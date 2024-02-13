Capital Trend

indicator named "MTRADER" designed to be used with the MetaTrader 4 trading platform. It appears to be a technical analysis tool for forex or stock market trading. Here's a breakdown of its key components and functionalities:

  1. Indicator Properties and Inputs:

    • The code begins by setting up basic properties of the indicator, such as its name, version, and drawing styles.
    • It defines two indicator buffers with blue and red colors, likely used for graphical representation on charts.
    • Input parameters ( inp_zone_period , inp_amplitude_period , inp_amplitude_coefficient ) are defined, allowing users to customize the indicator's behavior.

  2. Initialization ( OnInit ) Function:

    • This function initializes the indicator by setting up drawing styles for its components (arrows and lines).
    • Indicator buffers ( ext_arrow_up , ext_arrow_dn , etc.) are allocated here. These buffers store calculated values for drawing on charts.
    • The indicator short name is set to "MTRADER".

  3. Main Calculation ( OnCalculate ) Function:

    • This is where the core logic of the indicator is implemented.
    • The function iterates over available price data ( open , high , low , close ) and performs calculations based on the input parameters.
    • It calculates minimum and maximum values for certain periods, adjusted by the Average True Range (ATR) and a coefficient. This might be used for identifying potential support and resistance levels.
    • The ext_trend buffer seems to track the trend direction (up or down).
    • The indicator sets up zones ( ext_zone_up , ext_zone_dn ) and arrows ( ext_arrow_up , ext_arrow_dn ) on the chart to signal bullish or bearish trends.

  4. Trend Detection and Signal Generation:

    • The script detects trend changes based on closing prices relative to calculated min/max levels.
    • When a trend change is detected, it places arrows on the chart as potential buy or sell signals.

  5. Visual Representation:

    • The indicator likely draws two lines (zones) and arrows on the chart.
    • Upward trends are probably represented by a blue line (up zone) and an up arrow, while downward trends by a red line (down zone) and a down arrow.

  6. Usage:

    • Traders would use this indicator to identify potential entry and exit points based on trend reversals and strength, as indicated by the lines and arrows on the chart.

  1. คุณสมบัติและอินพุตของตัวบ่งชี้:

    • โค้ดเริ่มต้นด้วยการตั้งค่าคุณสมบัติพื้นฐานของตัวบ่งชี้ เช่น ชื่อ, เวอร์ชัน, และสไตล์การวาด
    • กำหนดสองตัวบัฟเฟอร์ตัวบ่งชี้ที่มีสีน้ำเงินและแดง ซึ่งน่าจะใช้สำหรับการแสดงผลทางกราฟิกบนแผนภูมิ
    • มีการกำหนดพารามิเตอร์อินพุต ( inp_zone_period , inp_amplitude_period , inp_amplitude_coefficient ) เพื่อให้ผู้ใช้สามารถปรับแต่งพฤติกรรมของตัวบ่งชี้ได้

  2. ฟังก์ชันเริ่มต้น ( OnInit ):

    • ฟังก์ชันนี้เริ่มต้นตัวบ่งชี้โดยการตั้งค่าสไตล์การวาดสำหรับส่วนประกอบของมัน (ลูกศรและเส้น)
    • ตัวบัฟเฟอร์ตัวบ่งชี้ ( ext_arrow_up , ext_arrow_dn ฯลฯ) ถูกจัดสรรที่นี่ ตัวบัฟเฟอร์เหล่านี้เก็บค่าที่คำนวณไว้เพื่อวาดบนแผนภูมิ
    • ชื่อสั้นของตัวบ่งชี้ถูกตั้งเป็น "MTRADER"

  3. ฟังก์ชันคำนวณหลัก ( OnCalculate ):

    • ที่นี่คือที่ซึ่งตรรกะหลักของตัวบ่งชี้ถูกนำมาใช้
    • ฟังก์ชันวนซ้ำผ่านข้อมูลราคาที่มีอยู่ ( open , high , low , close ) และทำการคำนวณตามพารามิเตอร์อินพุต
    • มีการคำนวณค่าต่ำสุดและสูงสุดสำหรับช่วงเวลาที่กำหนด ปรับโดย Average True Range (ATR) และสัมประสิทธิ์ ซึ่งอาจใช้ในการระบุระดับการสนับสนุนและการต้านทานที่เป็นไปได้
    • ตัวบัฟเฟอร์ ext_trend ดูเหมือนจะติดตามทิศทางของเทรนด์ (ขึ้นหรือลง)
    • ตัวบ่งชี้ตั้งค่าโซน ( ext_zone_up , ext_zone_dn ) และลูกศร ( ext_arrow_up , ext_arrow_dn ) บนแผนภูมิเพื่อส่งสัญญาณเทรนด์กระทิงหรือหมี

  4. การตรวจจับเทรนด์และการสร้างสัญญาณ:

    • สคริปต์ตรวจจับการเปลี่ยนแปลงของเทรนด์ตามราคาปิดเทียบกับระดับต่ำสุด/สูงสุดที่คำนวณได้
    • เมื่อตรวจพบการเปลี่ยนแปลงเทรนด์ มันจะวางลูกศรบนแผนภูมิเป็นสัญญาณซื้อหรือขายที่เป็นไปได้

  5. การแสดงผลทางภาพ:

    • ตัวบ่งชี้น่าจะวาดสองเส้น (โซน) และลูกศรบนแผนภูมิ
    • เทรนด์ที่เพิ่มขึ้นน่าจะถูกแสดงด้วยเส้นสีน้ำเงิน (โซนขึ้น) และลูกศรขึ้น ในขณะที่เทรนด์ที่ลดลงด้วยเส้นสีแดง (โซนลง) และลูกศรลง

  6. การใช้งาน:

    • นักซื้อขายจะใช้ตัวบ่งชี้นี้เพื่อระบุจุดเข้าและออกที่เป็นไปได้ตามการกลับตัวของเทรนด์และความแข็งแกร่ง ตามที่บ่งชี้โดยเส้นและลูกศรบนแผนภูมิ


