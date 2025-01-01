MQL5 ReferansıStandart KütüphaneAlım-satım sınıflarıCPositionInfoSelectByIndex TimeTimeMscTimeUpdateTimeUpdateMscPositionTypeTypeDescriptionMagicIdentifierVolumePriceOpenStopLossTakeProfitPriceCurrentCommissionSwapProfitSymbolCommentInfoIntegerInfoDoubleInfoStringSelectSelectByIndexSelectByMagicSelectByTicketStoreStateCheckState SelectByIndex Özelliklerine erişebilmek için indis kullanarak bir pozisyon seçer. bool SelectByIndex( int index // pozisyon indisi ) Dönüş değeri Başarılı ise 'true', pozisyon seçilemezse 'false'. Select SelectByMagic