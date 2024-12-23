Goldilocks PRO MT5

Goldilocks Pro EA: Your XAUUSD Specialist

Tired of the unpredictable chaos of trading Gold? Goldilocks Pro is the definitive expert advisor for XAUUSD on the H1 timeframe, designed to navigate volatility and execute with precision.

Our system intelligently manages up to 100 positions, adapting to market flow while defending your capital with a powerful suite of risk tools: drawdown mitigation, max spread filters, and daily loss limits.

You control the hours, you control the risk, and you trade with the confidence of a strategy proven by 99% quality backtesting across a large number of reputable brokers to validate consistency. Finally, a professional approach to Gold that's not too aggressive, not too passive—it's just right.

RECOMMENDED INPUTS:

Max Spread: 0 (uses EA's Judgement)

max open positions: 1 (uses EA's Judgement)

lot type: DYNAMIC_LOT_DOLLARS

input to choose dollar amount per .01 lot size: 1000



