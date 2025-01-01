DokümantasyonBölümler
MQL5 ReferansıStandart KütüphaneAlım-satım sınıflarıCOrderInfo 

SelectByIndex

Özelliklerine erişebilmek için indis kullanarak bir emir seçer.

bool  SelectByIndex(
   int  index   // emir indisi
   )

Dönüş değeri

Başarılı ise 'true', emir seçilemezse 'false'.