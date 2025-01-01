DocumentaciónSecciones
Manual de referencia de MQL5Biblioteca estándarClases de comercioCPositionInfoSelectByIndex 

SelectByIndex

Selecciona la posición por índice, para poder acceder a sus propiedades posteriormente.

bool  SelectByIndex(
   int  index   // índice de la posición
   );

Valor devuelto

true — si se ejecuta correctamente, false — si no se puede seleccionar la posición.