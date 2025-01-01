Manual de referencia de MQL5Biblioteca estándarClases de comercioCPositionInfoSelectByIndex TimeTimeMscTimeUpdateTimeUpdateMscPositionTypeTypeDescriptionMagicIdentifierVolumePriceOpenStopLossTakeProfitPriceCurrentCommissionSwapProfitSymbolCommentInfoIntegerInfoDoubleInfoStringSelectSelectByIndexSelectByMagicSelectByTicketStoreStateCheckState SelectByIndex Selecciona la posición por índice, para poder acceder a sus propiedades posteriormente. bool SelectByIndex( int index // índice de la posición ); Valor devuelto true — si se ejecuta correctamente, false — si no se puede seleccionar la posición. Select SelectByMagic