MQL5 リファレンス標準ライブラリトレードクラスCOrderInfoSelectByIndex
- Ticket
- TimeSetup
- TimeSetupMsc
- OrderType
- TypeDescription
- State
- StateDescription
- TimeExpiration
- TimeDone
- TimeDoneMsc
- TypeFilling
- TypeFillingDescription
- TypeTime
- TypeTimeDescription
- Magic
- PositionId
- VolumeInitial
- VolumeCurrent
- PriceOpen
- StopLoss
- TakeProfit
- PriceCurrent
- PriceStopLimit
- Symbol
- Comment
- InfoInteger
- InfoDouble
- InfoString
- StoreState
- CheckState
- Select
- SelectByIndex
SelectByIndex
인덱스별 주문 선택하기.
bool SelectByIndex(
매개변수
인덱스
[in] 주문 인덱스.
값 반환
성공하면 true, 순서를 선택하지 못하면 false.