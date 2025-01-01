문서화섹션
StepsDimension (Get method)

단계 유형 곡선 렌더링에 사용되는 치수를 나타내는 값을 가져오기.

int  StepsDimension()

값 반환

단계 유형 곡선 렌더링에 사용되는 치수.

StepsDimension (Set method)

단계 유형 곡선 렌더링에 사용되는 치수를 나타내는 값을 설정.

void  StepsDimension(
   const int  dimension      // 치수 
  \)

매개변수

치수

[in]  치수 (0 또는 1).

참고

0 — x (수직선 다음에 따라오는 수평선).

1 — y (수평선 다음에 따라오는 수직선).