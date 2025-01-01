ДокументацияРазделы
Справочник MQL5Стандартная библиотекаТорговые классыCOrderInfoSelectByIndex 

SelectByIndex

Выбирает ордер по индексу для дальнейшей работы.

bool  SelectByIndex(
   int  index      // индекс ордера
   )

Параметры

index

[in]  Индекс ордера.

Возвращаемое значение

Возвращает true в случае успеха, или false, если ордер не выбран.