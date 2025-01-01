MQL5 ReferenceStandard LibraryTrade ClassesCPositionInfoSelectByIndex TimeTimeMscTimeUpdateTimeUpdateMscPositionTypeTypeDescriptionMagicIdentifierVolumePriceOpenStopLossTakeProfitPriceCurrentCommissionSwapProfitSymbolCommentInfoIntegerInfoDoubleInfoStringSelectSelectByIndexSelectByMagicSelectByTicketStoreStateCheckState SelectByIndex Selects the position by index for further access to its properties. bool SelectByIndex( int index // position index ); Return Value true – success, false – unable to select position. Select SelectByMagic