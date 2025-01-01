DocumentationSections
Référence MQL5Bibliothèque StandardGraphiques ScientifiquesCCurveStepsDimension 

StepsDimension (méthode Get)

Retourne la valeur indiquant la dimension utilisée dans le rendu de type étape.

int  StepsDimension()

Valeur de Retour

Dimension utilisée dans le rendu de type étape.

StepsDimension (méthode Set)

Définit la valeur indiquant la dimension utilisée dans le rendu de type étape.

void  StepsDimension(
   const int  dimension      // dimension 
   )

Paramètres

dimension

[in]  Dimension (0 ou 1).

Note

0 – x (la ligne horizontale est suivie par la ligne verticale).

1 – y (la ligne verticale est suivie par la ligne horizontale).