- Type
- Name
- Color
- XMax
- XMin
- YMax
- YMin
- Size
- PointsSize
- PointsFill
- PointsColor
- GetX
- GetY
- LinesStyle
- LinesIsSmooth
- LinesSmoothTension
- LinesSmoothStep
- LinesWidth
- LinesEndStyle
- HistogramWidth
- CustomPlotCBData
- CustomPlotFunction
- PointsType
- StepsDimension
- TrendLineCoefficients
- TrendLineColor
- TrendLineVisible
- Update
- Visible
StepsDimension (méthode Get)
Retourne la valeur indiquant la dimension utilisée dans le rendu de type étape.
|
int StepsDimension()
Valeur de Retour
Dimension utilisée dans le rendu de type étape.
StepsDimension (méthode Set)
Définit la valeur indiquant la dimension utilisée dans le rendu de type étape.
|
void StepsDimension(
Paramètres
dimension
[in] Dimension (0 ou 1).
Note
0 – x (la ligne horizontale est suivie par la ligne verticale).
1 – y (la ligne verticale est suivie par la ligne horizontale).