is conservative, prioritizing patience to identify the optimal entry point for favorable results. Although the bot currently operates infrequently, it aligns with my style. If it maintains this slow but steady pace, I plan to gradually increase the lot size.

2025/07/11

The bot tries to be very conservative, making few trades with the goal of earning less than $1 per operation. Sometimes these trades go straight to take profit, but others involve a risk of up to -$30 with a 0.01 lot size. However, the last trade that closed today ended with a -$49.32 loss, all in an attempt to gain less than $1. This shows that even though the bot aims to be cautious, a single trade can wipe out the profits from multiple successful ones—and even result in a loss greater than the total gains.

Michael Prescott Burney
53704
Réponse du développeur Michael Prescott Burney 2025.04.19 07:29
Thank you for your feedback, Andres! I understand your preference for the first version of the bot, and I appreciate you sharing your thoughts. I will send you the initial version without the update, as requested. Regarding the promotion, feel free to take your time to decide on the second bot. I’ll be here whenever you're ready to make your choice. Let me know if you need anything else, and thanks again for your continued support!
