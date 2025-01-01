- Type
- Name
- Color
- XMax
- XMin
- YMax
- YMin
- Size
- PointsSize
- PointsFill
- PointsColor
- GetX
- GetY
- LinesStyle
- LinesIsSmooth
- LinesSmoothTension
- LinesSmoothStep
- LinesEndStyle
- LinesWidth
- HistogramWidth
- CustomPlotCBData
- CustomPlotFunction
- PointsType
- StepsDimension
- TrendLineCoefficients
- TrendLineColor
- TrendLineVisible
- Update
- Visible
StepsDimension（获得方法）
获得指明步进式曲线渲染所使用的维度的值。
|
int StepsDimension()
返回值
步进式曲线渲染所使用的维度。
StepsDimension（设置方法）
设置指明步进式曲线渲染所使用的维度的值。
|
void StepsDimension(
参数
dimension
[in] 维度 (0 或 1)。
注意
0 ― x （垂直线后的水平线）。
1 ― y （水平线后的垂直线）。