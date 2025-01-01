MQL5 リファレンス標準ライブラリ科学的チャートCCurveStepsDimension
- Type
- Name
- Color
- XMax
- XMin
- YMax
- YMin
- Size
- PointsSize
- PointsFill
- PointsColor
- GetX
- GetY
- LinesStyle
- LinesIsSmooth
- LinesSmoothTension
- LinesSmoothStep
- LinesEndStyle
- LinesWidth
- HistogramWidth
- CustomPlotCBData
- CustomPlotFunction
- PointsType
- StepsDimension
- TrendLineCoefficients
- TrendLineColor
- TrendLineVisible
- Update
- Visible
StepsDimension (Get method)
단계 유형 곡선 렌더링에 사용되는 치수를 나타내는 값을 가져오기.
int StepsDimension()
값 반환
단계 유형 곡선 렌더링에 사용되는 치수.
StepsDimension (Set method)
단계 유형 곡선 렌더링에 사용되는 치수를 나타내는 값을 설정.
void StepsDimension(
매개변수
치수
[in] 치수 (0 또는 1).
참고
0 — x (수직선 다음에 따라오는 수평선).
1 — y (수평선 다음에 따라오는 수직선).