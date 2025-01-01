문서화섹션
SelectByIndex

인덱스별 주문 선택하기.

bool  SelectByIndex(
   int  index   // 주문 인덱스
  \)

매개변수

인덱스

[in]  주문 인덱스.

값 반환

성공하면 true, 순서를 선택하지 못하면 false.