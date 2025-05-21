



AUD Nexus is an expert advisor (EA) designed for trading AUDUSD on the H1 chart, integrating structured trade execution with advanced risk management. It supports both dynamic and fixed lot sizing methods and internally defined profit targets to manage risk effectively.

Configurable for up to 100 open positions, AUD Nexus allows both long and short trades or can be set to a buy or sell-only mode. Built-in account protection features include maximum spread filters, equity safeguards, and daily loss limits. The system operates within structured trading hours, ensuring controlled market engagement.

Optimized for high-liquidity sessions, AUD Nexus provides automated trade execution with structured risk control, offering traders a systematic approach to AUDUSD trading on the H1 timeframe.

RECOMMENDED INPUTS:

Max Spread: 0 (uses EA's Judgement)

max open positions: 1

Max open lots: 0 (uses EA's Judgement)

lot type: DYNAMIC_LOT_DOLLARS

input to choose dollar amount per .01 lot size: 1000



