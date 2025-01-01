文档部分
StepsDimension（获得方法）

获得指明步进式曲线渲染所使用的维度的值。

int  StepsDimension()

返回值

步进式曲线渲染所使用的维度。

StepsDimension（设置方法）

设置指明步进式曲线渲染所使用的维度的值。

void  StepsDimension(
   const int  dimension      // 维度 
   )

参数

dimension

[in]  维度 (0 或 1)。

注意

0 ― x （垂直线后的水平线）。

1 ― y （水平线后的垂直线）。