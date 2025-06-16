Three Drives Harmonic Pattern Indicator MT5

Three Drives Harmonic Pattern Indicator MetaTrader 5

The Three Drives Harmonic Pattern Indicator is a highly effective tool for technical analysis, closely resembling the ABCD pattern. Classified under classic chart patterns, it is widely used to identify Potential Reversal Zones (PRZ) on the MetaTrader 5 platform.

This pattern is visible in both bullish and bearish market conditions:

• In a bullish trend, three consecutive downward price movements indicate a potential reversal to the upside.

• In a bearish trend, three successive upward price movements suggest a possible reversal to the downside.

Indicator Specifications Table

The table below includes detailed information about the Three Drives Harmonic Pattern Indicator:

Category Harmonic Patterns – Support & Resistance – Classic Chart Patterns Platform MetaTrader 5 Skill Level Intermediate Indicator Type Continuation – Reversal Timeframe Multi-timeframe Trading Style Intraday trading Markets Cryptocurrency – Forex – Stocks

Overview of the Indicator

The Three Drives Harmonic Pattern uses Fibonacci ratios to analyze price movements. Corrections typically retrace 61.8% or 78.6% of the previous move, while the following moves extend by 127.2% or 161.8% of the preceding correction.

Once all three price drives and two corrective moves are completed, the end of the third drive marks a strong reversal point—giving traders a reliable entry or exit signal based on market direction.

Bullish Trend Analysis

On the GBP/USD chart, the price first declines, then corrects upward to Point A, which aligns with the 61.8% Fibonacci retracement of the initial drop. This resistance zone causes a further price decline. After reaching Point B, the price extends upward to the 127.2% Fibonacci extension level, identifying the PRZ (Potential Reversal Zone).

This point often acts as the beginning of a bullish reversal.

Bearish Trend Analysis

In the USD/JPY pair, the price initially moves upward, followed by a correction down to the 61.8% Fibonacci retracement level at Point A. The price then rises again to Point B before sharply falling to the 127.2% extension level. This creates a PRZ, signaling the start of a bearish trend and offering traders an opportunity to place sell trades.

Indicator Settings

Here are the customizable settings for the indicator:

• Minimum Length of Wave (candle): Sets the minimum number of candles needed to form a wave

• Num of Previous Candle: Defines how many past candles are analyzed

• Show Lines: Toggles the display of chart lines

• BreakPivot: Activates pivot break analysis display

• Original Pivot to Broken Pivot (Pipet): Sets the distance between original and broken pivots

• Shift: Adjusts the chart position of the lines

• BullishPattern: Enables the display of bullish patterns

• BearishPattern: Enables the display of bearish patterns

• Style Of Line: Defines the line type

• Width Of Line: Adjusts the thickness of the lines

• Custom Color Lines (Bearish Harmonic): Sets custom color for bearish patterns

• Custom Color Lines (Bullish Harmonic): Sets custom color for bullish patterns

• Custom Color Of Text: Personalizes the text color on the chart

Conclusion

Built upon Fibonacci ratios, the Three Drives Harmonic Pattern Indicator effectively analyzes price movements. Corrections retrace to the 61.8% or 78.6% levels, while subsequent extensions often reach 127.2% or 161.8%. After completing the three price drives and two corrections, the PRZ is identified as a key zone for market reversals.

This indicator is valuable for traders in both bullish and bearish conditions.