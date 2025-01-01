MQL5 リファレンス標準ライブラリ科学的チャートCCurveStepsDimension
- Type
- Name
- Color
- XMax
- XMin
- YMax
- YMin
- Size
- PointsSize
- PointsFill
- PointsColor
- GetX
- GetY
- LinesStyle
- LinesIsSmooth
- LinesSmoothTension
- LinesSmoothStep
- LinesEndStyle
- LinesWidth
- HistogramWidth
- CustomPlotCBData
- CustomPlotFunction
- PointsType
- StepsDimension
- TrendLineCoefficients
- TrendLineColor
- TrendLineVisible
- Update
- Visible
StepsDimension（取得メソッド）
ステップ型曲線レンダリングで使用されるディメンションを示す値を取得します。
|
int StepsDimension()
戻り値
ステップ型曲線レンダリングで使用されるディメンション
StepsDimension（設定メソッド）
ステップ型曲線レンダリングで使用されるディメンションを示す値を設定します。
|
void StepsDimension(
パラメータ
dimension
[in] ディメンション（0または1）
注意事項
0 — x（水平線の後に垂直線が続きます）
1 — y（垂直線の後に水平線が続きます）