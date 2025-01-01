DokümantasyonBölümler
Özelliklerine erişebilmek için indis kullanarak bir pozisyon seçer.

bool  SelectByIndex(
   int  index   // pozisyon indisi
   )

Dönüş değeri

Başarılı ise 'true', pozisyon seçilemezse 'false'.