Manual de referencia de MQL5Biblioteca estándarClases de comercioCPositionInfo Comment Obtiene el comentario de la posición. string Comment() const Valor devuelto Comentario de la posición. Nota La posición se tiene que seleccionar con los métodos Select (por ticket) o SelectByIndex (por índice).