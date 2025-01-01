DocumentazioneSezioni
SelectByIndex

Seleziona un ordine in base all'indice.

bool  SelectByIndex(
   int  index   // indice ordine
   )

Parametri

index

[in]  Indice dell'ordine.

Valore di ritorno

true – successo, false – impossibile selezionare l'ordine.