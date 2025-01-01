ドキュメントセクション
StepsDimension（取得メソッド）

ステップ型曲線レンダリングで使用されるディメンションを示す値を取得します。

int  StepsDimension()

戻り値

ステップ型曲線レンダリングで使用されるディメンション

StepsDimension（設定メソッド）

ステップ型曲線レンダリングで使用されるディメンションを示す値を設定します。

void  StepsDimension(
  const int  dimension      // ディメンション
  ）

パラメータ

dimension

[in]  ディメンション（0または1）

注意事項

0 — x（水平線の後に垂直線が続きます）

1 — y（垂直線の後に水平線が続きます）